Jay Shetty To Perform One-Time-Only Live Event On November 6th At The Theatre At Ace Hotel In Los Angeles

Pre-sale tickets for fans will be available for purchase at 10am PT on Wednesday, September 18 th through 10pm PT Thursday, September 19 th . Tickets for the general public will be available for purchase at 10am PT on Friday, September 20 th .

"I'm so grateful to each and every person who has watched and shared my videos and helped me make wisdom go viral," said Jay Shetty. "I want to see you live and interactive so that we can experience an evening full of inspiration, empowerment and purpose."

This once in a lifetime opportunity includes VIP Packages available for purchase and include four option tiers ranging from a VIP Merch Bundle, VIP Meet & Greet, Platinum Package and Diamond Package.

The Diamond package offers an intimate pre-show meet and greet with Jay Shetty before he takes the stage at the Ace Theatre, a front row ticket, signed Jay Shetty lithograph and a one year subscription to Jay Shetty's Genius Coaching Group program.

The Platinum package includes priority entrance, first access to post show meet & greet with Jay, a signed lithograph, and a one-month subscription to Jay Shetty's Genius Coaching Group program.

There is something for everybody to have an incredible experience with Jay Shetty and the other VIP packages include the opportunity for a meet and greet with Jay, a commemorative laminate and a fantastic merchandise bundle including a gratitude journal, tote bag, hat and much more.

To purchase tickets to the event and learn more about packages available, please visit: https://www.axs.com/events/382018/jay-shetty-tickets

About Jay Shetty

Jay Shetty is an award-winning host, storyteller, and viral content creator. Jay's viral wisdom videos have been viewed over 5 billion times, and Jay has amassed over 32 million followers across social media. Jay was named in the Forbes 30 Under 30 Class of 2017 for being a game-changer and Influencer in the world of Media. Jay is Facebook's #1 Creator to emerge on the platform, with 25 million followers. He was the only Influencer that made it into the Top 20 Brands and Public Figures on Facebook. Some of his viral videos include "If You Miss Someone Watch This" and "If You've Been Rejected, Watch This" have each amassed over 60 million views. Jay's podcast "On Purpose with Jay Shetty" debuted at Number 1 on the iTunes charts. Since then his Podcasts have come in at #1 each week on The iTunes Health and Wellness charts having since interviewed individuals like Kobe Bryant, Russell Brand, Novak Djokovic, Mike Posner, Lilly Singh, David Goggins, Gisele Bundchen and Chelsea Handler.

