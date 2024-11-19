Jay Sipper Joins Constellis' Executive Management Team

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellis, a leading provider of essential risk management and mission support services to government and commercial clients worldwide, announced today that Constellis Chief Information Officer (CIO) Jay Sipper has joined the company's Executive Management Team.

Since joining the company in 2020, Jay has demonstrated exceptional leadership and vision, particularly in his role as Chief Information Officer, a position he has held since May 2022. Before joining Constellis, Jay led the IT Business Systems team at PAE (now Amentum), where he honed his skills in IT strategy and business transformation.

"Jay is an exceptional leader in the company and a great addition to the Executive Management Team," said Terry Ryan, Chief Executive Officer of Constellis. "As a member of the EMT, Jay will further enhance our cybersecurity posture, champion digital transformations aligned with organizational goals, and introduce technologies that drive value and support Constellis' sustained growth. Jay cultivates a high-performing IT team that prioritizes productivity, communication, and accountability."

As CIO, Jay has spearheaded several key initiatives to standardize and optimize Constellis' financial systems, significantly improving efficiency, compliance, data accuracy, and visibility. These achievements were driven by his strategic use of technology frameworks and automation, along with thoughtful integration of business processes, resulting in a more streamlined and effective operational infrastructure.

Jay's focus on cybersecurity has further strengthened Constellis' commitment to meeting federal and international regulatory standards, including CMMC, Cyber Essentials, and GDPR compliance. Under his leadership, the company has achieved a more resilient technology infrastructure, optimized spending, and eliminated redundant tools and services. Additionally, Jay was instrumental in establishing a comprehensive Project Management Office (PMO) framework. This initiative has provided Constellis with a strategic roadmap for executing complex projects that drive measurable business impact.

