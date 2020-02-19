Jay Surti Joins Greeley and Hansen as Managing Director

Surti, who most recently served as the Northeast Residuals Practice Lead and Senior Associate at Hazen and Sawyer, has extensive experience in project management, facility and master planning, and detailed design and construction for complex water and wastewater projects, with specific expertise in biosolids handling and processing systems and biosolids infrastructure facilities.

In this key leadership role at Greeley and Hansen, Surti will oversee daily operations of multiple Greeley and Hansen locations in the Northeast Region and will also lead efforts to expand the firm's services for sustainable biosolids management and opportunities for future growth in this key service market segment.

"Adding Jay to the Greeley and Hansen team will even better position our firm to meet the increasingly complex challenges within the water industry today," said John C. Robak, Chief Executive Officer. "Jay's impressive technical knowledge and expansive experience on major water, wastewater, and biosolids projects will be valuable assets for providing our clients with innovative and sustainable solutions to meet their long-term needs."

"This is a great time for me to be joining Greeley and Hansen, with its strategic focus on achieving sustained future growth," said Surti. "I'm looking forward to leading the firm's efforts to expand business operations in the Northeast and expand our services for sustainable biosolids management by building solid partnerships with our clients and collaborating with them to deliver successful projects that achieve their goals for the organization, the environment, and the community."

A registered Professional Engineer, Surti holds both Bachelor and Master of Engineering degrees from Stevens Institute of Technology. Surti is a sought-after speaker at technical conferences across the country and is actively involved in many professional associations, including the Water Environment Federation, where he serves on the Residuals and Biosolids Committee, and Municipal Wastewater Treatment Committee; the New Jersey Water Environment Association's Professional Engineering Committee; and the New York Water Environment Association, serving on the its Biosolids Committee.

About Greeley and Hansen

Greeley and Hansen is a leading global engineering, architecture, and consulting management firm solely dedicated to providing sustainable engineering solutions for a broad range of water and wastewater challenges. The firm has built upon over 100 years of proven civil and environmental engineering experience in all phases of project development and implementation to become a premier global provider of comprehensive services in the water sector. Greeley and Hansen is dedicated to designing better urban environments worldwide. http://www.greeley-hansen.com/new.htm

