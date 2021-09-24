Jay Tolsma is recognized by Continental Who's Who

MITCHELL, S.D., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jay Tolsma is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Executive for his exceptional achievements in the Financial Management field and in acknowledgment of his work at ELO CPAs and Advisors.

Jay Tolsma is being recognized by Continental Who’s Who

To attain his career, Mr. Tolsma attended Northwestern College, graduating with his Bachelor of Business Administration degree in 1984. After graduation, he worked as an Auditor for the South Dakota Department of Legislative Audit. In 1986, he became a Partner of ELO CPAs and Advisors, a role he has thrived in over three decades. Mr. Tolsma worked as the Managing Partner from 2016-2020, and was promoted to Senior Partner in 2020.

In his role, Mr. Tolsma provides the entire company with technical and quality support, as well as working with clients to provide a wide array of technical services. With experience working with clients in many industries, Mr. Tolsma's expertise includes assurance services, business planning, reporting, taxation, peer review, and financial reporting systems design and review. In addition, he has worked with the state and local government, nonprofit organizations, and companies to help hundreds of satisfied clients achieve their financial goals.

To remain up-to-date in the field, Mr. Tolsma is affiliated with the South Dakota Board of Accountancy, the South Dakota CPA Society, and the National Association of State Board of Accountancy. He has been awarded for his achievements with the Distinguished Service Award from the South Dakota Board of Accountancy in 2013, and the Outstanding Committee Chair Award from the South Dakota CPA Society.

On a personal note, Mr. Tolsma is very involved in his community, and is also the Vice President of the Finance Committee at Avera Queen of Peace Hospital, a Christian Education Association board member, and an Assistant Boys Basketball Coach at Mitchell Christian School.

For more information, visit https://www.elocpa.com/.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

