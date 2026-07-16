Jay Walker Hit Podcast Expands to 4 Days a Week, Sets Premiere Date & Names Sean Atkins EP

Premiering September 14, the expanded series will air nightly on the REVIVE network, with next-day streaming available on Tubi. To steer the scaled-up daily production, veteran industry executive Sean Atkins has been tapped as Executive Producer.

The expansion marks a major commitment by Audio One to Walker's hard-hitting interview format, positioning the series for significant growth in both the late-night and digital streaming arenas. Season 2 has already locked in a heavyweight roster of guests spanning politics, culture, and entertainment, including Vice President Kamala Harris, Rev. Al Sharpton, civil rights attorney Ben Crump, Kevin Hart, and Gayle King.

"Jay Walker is an absolute force in media, and we are thrilled to completely double down on his vision," said Erin, Chief Executive Officer of Audio One. "He has a rare, undeniable talent for cutting through the noise and shifting the culture with every single episode. Moving The Jay Walker Podcast to four days a week across television and streaming platforms from a brand-new, world-class Nashville studio is a massive win for the network, and we are proud to back a creator who consistently redefines the boundaries of modern media."

Walker, who serves as both host and Executive Producer, noted that the move provides the necessary infrastructure to match the brand's growing cultural impact.

"We are building an empire rooted in ownership, execution, and cultural impact," Walker said. "Moving to four days a week allows us to strike harder, dive deeper, and bring our audience the raw, authentic conversations they can't get anywhere else. Our new multi-million dollar studio in Nashville gives us the elite infrastructure to match our vision, and bringing Sean Atkins on board as EP gives us the creative leverage we need to scale this beast. With guests like Kamala Harris, Kevin Hart, and Ben Crump coming to the table, we are taking this to an entirely different level. September 14th is just the beginning."

Atkins takes the creative reins as the show shifts into its demanding new nightly format, focusing on maximizing its multi-platform footprint across linear and digital distribution.

"Jay Walker is a visionary who knows exactly how to command a room and drive a global conversation," added Atkins. "To join this team at a moment of such massive expansion—broadcasting from a new multi-million dollar setup with a guest list that rivals any late-night show in history—is incredibly exciting. My focus is entirely on elevating the premium execution of this show and delivering high-level, unforgettable content four nights a week."

About Audio One Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Audio One is a premier media and entertainment network specializing in high-impact audio production, talent management, and multi-platform content distribution. Partnering with top-tier creators, Audio One delivers culturally resonant storytelling and premium programming to global audiences.

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SOURCE A1 LLC