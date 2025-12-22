Jay Walker Names The Jay Walker Show as the Flagship Anchor of REVIVE as Network Goes Live in Homes

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jay Walker, Founder and CEO of REVIVE, today announced that The Jay Walker Show has been officially named the flagship anchor program of the network, airing daily from 8:00–9:00 p.m. ET (7:00–8:00 p.m. CT) on REVIVE. The announcement comes as REVIVE expands distribution and is now live in Spectrum homes, bringing the creator-first network to audiences through traditional television access alongside streaming and digital.

THE JAY WALKER SHOW POSTER REVIVE

In addition to the nightly TV hour, The Jay Walker Show will continue releasing daily across all major audio podcast platforms through AUDIO ONE, giving audiences the flexibility to watch nightly or listen on-demand wherever they get podcasts.

"REVIVE is my network — and I built it for this era," said Jay Walker, Founder & CEO of REVIVE and host of The Jay Walker Show. "I'm excited to be back on TV daily because people are tired of the noise and the made-for-TV nonsense. This show is about bringing common sense back, addressing the issues that really matter, and putting the conversation where it belongs — with the people."

The Jay Walker Show is known for high-impact interviews, sharp cultural commentary, and real-time response to the stories driving the day. The program has featured major voices and cultural icons including Mo'Nique, D.L. Hughley, Steve Harvey, Keith Sweat, Tamela Mann, Doug Jones, and more, spanning entertainment, community leadership, faith, politics, and culture.

As REVIVE's flagship anchor hour, The Jay Walker Show will serve as the nightly front door to the network's broader content strategy: live news, original entertainment, and interactive programming created and curated by Jay Walker. REVIVE blends traditional entertainment with citizen journalism to deliver balanced, engaging content that puts viewers at the center of the conversation — elevating community perspectives, real-time feedback, and storytelling that reflects what audiences are actually living through.

Where to listen to The Jay Walker Show (Audio via AUDIO ONE):

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-jay-walker-show/id1832337764

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2tOoUbGBbyyyKM6wgqb2ht

Where to watch:

REVIVE — Daily, 8:00–9:00 p.m. ET / 7:00–8:00 p.m. CT (now live in Spectrum homes)

About REVIVE

REVIVE is a next-generation network headquartered in the Nashville area, built for podcast creators and audiences who live in real conversation. Founded by Jay Walker, REVIVE features live news, original entertainment, and interactive programming that blends traditional media with citizen journalism — delivering balanced, engaging content that informs, entertains, and keeps viewers at the center of the conversation.

About Revive Media Co.

Revive Media Co. is Jay Walker's latest media venture, launched in 2025 from the Nashville area. The multiplatform company combines traditional entertainment programming with live news, citizen journalism, and immersive viewer experiences. Through its national broadcasting network, streaming platform, and forthcoming app, Revive Media enables creators and community members to share stories while delivering curated content to audiences nationwide. Building on Walker's decade-long presence in television and media, Revive Media Co. is committed to balanced, purpose-driven programming that informs, empowers, and engages viewers.

Media Contact

Khali West

Press & Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE REVIVE MEDIA CO