Jay Walker Signs Podcast Deal with Audio One

Audio One Acquires and Assumes Walker's Prior Northgrid Agreement as Part of Comprehensive 360-Degree Partnership

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Media personality and entrepreneur Jay Walker has signed a major long-term exclusive audio rights agreement with Audio One, the Beverly Hills–based audio network, for his flagship podcast, "The Jay Walker Show." The deal marks a defining moment in Walker's career and signals a focused return to audio following a period of transition.

As part of the agreement, Audio One formally acquired and assumed Walker's existing advertising relationship with Northgrid Ad Agency, ensuring continuity while elevating the partnership under Audio One's infrastructure. The move allows Walker to maintain his Northgrid relationship seamlessly within the Audio One ecosystem.

Under the long-term deal, Audio One will provide Walker and JW Productions with a full 360-degree solution, including sales, marketing, public relations, production, and distribution support.

"This is Jay's second opportunity to do what he truly loves," said Marcus L. Whitfield, Chief Executive Officer of Audio One. "We're leaving all the craziness behind. This partnership is about stability, clarity, and forward momentum. Jay has the passion, the voice, and the discipline—and we believe in giving him the space to focus on the work without the noise."

Walker's show most recently aired on several Birmingham, Alabama local television stations, including ABC 33/40, CBS 42, My68, and WBRC Channel 6. Those television runs have since been canceled, a chapter Walker now views as part of his reset rather than a setback.

"I'm grateful to those stations that gave me an opportunity," said Walker. "But I'm not going to dwell on what went wrong in 2025. I'm only focused on becoming a better host, a better CEO, a better friend, a better son, and everything else I'm growing into. This deal is about alignment and moving forward."

"The Jay Walker Show" will continue production and distribution without interruption, with Audio One overseeing long-term strategy, monetization, and national growth. The agreement is structured as a long-term partnership, reflecting confidence in Walker's continued evolution and audience connection.

Walker is managed by Maddie Adams and represented by TEN97 Talent Agency, based in Beverly Hills. The announcement follows Walker's recent reveal of his upcoming daytime talk show, "Jay Walker: Primetime," widely viewed as his official media comeback.

"This isn't about restarting—it's about resetting correctly," Walker added. "Audio One believed in me enough to step in, clean things up, and let me focus on what I love. That's everything."

About Audio One

Audio One is a Beverly Hills–based audio network delivering premium content and full-service support for today's leading voices. The company provides end-to-end solutions across sales, marketing, public relations, production, and distribution, helping creators and production companies build sustainable, long-term media brands.

About Jay Walker and JW Productions

Jay Walker is a media host and entrepreneur known for candid conversations and culture-driven storytelling. Through JW Productions, Walker develops original audio and television content focused on growth, transparency, and impact.

