Jay Walker's REVIVE Launches on TRUE TV PLUS

REVIVE's debut on TRUE TV PLUS marks a major distribution milestone for the network, expanding access to an around-the-clock lineup that blends daily talk, headline-driven commentary, faith and culture conversations, and personality-led series. The launch also underscores REVIVE's mission: build a modern, premium streaming channel that feels current, direct, and community-connected—without losing standards, storytelling, or substance.

"REVIVE is built for people who are tired of being talked at and ready to be spoken to," said Jay Walker, Founder of REVIVE. "This isn't background TV. This is a channel with purpose—conversation with a backbone, culture with intention, and programming that respects the audience."

A 24/7 Channel Built for Today's Viewer

REVIVE's programming strategy is centered on high-frequency, binge-ready content that can live across devices and viewing habits—from quick check-ins to longer-form conversations and serialized shows. The channel's approach is simple: strong personalities, consistent programming, and clear identity.

"TRUE TV PLUS is where viewers go to discover what's next," said a spokesperson for TRUE TV PLUS. "REVIVE fits that vision—premium, direct, and built to hold attention."

Featured Programming Includes

REVIVE launches on TRUE TV PLUS with a lineup that includes:

The Jay Walker Show — the flagship daily conversation series featuring sharp commentary, cultural moments, and real-life perspective

— the flagship daily conversation series featuring sharp commentary, cultural moments, and real-life perspective Chrisley Confessions 2.0 — a fresh evolution of the well-known format, rebuilt for today's streaming audience

— a fresh evolution of the well-known format, rebuilt for today's streaming audience Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley — candid conversations and personal storytelling with an edge of culture and faith

— candid conversations and personal storytelling with an edge of culture and faith Top Billin' with Bill Bellamy — comedy, commentary, and culture from one of entertainment's most recognizable voices

— comedy, commentary, and culture from one of entertainment's most recognizable voices The Jamal Bryant Podcast — faith, leadership, and community conversations at the intersection of culture and conviction

— faith, leadership, and community conversations at the intersection of culture and conviction Plus more original programming and rotating blocks designed for 24/7 viewing

A Premium Look, a Clear Voice, and a Bigger Rollout Ahead

REVIVE's launch on TRUE TV PLUS is the first step in a broader rollout strategy that includes expanded programming blocks, additional content partnerships, and a growing slate of original series.

As the network scales, REVIVE will continue to prioritize a "premium network" feel—clean branding, high-clarity messaging, and programming that stays consistent with the channel's North Star: truth, context, and conversation that matters.

Availability

REVIVE is now streaming on TRUE TV PLUS. Viewers can begin watching immediately via the official link below.

Watch REVIVE on TRUE TV PLUS:

https://play.truetvplus.com/live-tv?channelId=466852

About REVIVE

REVIVE is a 24/7 culture-forward channel delivering conversation-led programming built on clarity, context, and real-world perspective. Anchored by flagship series The Jay Walker Show, REVIVE blends talk, culture, faith-forward conversations, and personality-driven shows into a premium, always-on streaming experience.

About TRUE TV PLUS

TRUE TV PLUS is a streaming platform delivering live channels and on-demand entertainment for modern audiences—featuring a growing lineup of curated programming across culture, conversation, and original series.

Media Contact

Khali West

Press & Public Relations, Jay Walker / REVIVE

[email protected]

SOURCE WALKER MEDIA GROUP