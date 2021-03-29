Jay Werner Joins Energy Distribution Partners

With his experience within the propane industry and other competitive markets he has served, Jay is set to show the Western U.S. Region a Leader take his team to a higher level and exceed expectations.

EDP welcomes Jay Werner and is excited to have his Leadership within our organization. The Western U.S. region is ready to be more successful in all aspects of the business all while maintaining the values of Energy Distribution Partners.

About Energy Distribution Partners

Energy Distribution Partners (EDP) is a rapidly growing company with the deep experience in retail and commercial propane sales, operations, and finance. We provide safe, reliable propane service to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers from New York to California.

We service more than 160,000 customers in 11 states, with a presence in rural America as well as in major metropolitan areas. We have become a significant player in the propane industry, recently recognized as one of the 7th largest independent multi-state marketers, selling more than 120 million gallons of propane and light fuels in 2020.

Since our inception in 2012, EDP has helped more than 25 owners of well-run propane businesses transition to their own "next chapter" while benefiting everyone involved.

