Jay-Z and Novak Djokovic Climb to New Heights with Investment in CLMBR

DENVER, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CLMBR , a leader in connected fitness technology, today announced Grammy Award-winning artist and Co-Founder of Marcy Venture Partners, Jay-Z, and Novak Djokovic, the No.1 men's tennis player in the world, have joined the CLMBR investment team to support the 2021 launch of CLMBR Connected and CLMBR Pure vertical climbing machines. Their participation continues to build on CLMBR's reputation as an innovator in the fitness and lifestyle industries.

"Vertical climbing has been known to be an incredibly efficient total body workout without impact. In addition, it puts your body in a neutral spine alignment, which is important for me as an athlete. The on-demand classes and programmatic workouts are a huge bonus! I'm excited to be part of this team and look forward to sharing this fun and powerful workout with the world," said Novak Djokovic.

CLMBR is an ergonomic and innovative vertical climbing machine. It's the first vertical climber to feature a large-format touch display with on-demand, instructor-led classes. The patent-pending design has a high-quality build, minimal level of required maintenance, and features an integrated audio system that can fill an entire room with sound, enhancing excitement for the user. It also offers a state-of-the-art companion app to display key metrics, including vertical feet climbed and workout targets reached.

"We are excited to work with JAY-Z and Novak to bring the best modality in fitness to consumers," said Avrum Elmakis, founder and CEO of CLMBR. "Unlike bikes, treadmills, and rowers, CLMBR has less impact on the joints while providing the most efficient calorie burn per minute of any machine in the marketplace. CLMBR disrupts the way that people work out and offers something new in a segment that has not seen a lot of meaningful innovation, and I'm excited to share the machine with consumers around the world as we become the leader in the connected fitness market."

Jay-Z and Novak Djokovic join venture capital and private equity firm KBW-Ventures; exercise physiologist and CEO and Founder of 22 Days Nutrition, Marco Borges and co-founder and former CEO of YouTube, Chad Hurley, as key members of CLMBR's investment team.

Registration for pre-order notification of CLMBR Connected for home and CLMBR Pure for commercial can be found at http://www.clmbr.com

