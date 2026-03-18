JAŸ-Z AND ROC NATION ANNOUNCE JAŸ-Z 30 AND JAŸ-Z 25 FRIDAY, JULY 10th AND SATURDAY, JULY 11th AT YANKEE STADIUM

TWO HISTORIC NIGHTS TO CELEBRATE THE ICONIC ALBUMS

REASONABLE DOUBT AND THE BLUEPRINT

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today JAŸ-Z and Roc Nation announce JAŸ-Z 30 on Friday, July 10th and JAŸ-Z 25 on Saturday, July 11th, two historic nights at Yankee Stadium celebrating the anniversaries of Reasonable Doubt and The Blueprint, two of the most influential albums in music history.

On Friday, July 10th, JAŸ-Z 30 will honor the 30th anniversary of the seminal debut album Reasonable Doubt, the classic 1996 release.

JAŸ-Z AND ROC NATION ANNOUNCE JAŸ-Z 30 AND JAŸ-Z 25

On Saturday, July 11th, JAŸ-Z 25 will celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint, his groundbreaking 2001opus widely regarded as one of the greatest albums of all time.

ABOUT REASONABLE DOUBT:

Released on June 25, 1996, via Roc-A-Fella Records, Reasonable Doubt is widely considered one of the greatest debut albums in history. Featuring production from DJ Premier, Ski Beatz, Clark Kent, Irv Gotti, and others, the album includes appearances from The Notorious B.I.G., Mary J. Blige, Foxy Brown, Memphis Bleek, Jaz-O, and Sauce Money, and established JAŸ-Z as one of rap's most compelling storytellers.

ABOUT THE BLUEPRINT:

Released on September 11, 2001, The Blueprint remains one of the most influential albums ever recorded. Crafted largely in just two weeks, the project—featuring production from Kanye West, Just Blaze, and Bink— has consistently been ranked among the greatest albums of all time.

ABOUT JAŸ-Z:

Since the release of Reasonable Doubt, JAŸ-Z has transformed music, business, and culture. A 25-time GRAMMY Award winner and Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, he made history as the first solo hip-hop artist inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Beyond music, JAŸ-Z is a visionary entrepreneur and philanthropist. In 2008, he co-founded Roc Nation, the global entertainment company spanning music, sports, film, and culture. He is also the founder or co-owner of several ventures, including D'USSÉ, Paper Planes, the legendary 40/40 Club, TIDAL, and Armand de Brignac champagne.

Through the Shawn Carter Foundation co-founded with his mother, Dr. Gloria Carter, JAŸ-Z supports educational opportunities for underserved youth and advocates for criminal justice reform through REFORM Alliance.

ABOUT ROC NATION:

Since its founding in 2008, Roc Nation has grown into the world's preeminent entertainment company working in every aspect of modern entertainment—with recording artists and producers, songwriters and more. The Roc Nation client list includes some of the world's most recognizable names including Alicia Keys, J Balvin, Lil Uzi Vert, Megan The Stallion, and Rihanna to music distribution clients including CLIPSE, Momo Boyd and Rapsody. Roc Nation is a full-service organization, supporting our diverse roster of talent via artist management, music distribution, music publishing, touring, production, strategic brand development and beyond.

SOURCE JAŸ-Z