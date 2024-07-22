JAY-Z'S ICONIC THE 40/40 CLUB TO OPEN REIMAGINED LOUNGE EXPERIENCE AT FANATICS FEST NYC

– Athletes, Celebrities, and Fanatics Sportsbook VIP Customers to Enjoy Exclusive, Invite-Only Lounge at the Center of Fanatics Fest NYC –

NEW YORK, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Fanatics announced that entertainment mogul JAY-Z's iconic The 40/40 Club will be reimagined for an exclusive lounge experience in partnership with Fanatics Sportsbook at next month's Fanatics Fest NYC.

Taking place at the Javits Center in New York City from August 16-18, Fanatics Fest NYC will feature a one-of-a-kind recreation of the legendary The 40/40 Club that captures the essence of the Club's signature blend of sports, luxury, and entertainment. Guests can expect an atmosphere that pays homage to The 40/40 Club's rich legacy, complete with signature details like framed jerseys from the club archive, grand chandeliers, stadium seating, small bites inspired by its original menu, premium beverage offerings, and a unique ambiance that made the original a favorite among the A-list crowd.

The 40/40 Club in partnership with Fanatics Sportsbook will be open to an invite-only list of notable athletes, celebrities, and Fanatics Sportsbook VIP customers attending Fanatics Fest NYC.

Fanatics Fest NYC is the first-ever immersive sports festival, where sports, culture, and collecting collide. The event will serve as the ultimate destination for sports fans and collectors. Fans will have the chance to meet their sports heroes live, hunt for rare cards and memorabilia, score exclusive drops, shop for limited edition merchandise, participate in several interactive experiences like running the NFL 40-yard dash, hitting baseballs like the MLB home-run derby, walking out as your favorite WWE superstar with their entrance music and much more.

The festival will host many of the biggest names in sports and culture, including NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady; MLB Hall of Fame shortstop Derek Jeter; two-time NBA Champion Kevin Durant, alongside his sports, media and entertainment brand, Boardroom; NFL Greats Peyton and Eli Manning; NBA Legend Carmelo Anthony; Boxing legend Mike Tyson; MLB Hall of Famer David Ortiz; NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar; New York Rangers legend Henrik Lundqvist; NBA legend Julius Erving; Director and Knicks Superfan Spike Lee; NBA Hall of Famer Allen Iverson; NFL Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders; NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice; New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson; WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes; NHL All-Star Auston Matthews; NBA Hall of Famer Paul Pierce; WNBA superstar Sabrina Ionescu; and more. Fanatics Fest NYC tickets are now on sale at www.fanaticsfest.com starting at $20 for kids and $50 for adults.

About The 40/40 Club:

The 40/40 Club is an iconic and exclusive lounge owned by entertainment mogul Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter and named after baseball's elite group of players who have hit 40 home runs and stolen 40 bases in a single season. With only five members, including Ronald Acuña Jr. (2023), the club sets a benchmark for power and speed. Cofounded by JAY-Z, Juan Perez, and Desiree Perez in New York in 2003, this premier venue features luxurious decor, iconic sports memorabilia, and large screen TVs for top sporting events. Guests also enjoy upscale American sports bar cuisine with a twist. The club offers VIP rooms and event hosting, including the luxurious JAY-Z Lounge, which features bespoke seating, a custom billiard table, and state-of-the-art audio-visual systems. The 40/40 Club will reopen at a new venue in New York in 2025. For more information, visit: https://the4040club.com

About Fanatics Betting and Gaming:

Launched in 2021, Fanatics Betting and Gaming is the online and retail sports betting subsidiary of Fanatics Holdings Inc., a global digital sports platform. The Fanatics Sportsbook is available to nearly 95% of the addressable online sports bettor market in the U.S. in the following states: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming. Fanatics Casino is currently available online in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Fanatics Betting and Gaming operates nineteen retail locations including retail sportsbooks outside of Progressive Field and Nationwide Arena and the only sportsbook inside an NFL stadium at Commanders Field. Fanatics Betting and Gaming is headquartered in New York with offices in Denver and Dublin, Ireland.

About Fanatics Events:

Fanatics Events is building the largest network of sports and collector fan events around the world, offering fans the opportunity to come together in-person to celebrate all aspects of fandom—collectibles, memorabilia, fashion, music, and entertainment—and participate in unique fan experiences. In partnership with IMG, Fanatics Events is uniquely positioned to innovate the live and special events space by offering integrated, personalized, and immersive fan experiences—uniting fans for a common purpose, creating connections, offering a sense of identity and community across generations, and maximizing the presence and reach for Fanatics partners. Fanatics Events was spawned out of and will be enhanced by Fanatics' current businesses—which today include Fanatics Commerce, Fanatics Collectibles, and Fanatics Betting and Gaming.

SOURCE Fanatics, Inc.