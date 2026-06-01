Jaybird Senior Living expands into Colorado with new management of Sunshine Gardens and Grand Villa

Jaybird Senior Living Expands Its Management Portfolio with The Addition of Two Colorado Communities

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. and DURANGO, Colo., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jaybird Senior Living is excited to announce the expansion of its senior living management portfolio through the addition of two Colorado communities: Sunshine Gardens in Durango and Grand Villa in Grand Junction, effective June 1.

These transitions reflect Jaybird's continued growth strategy and its commitment to partnering with communities that share its focus on resident-centered care, hospitality, and meaningful quality of life for older adults.

Jaybird Senior Living expands into Colorado with new management of Sunshine Gardens and Grand Villa. Post this Grand Villa Sunshine Gardens

Sunshine Gardens

Located in Durango, Sunshine Gardens is an assisted living and memory care community known for its welcoming environment, personalized support services, and active lifestyle programming.

Jaybird Senior Living will build upon the community's established reputation while introducing its people-first operational philosophy and hospitality-driven approach to senior living management.

"Sunshine Gardens has built a strong legacy of compassionate care and meaningful resident engagement," said Erica Ogle, SVP of Operations. "We are excited to support the residents, families, and team members who make this community so special while continuing to enhance the overall resident experience."

Grand Villa Assisted Living

In Grand Junction, Grand Villa Assisted Living joins the Jaybird portfolio as a respected community recognized for its approach to care, intimate setting, and personalized services.

Jaybird plans to honor the community's established culture and relationships while supporting continued operational excellence and resident satisfaction.

"What stood out immediately at Grand Villa was the genuine sense of connection between residents, families, and staff," said Ogle. "We look forward to building on that strong foundation and supporting the exceptional care already being delivered every day."

The addition of these communities further strengthens Jaybird Senior Living's presence in the senior housing industry and reinforces the company's commitment to creating vibrant environments where residents thrive and associates feel valued. Jaybird succeeds by empowering local leaders and supporting them through our expert teams in management, marketing, clinical excellence, and talent development.

"These communities already have strong identities and dedicated teams in place," added Justin Wray, President. "Our role is to support their continued success, invest in the resident experience, and create environments where seniors can live with dignity, purpose, and connection."

For more information about Sunshine Gardens, visit https://www.sunshinegardenswest.com

For more information about Grand Villa Assisted Living, visit https://grandvillaco.com

About Jaybird Senior Living

Jaybird Senior Living is a fully integrated senior living owner-operator and manager on a mission to fill communities with life. We partner nationwide to champion operational excellence, shared values, and exceptional senior living for all. Learn more at www.jaybirdseniorliving.com

SOURCE Jaybird Senior Living