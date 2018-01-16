Jayco and Spartan Motors Partner to Introduce Embark Luxury Class A Diesel Motorhome

The Jayco Embark luxury coach is designed to meet consumer demand for a premium, more accessible package for younger RV buyers, as well as customers looking to drive a smaller coach, while remaining on the premium motorhome foundation. Spartan's premium chassis features an independent front suspension with Bilstein shocks, providing the 37-foot coach with best-in-class ride and handling; it also features better serviceability, and Spartan's extensive service and support network.

The Embark Class A Diesel luxury motorhome features:

Three eye-catching premium exterior paint choices

Choice of two stunning interior décors

Galley kitchen galley complete with residential refrigerator with ice maker and water dispenser, induction cooktop, 1.5 cu. ft. convection microwave oven, solid-surface countertops and stainless steel sink

Versatouch Lyra command center with App

Entertainment system including a 50-inch LED HDTV with a sound bar in the living room and a 32-inch LED HDTV in the bedroom

Exterior 39-inch LED HDTV

Industry-leading manufacturer's limited 2-year warranty and 24-hour roadside protection plan

The Spartan K1 360 chassis features:

Industry first Cummins B-series engine packaged chassis with an Independent Front Suspension

Bilstein 46mm shocks which provide consistent ride tuning

Easier serviceability with Spartan's exclusive side-mounted service center

10,000 lb. towing capacity

Raised rail design for frame strength and basement storage

Rear-mounted radiator and charge air cooler, parallel air flow system with low-profile radiator with clutch to minimize noise and dust kick-up

"We are thrilled to add the Jayco Embark luxury coach to our RV lineup and reach a new audience in the Class A market segment with this smaller, premium motorhome," said Brion Brady, General Manager of Jayco Motorhomes. "Partnering with Spartan Motors allowed us to offer our customers a quality coach built on the premier foundation, and the superior ride, service, and support that our customers expect from our RVs."

"The K1 360 chassis embodies Spartan's mission to provide coach builders with the premium foundation, no matter the size of the house being built on top of it," said Steve Guillaume, President of Spartan Specialty Vehicles. "Our class-leading ride and handling will now be available to more owners, backed by Spartan's superior service and support, no matter where the road takes them."

The unveiling featured a vehicle tour and presentations by Guillaume, Brady and Ken Walters, VP of Sales and Product Development, Jayco Motorhome Group.

The 2018 Florida RV SuperShow is held at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa and goes through January 21. It is the largest RV show in the nation.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc. is a leading designer, engineer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of specialty vehicles, specialty chassis, vehicle bodies and parts for the fleet and delivery, recreational vehicle (RV), emergency response, defense forces and contract assembly (light / medium duty truck) markets. The Company's brand names — Spartan Motors, Spartan Specialty Vehicles, Spartan Emergency Response, Spartan Parts and Accessories; Smeal® and its family of brands, including Ladder Tower™ and UST®; and Utilimaster®, a Spartan Motors Company — are known for quality, durability, performance, customer service and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 2,200 associates and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Missouri, Wisconsin, Nebraska, South Dakota; Saltillo, Mexico; and Lima, Peru. Spartan reported sales of $591 million in 2016. Visit Spartan Motors at www.spartanmotors.com.

About Jayco

Jayco, Inc., manufactures and markets towable and motorized RVs through its Jayco®, Starcraft®, Entegra Coach®, and Highland Ridge RV® divisions. For more information about Jayco or its products, call 1-800-RV-JAYCO, visit www.jayco.com or write Jayco, Inc., PO Box 460, Middlebury, Indiana 46540.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jayco-and-spartan-motors-partner-to-introduce-embark-luxury-class-a-diesel-motorhome-300583576.html

SOURCE Spartan Motors, Inc.; Jayco, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.jayco.com

http://www.spartanmotors.com

