Jaylen Brown Launches Luxury Athleisure Line Under 741 Brand - A Hybrid of High Fashion and Innovation

This Launch Comes on the Heels of Brown Announcing Turning Away Over $50 Million in Sneaker Endorsement Deals to Launch 741

BOSTON, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown is proud to unveil the athleisure segment of his 741 brand, a bold new luxury alternative performance collection. The line, which includes both menswear and womenswear, blends the best of high-quality materials, cutting-edge design, and chic, high-fashion aesthetics to create a new standard in modern athletic and casual wear.

Jaylen Brown in 741 741 Apparel

Self-funded and fully designed by Brown himself, the 741 athleisure collection is a testament to his visionary approach to the future of fashion. This line features hybrid items such as puffer coats, hoodies, sweat suits, leggings, crop tops, t-shirts, gloves, hats, backpacks and more. The collection also includes their signature 'FCHWPO' mantra within the lining of key items, knits, nylon sets and bags. Each piece is crafted using premium fabrics that offer superior comfort, flexibility, and durability. The collection is designed not only for style but also for the demands of an active, fast-paced lifestyle, ensuring that wearers feel both confident and comfortable, whether on the court, in the gym, or out on the streets.

"This collection represents the intersection of luxury and performance," says Jaylen Brown. "It's not just about looking good—it's about feeling great and performing at your best. 741 is a reflection of who I am, both as an athlete and as someone who's passionate about pushing boundaries, and I'm set to do this in both sports and fashion."

The athleisure line features sleek, minimalist designs that effortlessly combine sophistication and utility. The collection's standout piece is the signature iridescent emblem, a symbol of the 741 brand's commitment to quality and innovation. The subtle yet powerful branding can be found on every piece, making a bold yet refined statement of luxury and performance.

Key Features of the 741 Athleisure Collection:

Luxury High-Quality Materials : High-quality fabrics engineered for both style and function, offering comfort and durability.

: High-quality fabrics engineered for both style and function, offering comfort and durability. Chic, High-Fashion Aesthetic : Sleek, minimalist designs that merge luxury and sport, suitable for any occasion.

: Sleek, minimalist designs that merge luxury and sport, suitable for any occasion. Unisex Designs : A versatile line offering both menswear and womenswear, catering to all body types and styles.

: A versatile line offering both menswear and womenswear, catering to all body types and styles. Signature Iridescent Oval : The distinctive 741 emblem featured on each item, creating a unique, upscale look.

: The distinctive 741 emblem featured on each item, creating a unique, upscale look. Self-Funded & Designed: Each piece of the collection is a reflection of Jaylen Brown's personal vision and dedication to excellence.

Please check out our lookbook HERE https://heyzine.com/flip-book/9f3e8fcd8c.html

The 741 athleisure line is available now and is set to redefine hybrid luxury athleticwear in the world of modern fashion. The collection will also be available for purchase through select pop-up events and exclusive retail partnerships in the coming months. With a focus on craftsmanship, innovation, and inclusivity, 741 continues to grow as a trailblazer in the luxury athleisure market.

For more information or to shop the 741 athleisure collection, visit www.741performance.com

About 741

741 is a next-generation performance brand with a clear mission: to empower athletes and provide consumers with quality, stylish designs that elevate performance on and off the field. Our tagline, "Future of Perf0rmance," reflects our commitment to innovation, pushing boundaries in both design and functionality to meet the needs of modern athletes and style-conscious individuals alike. The name 741 holds deep personal significance, inspired by founder Jaylen Brown's connection to numbers and frequencies. In Numerology, the number 7 represents spiritual awakening, wisdom, and understanding, while 4 symbolizes hard work, stability, and practicality. The number 1 stands for new beginnings, creativity, and independence. Together, these numbers tell a story of intuition, resilience, and boldness, embodying the spirit behind Jaylen's decision to forge his own path and create 741—a brand that champions authenticity and empowerment for all.





About Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown is a dynamic force both on and off the basketball court. In 2024, he led the Boston Celtics to an NBA Finals victory, earning Finals MVP honors and the Eastern Conference MVP. A top recruit from Atlanta, Brown excelled academically at the University of California, Berkeley, earning Freshman of the Year and first-team All-Pac-12 honors.

In 2023, Brown signed a record-breaking $304 million supermax contract extension with the Celtics. A first-round pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, he has since become a two-time All-Star and serves as Vice President of the NBPA, where he spearheaded the creation of THINK450, an initiative empowering players' control over their name and likeness.

Off the court, Brown is a passionate advocate for social justice, particularly in education. He founded the Bridge Program through his 7uice Foundation, partnering with the MIT Media Lab and NASA to support underrepresented youth in STEM. Jaylen Brown launched the Boston XChange (BXC) and Oakland XChange (OXC) to empower underrepresented creators and entrepreneurs by providing essential resources and opportunities. Focused on closing the racial wealth gap, BXC aims to generate $5 billion in net wealth creation through economic empowerment, innovation, and cultural diversity.

Brown recently launched 741, a self-funded sneaker and luxury hybrid athleisure brand, focused on empowering athletes with creative control and better business opportunities. He also is the Chief Innovation Officer and board member of Hapbee - a wellness technology company that creates devices designed to help users improve their mental and physical well-being through controlled electromagnetic signals.

Known for his leadership, philanthropy, and commitment to social change, Jaylen Brown is one of the most impactful athletes of his generation.

Press Contact:

Andrea Hamilton | Theory Communications | 404.447.9894 | [email protected]

SOURCE 741