Jaylon Smith Opening Two Signature iCRYO Cryotherapy Locations in Indiana and Texas

HOUSTON, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iCRYO, the leading Cryotherapy franchise in the United States, announced today that Equity Partner and Professional Football Player, Jaylon Smith, of the Dallas Cowboys, will be opening signature iCRYO locations in Frisco, TX and his hometown of Fort Wayne, IN.

In April 2019, Smith joined iCRYO as an Equity Partner and has been working closely with the company on franchise development and marketing as the company expands into new markets across the U.S. The signature location in Frisco, TX will be near the Dallas Cowboys Practice Facility at The Star and is set to open in March 2020. Smith recently signed a five-year contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys, ensuring he will be playing in Dallas long-term. The location opening in Fort Wayne, IN is also scheduled to open in March 2020. These two locations mark the first two of four that Smith will be opening, with future locations to come in Indianapolis, IN and Grapevine, TX.

iCRYO offers Whole Body Cryotherapy, Localized Cryotherapy and Cryotherapy Facials, Compression Therapy and Infrared Sauna, Vitamin IV Therapy, as well as Cryoskin Body Contouring services for body slimming and toning. A list of benefits from Cryotherapy include: muscle recovery, decrease in joint pain, immunity boost, stress relief, anti-aging, skin rejuvenation, metabolic boost and improved sleep.

"Since officially joining the iCRYO team earlier this year, I've been focused on assisting in any way I can," said Smith. "I'm eager and excited for my friends, family and fans in Frisco and Fort Wayne to visit these locations and immerse themselves in the iCRYO experience."

"Jaylon has been a great asset to our company and our growth. His vision to bring iCRYO to Frisco and Fort Wayne helped us make this a reality and we are excited to open locations in two places that mean so much to him," said Kyle Jones, Co-Founder and COO of iCRYO.

Headquartered in Houston, TX, iCRYO is setting the standard for Cryotherapy nationwide. As the leading franchise in the industry, iCRYO is an affordable, convenient and professional Cryotherapy franchise that offers Cryotherapy and other wellness services to the communities in which they are located. iCRYO offers a turnkey franchise system for Cryotherapy business owners. Whether it be a retail location or an addition to a gym or existing business, we have the systems and comprehensive training in place to provide safe Cryotherapy in your area. Our mission is to elevate the lifestyle of our team members and guests while raising the bar in the health and wellness market. To learn more, visit www.icryo.com .

