Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) Is Named to the Agency Elite Top 100 List by PRNEWS for Second Consecutive Year

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA), the preeminent provider of public relations (PR), digital marketing and event planning services for telecom and data center companies, has been named to the exclusive Agency Elite Top 100 List by PRNEWS for the second year in a row. The company's extraordinary year has been focused on promoting its industry's new sustainability initiatives through its platform Greener Data, as well as expanding its communications channels, impressive client roster, and internal training programs.

PRNEWS is the leader in professional development, events, awards and communications resources for the public relations community. The Agency Elite Top 100 is designed to highlight the nation's most creative, innovative and strategic PR firms of the year. PRNEWS editors select the top 100 across multiple segments and channels based on results, creativity, reputation and thought leadership.

"Our JSA Team is so honored to be recognized as one of the top PR agencies in the country for not one - but two years in a row," states JSA Founder and CEO Jaymie Scotto Cutaia. "Our team has a term we've coined as 'JSA-ness', essentially describing how our JSA core values guide us in everything we do - from how we support our clients to how we expand our team. This JSA-ness inspires us to ask ourselves the big questions, such as: 'What can we do to help support sustainability efforts in our industry?' The answer resulted in a widespread movement for our data infrastructure industry that we helped champion. The innovation and passion within our team, combined with the incredible strides being made by our clients and community, is truly inspiring - we cannot wait to see where this journey takes us next."

Throughout the agency's 17-year history, JSA has held steadfast to its core values, which include: Honesty, Integrity & Kindness; Respect; Client Focus & Success; and Passion, Purpose & Commitment to Excellence. While carefully selecting a growing team that meets all these values, JSA has worked diligently to expand internal and educational training to enhance the spirit of JSA's company culture for and by its team members.

To offer further exposure for data center and telecom community thought leaders, JSA has also expanded its growing educational channels, most notably introducing JSA TV Live, a live-streaming broadcast offering fresh content in real-time from interviews with top industry thought leaders to virtual roundtables, monthly news roundups, and in-person interviews at telecom & data center conferences around the world. This year, JSA also spearheaded the publishing of the Amazon Bestseller Greener Data: Actionable Insights from Industry Leaders, a multi-author book that provides multiple blueprints to help the data center industry reduce carbon emissions and invest in sustainable projects. The book helped spur an industry-wide movement that also led JSA to launch greenerdata.net, a unique education source for data center sustainability success stories that increases awareness, inspiration and collaboration for reducing carbon emissions from the data infrastructure sector.

JSA is proud to also be included on the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies for the second year in a row and Inc's Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2022.

To learn more about JSA's full-service PR and marketing services, visit jsa.net or email [email protected] to schedule a brainstorming session.

About JSA

Celebrating over 17 years of success, Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) is the preeminent provider of Public Relations, Digital Marketing and Event Planning services to the telecom, data center and network infrastructure industries. An Inc. 5000 company in 2021 and 2022, JSA has also been named one of the Top 100 Elite Agencies in the U.S. by PRNEWS for 2022 and 2023, 'Best Industry-Focused Agency' of 2021 by the Bulldog PR Awards and 'Most Outstanding Telecoms PR Agency' by LiveWire for two years in a row. Our success is attributed to our skilled JSA team, our shared core values, our innovative tools, and our established media and industry relationships. Combined, these allow us to deliver the industry's gold standard in content creation, media outreach, digital marketing and brand strategy services available, orchestrated in a timely, integrated marketing plan customized for each client, to offer optimal and measurable ROI.

To learn more about how JSA can elevate your brand, visit www.jsa.net.

Join the conversation: Follow JSA on LinkedIn and Twitter.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA)

+1 866.695.3629 ext. 6

[email protected]

SOURCE Jaymie Scotto & Associates, LLC