Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) Joins the 2021 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

MIDDLEBROOK, Va., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) , the preeminent provider of public relations (PR), digital marketing and event planning services for telecom and data center companies, is proud to announce the agency has been ranked No. 3810 on Inc. Magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list , the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. JSA ranked No. 309 amongst Advertising & Marketing companies and No. 233 amongst Virginia-based companies.

The Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership and the help of a whole lot of people."

During the past year, JSA has stood strongly by its core values of honesty, respect, passion and client focus & success to drive the agency forward during these unprecedented times. JSA addressed the changes and challenges with innovation and creativity, introducing several new and forward-thinking strategies and products to complement traditional PR and marketing tactics, and elevate clients' brands and messaging in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. Over the past 18 months, JSA has launched virtual event management, lead generation support and expanded thought leadership opportunities on JSA's industry resource channels, including a popular monthly JSA Virtual Roundtable series and its Data Movers podcast.

"JSA would not be the agency it is today without the incredible talent and dedication of our team and the unwavering support of the telecom and data center community over the past 16 years," states Founder and CEO Jaymie Scotto Cutaia. "It is an honor to join such an extraordinary group of companies on the Inc. 5000 list, and to do so with the support of our network infrastructure industry, clients and team. This recognition is a milestone for us here at JSA and let me be the first to say: it is just the beginning of even more exciting things ahead."

About JSA

Celebrating over 16 years of success, Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) is the preeminent provider of Public Relations, Account Based Marketing (ABM), Lead Nurturing and Event Planning services to the telecom, data center and tech industries. A 2021 Inc. 5000 company, JSA has also been named one of the Top 100 Elite Agencies in the US by PRNEWS, 'Best Industry-Focused Agency' of 2021 by the Bulldog PR Awards and 'Most Outstanding Telecoms PR Agency' by LiveWire for two years in a row. Our success is attributed to our skilled JSA team, innovative tools, and established media and industry relationships. Combined, these allow us to deliver the industry's gold standard in content creation, media outreach, digital marketing and brand strategy services available, orchestrated in a timely, integrated marketing plan customized for each client, to offer optimal and measurable ROI.

