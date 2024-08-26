Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) Named to Inc. 5000's List of Fastest Growing Private Companies in America for the Fourth Consecutive Year

Less than 6% of Inc 5000 Companies Earn a Spot on the Prestigious List Four Times- A Recognition that

Highlights JSA's Commitment to Innovation, Customer Satisfaction and Quality Services for the Digital

Infrastructure Industry

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) , the preeminent provider of brand strategy, public relations (PR), digital marketing and event planning services for global data centers, real estate companies and network operators, announces the agency has been recognized for a fourth consecutive year on the Inc. 5000 , the renowned annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

Among the tens of thousands of companies that have applied over the years, only a small percent earn a spot on the Inc. 5000 list more than once and less than six percent have made the list four times.

JSA was also ranked as the top 37 fastest growing companies in Nevada on this year's Inc 5000 List.

Over the years, notable brands such as Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft and Patagonia have all earned their spot on the Inc 5000 list.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 for four years in a row not only speaks to our sustained growth as a company, it also reflects the hard work, dedication and drive of the entire JSA family," comments Jaymie Scotto Cutaia , Founder and CEO of JSA. "We believe our company culture is the foundation of our success and this recognition validates our commitment to creating a work environment that empowers team members to innovate and deliver exceptional results for clients."

"JSA's consistent presence on the Inc. 5000 list highlights our agency's ability to adapt to the ever-evolving marketing landscape," adds Barb Mitchell , Executive VP and Managing Director. "By embracing cutting-edge technologies and staying ahead of industry trends, JSA has maintained its competitive edge and continues to deliver outstanding results for our clients."

"As we look to the future, JSA will remain focused on expanding service offerings, entering new markets, and further enhancing our innovative capabilities and JSA educational channels, including JSA TV and Greener Data," comments Lisa Garrison , CFO of JSA. "JSA is committed to sustaining its growth trajectory while maintaining the core values that have driven its success thus far."

To learn more about JSA, visit jsa.net and follow JSA's LinkedIn page to stay up to date on the latest agency news, live broadcast interviews and conference schedules. Interested in scheduling a complimentary brainstorming session? Reach out to [email protected].

About JSA

Celebrating nearly 20 years of success, Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) is the preeminent provider of Brand Strategy, Public Relations, Digital Marketing and Event Planning services to data centers, network operators, technical innovators, sustainability companies and global commerce & real estate organizations. An Inc. 5000 company in 2021, 2022, 2023 & 2024, JSA has also been named to the PRNEWS Agency Elite Top 100 list for 2022, 2023 & 2024, 'Best Industry-Focused Agency' of 2021 & 2023 by the Bulldog PR Awards and Inc's Best Workplaces in 2022, 2023 and 2024. Our success is attributed to our skilled JSA team, our shared core values, our innovative tools, and our established media and industry relationships. Combined, these allow us to deliver the industry's gold standard in content creation, media outreach, digital marketing and brand strategy services available, orchestrated in a timely, integrated marketing plan customized for each client, to offer optimal and measurable ROI.

To learn more about how JSA can elevate your brand, visit www.jsa.net .

Join the conversation: Follow JSA on LinkedIn and X .

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA)

+1 866.695.3629

[email protected]

SOURCE Jaymie Scotto & Associates, LLC