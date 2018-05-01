Jayne comes to the City!

"Jayne's Toronto takes luxury home sharing to the next level by bringing our standout homeowner focus and exceptionally personalized 5 star short–term rental and concierge experience to one of the world's greatest cities," says founder Jayne McCaw, who started Jayne's Cottages in 2014 and is a nominee for the 2018 RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards. "The positive rental experiences my cottage clients continue to enjoy sparked their interest in renting their Toronto homes with us too," says Jayne. "This prompted me to recognize the value in expanding and translating our success to the underdeveloped rental market of Toronto's elite urban neighbourhoods."

Similar to her prime selection of Muskoka cottage rentals, Jayne hand-picks only the finest properties in desired areas such as Rosedale, Forest Hill and Yorkville. Jayne's Toronto allows homeowners the confidence and freedom to take advantage of the sharing economy phenomenon, knowing their luxury investment is safe and well-tended while they generate income and flexibility to pursue other endeavours. The company's exclusive customized A to Z guest planning and concierge service offers those seeking a first-class home-away-from-home hotel alternative, a memorable and top-notch experience they can truly count on – whether visiting Toronto for business or leisure, looking for a unique venue to hold a private event, in town to film a movie, or need a lifestyle-matching home to live in while renovating.

"Our very high-level and hands-on, handle-it-all approach sets us apart and lets homeowners and guests alike realize immense financial, travel and lifestyle benefits - worry-free," says Jayne.

A Professional, Curated and Secure Home Sharing Investment

A licensed travel agent and TICO (Travel Industry of Ontario) registered agency, Jayne's Cottages and Jayne's Toronto operate under strict Canadian laws, administering comprehensive and stringent listing and rental policies and procedures designed to protect and ensure complete peace of mind for all parties. All potential properties are vetted by their team of professionals to assure they are genuine and up to company standard.

Their unique personalized homeowner-focused approach to both lakefront and urban rentals covers all bases to simplify, maximize and safeguard the entire rental process. Jayne's Toronto local experts take care of everything from providing in-home consultations on how to properly prepare the space to capture increased interest and income (such as décor, repair, amenity and inventory recommendations); marketing the property via their established communications, online channels and partners; greeting guests and key handling; home insurance, securing valuables and outlining house rules; as well as assigning an experienced House Manager to every rental property to provide staging, housekeeping, maintenance and inspection services pre, during and post rental.

The House Manager also conducts a personal owner walk-through tour at the end of each stay to make certain everything in the home has remained in the immaculate pre-rental condition.

Exceeding Expectations with "Roll out the Red Carpet" Planning and Concierge

"We are deeply committed to providing exceptional customer service and the utmost convenience for delivering and experiencing a first-class stay," says Jayne. "Guests can relax knowing we will make their refined vision of their time in Toronto a reality."

Jayne and her team ease and customize the planning process, meticulously determining guests' rental needs, budget, lifestyle requirements and special requests. Elite services and features include airport limo pick-ups, warm welcomes by professionally attired staff, fresh flowers and special treats waiting upon arrival; regular housekeeping and 24/7 House Manager access to handle any needs or concerns.

Their 5 Star Concierge service connects guests to the best of Muskoka as well as the city and is designed to help with any simple or luxurious desire including arranging nannies, personal chefs, private yoga instructors and massage therapists.

Jayne's Toronto properties and services can be viewed at www.jaynestoronto.com. Visit Jayne's Cottages @ www.jaynescottages.com, @jaynescottages. Properties range from CAD $600 to CAD $3500 per night.

About Jayne's Cottages:

Jayne's Cottages is a luxury rental and concierge company with a very personalized and exclusive approach to planning and hosting a Muskoka and other cottage lakefront getaways. The company was founded in 2014 by former marketing and sales executive Jayne McCaw, who hand-selects only the finest properties to feature for short- term rentals on the JaynesCottages.com website. Jayne and her team professionally plan and manage all aspects of the rental process, providing an unparalleled level of service, including extensive 5 star concierge offerings, to ensure a first-class hosting and vacation experience.

