Jayne Conroy to Represent Alexander Brothers' Accuser in Civil Sexual Assault Case; Stuart Slotnick to Present Criminal Evidence

ALTON, Ill. and NEW YORK, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simmons Hanly Conroy today announced that attorney and Named Partner Jayne Conroy has been hired to represent Ms. Mandel, one of the accusers in the New York civil sexual assault case against Alon and Oren Alexander. In addition, top litigator and former prosecutor Stuart Slotnick, from Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC, will present evidence of sexual assault to state and federal prosecutors to hold the alleged perpetrators of these heinous crimes accountable for their reprehensible conduct.

As alleged in the complaint, filed on June 20, 2024, Ms. Mandel was sexually abused, assaulted and raped by Alon and Oren Alexander. The Alexander brothers have several lawsuits against them for sexual assault, and media has reported dozens of additional women have come forward with their own allegations of sexual assault by the brothers.

Conroy will lead the case, bringing decades of experience trying sexual abuse cases against numerous religious, educational and civic organizations, securing justice for hundreds of victims.

"We pride ourselves on our commitment to fight for the victims of sexual assault. This case is one of the most egregious I have seen in my career, and we are determined to fight for justice. We are privileged to work on this case and commend the women coming forward for their courage," said Conroy.

Since its inception, Simmons Hanly Conroy has successfully helped thousands of clients across the country harmed by wrongdoing.

