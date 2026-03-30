Jay's Heating, Air & Plumbing launches Altitude Academy, investing in the future of skilled trades with state-of-the-art training facility

Apprenticeship and professional development programs provide structured pathways for students to pursue lasting careers in residential services

MOUNT AIRY, N.C., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jay's Heating, Air & Plumbing, a trusted name in home comfort solutions throughout North Carolina and Virginia, has launched Altitude Academy, a new training and apprenticeship program designed to develop the next generation of HVAC, plumbing and electrical professionals.

Jay’s Heating, Air & Plumbing has opened Altitude Academy, a new training and apprenticeship program designed to develop the next generation of HVAC, plumbing and electrical professionals.

Altitude Academy offers a structured "earn while you learn" model, where students begin as apprentices and advance through defined development levels. Unlike traditional classroom-only programs, Altitude Academy combines structured instruction with real-world application, mentorship and a linear career progression path. Students develop not only technical skills but also communication, professionalism and long-term career growth within the residential service industry.

"The skilled trades are essential for keeping homes and neighborhoods running smoothly, safely and comfortably," said Jamie Vaughan, owner of Jay's Heating, Air & Plumbing. "As such, they provide steady opportunities for impactful work. At Altitude Academy, we will help a new wave of tradespeople prepare for these opportunities."

Located at 4971 Carrollton Pike in Woodlawn, Virginia, Altitude Academy is headquartered in the former V&H Heating & Cooling building, which was acquired by Jay's in 2025. The building holds special significance for Vaughan; the space was originally built for the company founded by the late James Vaughan, Jamie's grandfather, who began the family's legacy in the HVAC trade.

The building has been transformed into a state-of-the-art training facility designed to mirror real-world residential environments. Equipped with modern HVAC systems, dedicated plumbing training stations and hands-on learning labs, the academy allows students to train on the same equipment and technology they will encounter in the field. This immersive environment accelerates skill development and ensures graduates are job-ready from day one.

"Altitude Academy represents a continuation of our family's legacy, but also a tangible investment in the community that we love," said Vaughan. "At a time when the skilled trades face a growing workforce shortage, it's a way for us to make a proactive investment in developing the next generation of qualified professionals while creating meaningful career opportunities within the communities Jay's serves."

The launch of Altitude Academy follows a milestone year for Jay's Heating, Air & Plumbing, which celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2025. The company was named the 2025 Large Business of the Year by the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce, a testament to its continued growth and commitment to service excellence.

Altitude Academy is currently accepting applicants. To apply, visit jayisontheway.com/academy.

About Jay's Heating, Air & Plumbing

Jay's Heating, Air & Plumbing is a full-service residential HVAC and plumbing company based in Mount Airy, North Carolina. The company is known for its exceptional team, unmatched customer service, and a strong commitment to community involvement. Jay's has grown to serve thousands of homeowners across North Carolina and Virginia with heating, air conditioning, and plumbing services. With more than 20 years in business, and a team that's more like family, Jay's is proud to bring comfort home—one service call at a time. For more information, please visit https://jayisontheway.com/.

SOURCE Jay’s Heating, Air & Plumbing