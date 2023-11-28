JAYSON BETHUREM JOINS FLEX LOGIX AS VP MARKETING & BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

Brings extensive technical and market knowledge to accelerate eFPGA adoption

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex LogixÒ Technologies, Inc., the leading supplier of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, announced today that Jayson Bethurem has joined Flex Logix as VP Marketing and Business Development.

Jayson graduated from the University of Colorado with a BSEE focusing on architecture, DSP and logic design. He worked in engineering roles at several successful startups using FPGAs in his designs. He worked for six years as a Field Applications Engineer showing customers how to use FPGAs to improve their products. And he worked six years as a Senior Product Line Manager at Xilinx managing about a third of the total product line working closely with multiple major customers.

"I see that the time for embedded FPGA has arrived to enable customers to cost reduce existing designs using FPGAs and to enable all SoCs to have the reconfigurability that is critical to avoid expensive mask spins and to address a larger TAM," said Jayson Bethurem. "I worked briefly at another startup promoting eFPGA and found that customers viewed Flex Logix as the market leader in features, performance and customer wins. So I'm joining Flex Logix to help accelerate further market adoption of their industry leading EFLX® eFPGA."

"Jayson's depth of knowledge of use cases, applications, markets, FPGA technology and customers will greatly boost our sales and marketing efforts," said Andy Jaros, VP of Sales, Solutions and Marketing at Flex Logix. "We are already the market leader for embedded FPGA with more than 20 customers, more than 20 working chips and dozens more in design. Jayson will help us grow that lead over our competitors and grow the total eFPGA market. His knowledge of DSP will be very helpful for our new InferX product which is winning designs for high performance DSP at lower cost and power than existing alternatives."

About Flex Logix

Flex Logix is a reconfigurable computing company providing leading edge eFPGA and AI Inference technologies for semiconductor and systems companies. Flex Logix eFPGA enables volume FPGA users to integrate the FPGA into their companion SoC, resulting in a 5-10x reduction in the cost and power of the FPGA and increasing compute density which is critical for communications, networking, data centers, microcontrollers and others. Its scalable AI inference is the most efficient, providing much higher inference throughput per square millimeter and per watt. Flex Logix supports process nodes from 180nm to 7nm, with 5nm and 3nm in development. Flex Logix is headquartered in Mountain View, California and has an office in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit https://flex-logix.com.

For general information on InferX and EFLX product lines, visit our website at this link. For more information under NDA, qualified customers can contact us at this link.

Copyright 2023. All rights reserved. Flex Logix and EFLX are registered trademarks and INFERX is a trademark of Flex Logix, Inc.

SOURCE Flex Logix Technologies

