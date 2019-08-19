Jayson Williams and the Rebound Team join Futures Recovery Healthcare

TEQUESTA, Fla., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NBA All-Star and author Jayson Williams brings his Rebound program to Futures Recovery Healthcare, an evidence-based addiction treatment provider in Tequesta, Florida.

Jayson Williams played for the Phoenix Suns, Philadelphia 76ers, and New Jersey Nets before suffering a career-ending injury and struggling with addiction and incarceration. With the support of NBA colleagues and friends, Williams entered recovery and dedicated his life to helping others. Williams launched an adventure-based experiential therapy program for people with addiction in 2017. Modeled after Williams' path to recovery, Rebound offers a highly structured daily schedule of exercise, mentorship, curriculum, and outdoor excursions like fishing, paddle boarding, scuba diving, and skydiving. The program's motivational coaching, high-intensity fitness regime, and strong peer-support focus made Rebound an attractive path to recovery — especially for people struggling with anger, trauma, and the challenges of high-performance, high-stress occupations.

Williams has championed the therapeutic benefits of outdoor activity and spiritual work in recovery. "Getting ourselves to a place where we can truly feel the sun and hear the spirit takes help and hard work. Rebound was designed to help us understand how and why to do that work," says Williams. "By living together, enjoying nature, inspiring one another, and pushing ourselves past our limits, we find our inner power and purpose. We also find our strongest allies and supporters. By joining Futures Recovery Healthcare, we can ensure that every person we help has access to the highest quality medical and clinical care."

"Welcoming Jayson and Rebound to Futures provides a non-traditional path for those who might not otherwise seek treatment," says Deja Gilbert, Futures Recovery Healthcare Chief Operating Officer. "All Futures programs provide comprehensive, evidence-based addiction treatment, and help clients gain a strong foothold in recovery and the skills to sustain it. Delivering holistic experiential care helps some patients feel more engaged with their treatment, and deeper engagement can improve outcomes."

Rebound at Futures will be offered as a stand-alone experiential and adventure-based therapy program that leverages the credentialed Futures clinical and medical teams. Experiential programming options and curriculum informed by Rebound will also be available to Futures core and Orenda patients. Patients in all Futures programs receive integrated medical care, psychotherapy, fitness, and wellness services.

"It's a nice complement to the Futures program we've worked so hard to build over the last seven years," states Mike Holloway, Futures Recovery Healthcare Chief Executive Officer. "Our core values of high-quality care and compassion are directly aligned with Jayson's goals. Welcoming Jayson, his team, and their expertise achieves multiple synergies. Futures can now offer the dedicated Rebound experiential and adventure-based program, and we can extend experiential and adventure programming to patients in our core dual-diagnosis and Orenda programs. Augmenting our intense clinical capabilities with experiential programming results in a well-rounded service portfolio that gives our patients more options."

Jayson Williams and Futures Recovery Healthcare will appear in an episode of "Addiction Unplugged," a documentary-style program highlighting the current state of addiction and treatment amidst the opioid epidemic airing on A&E in September.

For more information about the Rebound at Futures Program, visit https://futuresrecoveryhealthcare.com/rebound.

About Futures Recovery Healthcare

Futures Recovery Healthcare is a state-licensed, Joint Commission accredited behavioral healthcare provider with locations in Tequesta, Florida and Palm Beach County. Futures treats addiction and co-occurring mental health disorders using an evidence-based, holistic approach that integrates somatic medicine, psychotherapies, physical therapy, and wellness services. Futures offers a core residential program, the Orenda concierge program, the Rebound experiential program, and outpatient services. Futures emphasizes individualized approaches to address the complexity of addiction, high-quality and compassionate care, the importance of establishing an ongoing continuum of integrated care, and the value of alumni involvement.

