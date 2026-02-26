Jayson Winer, aka Mr. Black, Announces Candidacy for Florida Governor on Bold Faith, Family, and Freedom Platform

MIAMI, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Having made his mark in the business and bitcoin industries, Yerucham Zvi Winer, also known by his artist name Mr. Black, is ready to put real leadership and family focus at the forefront of Florida politics as he announces his bid for governor.

This Israeli-born entrepreneur who moved to the United States at just three years old forged his own path at an early age and is no stranger to struggle. Growing up in East Cleveland, he faced and overcame addiction and poverty to become a self-made man, never losing sight of his love of country, family, and God. He now wants to instill these values in his home state of Florida.

Winer's campaign is firmly rooted in an anti-globalist platform aimed at restoring state sovereignty, strengthening families, and protecting individual freedoms.

"We'll purge globalist influences and restore a state grounded in faith, family, and freedom," said Winer. "I'm fighting for the American dream where the poor can thrive through opportunity and grit."

Now a father of three daughters, he is on a mission to safeguard Florida's future for the next generation. A former Wall Street veteran who founded and managed his own fund overseeing $2 billion in assets, co-founder of premium tequila brand Casa Malka, forward-thinking bitcoin artist, and owner of the Miami Assassins sports franchise, Winer represents what he calls the reality of the American dream achieved through hard work and resilience.

Combining business acumen, a family-first approach, a faith-driven lifestyle, and innovative leadership, his bid for the governor's seat is aimed at strengthening the moral and economic foundation of the state. His vision reimagines a Florida that prospers financially while keeping families and children safe from corruption and harmful influences.

He also has ambitious plans for bitcoin and vows to make "Miami the Bitcoin capital of the world."

"Bitcoin embodies freedom, an incorruptible currency, and the future of finance," he said.

His campaign is focused on policies encouraging larger families through tax breaks and educational support, legislation to grant full legal protections to unborn children, supporting legal immigration, helping families rise out of poverty, increasing government accountability, and pursuing justice against criminal exploitation networks.

Aside from being a father and businessman, Winer is also known by his bitcoin artist name, Mr. Black. Among his most notable works are pieces that explore themes of corruption, power, and spiritual warfare in modern society.

https://voteblackinnovember.com

