Jayud Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2022

SHENZHEN, China, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ: JYD) ("Jayud" or the "Company"), one of the leading Shenzhen-based end-to-end supply chain solution providers in China, with a focus on providing cross-border logistics services, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on May 15, 2023 Eastern Time. The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.jayud.com/ or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

The Company will provide hard copies of its annual report, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company's Investor Relations Department at Jayud Global Logistics Limited, 4th Floor, Building 4, Shatoujiao Free Trade Zone Shenyan Road, Yantian District Shenzhen, China.

About Jayud Global Logistics Limited

Jayud Global Logistics Limited is one of the leading Shenzhen-based end-to-end supply chain solution providers in China, with a focus on cross-border logistics services. Headquartered in Shenzhen, the Company benefits from the unique geographical advantages of providing high degree of support for ocean, air and overland logistics. The Company has established a global operation nexus featuring logistic facilities throughout major transportation hubs in China and globally, with footprints in 12 provinces in Mainland China and 16 countries across 6 continents. Jayud offers a comprehensive range of cross-border supply chain solution services, including freight forwarding services supply chain management, and other value-added services. With its strong service capabilities and research and development capabilities in proprietary IT systems, the Company provides customized and efficient logistics solutions and develops long-standing customer relationships. For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://ir.jayud.com.

