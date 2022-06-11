Jazeera Paints Held All in One Seminar, Inviting Engineers and Designers

Guests arrived around 6:30 p.m. and were greeted by Jazeera Paints' managers. Government representatives from various Saudi ministries, such as Ministry of Health and Ministry of Sport, delegates from prominent Saudi banks, and renowned Saudi engineers and interior designers were among the attendees. The seminar was well-received by the audience, witnessing the variety of Jazeera Paints' products and the extent to which a local brand can adhere to the highest international standards. The evening's star was Rust Effect , which invited engineers and interior designers to marvel at its breathtaking beauty and uniqueness among the company's other products. The seminar came to an end with a discussion of the Rust Effect, its characteristics, and various applications.

Mr. Abdullah Al-Romaih, CEO of Jazeera Paints, expressed his joy and pride in what the company has accomplished thus far in the paints, colors, and construction solutions industry, exceeding all expectations. The seminar honors the company's and employees' efforts to provide the best and finest products for our valued customers. Jazeera Paints set out to provide high-quality products that meet international standards to the Saudi, GCC, and MENA markets.

About Jazeera Paints

Founded in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in 1979, Jazeera Paints is a pioneering paint manufacturer in the Gulf Cooperation Council and Middle East and North Africa region, with an established reputation for manufacturing and exporting high-quality and eco-friendly paints. Since the founding of the company, its production capacity has grown to 400,000 tons annually, and Jazeera Paints is now displayed in more than 650 active showrooms!

