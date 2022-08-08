RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazeera Paints, the leading manufacturer of paints, colors, and construction solutions in the Middle East and North Africa, opened its sixth showroom in Iraq. The new showroom is in Ranya, a city in the Northeast of the Kurdistan Region which has seen significant economic and industrial development in recent years. The new showroom is close to other towns such as Qaladze, Dukan, Chwar Qwrna, Sangasar, and Hajiawa, and will also serve their needs for high-quality paints and construction solutions.

Jazeera Paints Opens the Sixth Showroom in Iraq as a Part of Its Middle East Expansion

The opening of the new showroom reflects Jazeera Paints' desire to expand in the Middle East and support Saudi exports to the region. The showroom will display and sell Jazeera Paints' extensive line of architectural, decorative, industrial paints, protective paints, wood paints, metals paints, fire-resistant paints, eco-friendly paints, road marking paints, floor coatings, dry mortar finishing materials, and other unique products.

Several distinguished city officials, engineers, and contractors interested in construction and urbanization attended the branch opening.

This is Jazeera Paints' sixth showroom in Iraq; the previous five are in Sulaymaniyah, Chamchamal, Kirkuk, Ramadi, and Basra. By the end of 2022, the company intends to expand further in Iraq, opening three showrooms in three cities.

About Jazeera Paints

Founded in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in 1979, Jazeera Paints is a pioneering paint manufacturer in the Gulf Cooperation Council and Middle East and North Africa region, with an established reputation for manufacturing and exporting high-quality and eco-friendly paints. Since the founding of the company, its production capacity has grown to 400,000 tons annually, and Jazeera Paints is now displayed in more than 650 active showrooms!

