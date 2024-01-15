Jazelle Lopez Named Xenith Solutions and Xenith Management Group CFO

News provided by

Xenith Solutions

15 Jan, 2024, 08:15 ET

LEESBURG, Va., Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Xenith Solutions today announced that Jazelle Lopez has returned to the company as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of both Xenith Solutions and Xenith Management Group.

Mrs. Lopez joined Tri-Cor Industries (a wholly owned subsidiary of Xenith Solutions) in 2012 as the GL Accountant and worked her way up to the role of Accounting Manager in three years. She left Xenith Solutions and worked for Aveshka as the Director of Finance before returning to take over as CFO. 

"I love a challenge," says Jazelle "and I am looking forward to learning more about the hospitality business as the portfolio of businesses grows under Xenith."

"We are excited to have Jazelle back at Xenith," says Lee Shabe, CEO at Xenith Solutions. "Her 18 years of experience and eagerness to take on new challenges make her an incredible addition to our senior executive leadership team."

Mrs. Lopez will be taking over for Xenith's current CFO: Larry Kahler, who has integrated the acquisition of Tri-Cor Industries into Xenith while building out the company's Finance and Accounting structure. Mr. Kahler will be transitioning to a junior role as he transitions responsibilities to Mrs. Lopez and moves towards a part-time role allowing more time with family.

About Xenith Solutions: Xenith Solutions LLC is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business. We provide comprehensive, timely and relevant Solutions and Business Consulting support to our customers as a key partner. Our leadership brings over a century of combined experience in Defense and Civilian markets. Our employees possess experience in all aspects of solution development from requirements creation, development, test and evaluation, fielding, and sustainment. At the core of our offerings, we provide strategy and technology solutions, giving our customers valuable insights and thought leadership on the best application of information technology to drive business objectives. Xenith focuses on solving complex business challenges facing our customers. Our "Success Through Achievement" work ethic means our customers receive quality solutions through our commitment. We pride ourselves on tackling some of the most difficult operational requirements our customers have – ensuring an appropriate match between the mission requirements, financials, schedule, and security. For more information, please visit: https://www.xenithsolutions.com/

About Xenith Management Group: Xenith Management Group LLC (XMG) is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business providing excellent food and service. XMG currently owns and operates the Anchor Bar franchise located in the Village at Leesburg.

Lee Shabe
Xenith Solutions
703-891-2731
[email protected]

SOURCE Xenith Solutions

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.