Jazen Tea Franchising Fee Waived for a Limited Time

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pho Hoa Noodle Soup, the leading US based Vietnamese food franchise, and Jazen Tea announced on Friday, November 1 that they will be waiving the Jazen Tea franchising fee for franchisees who open a co-branded Pho Hoa and Jazen Tea location. This announcement comes shortly after Pho Hoa was recognized on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and ranked #2 in the Asian food category on Entrepreneur's Top Food Franchises List and Jazen Tea was ranked by Franchise Gator as one of the Top Emerging Franchises of 2019.

The company is well-positioned for today's business environment with the Fast Casual concept leading the restaurant industry growth over the last decade and Asian Food restaurants leading the industry growth worldwide. The organization has laid the groundwork for franchise expansion with low franchising costs, simple operations, and healthy menu offerings at affordable prices.

Pho Hoa and Jazen Tea currently have locations in six countries internationally with six more locations slated to open within the next few months.

"With our recent rankings from Entrepreneur Magazine and six new locations opening in the next few months, we want to keep this momentum going," says Kan Simon, the Franchise Development Consultant for Pho Hoa Noodle Soup and Jazen Tea. "We're confident that promotions like this will encourage new franchisees to join our system and see how successful they can be. We have franchisees that have been with us for over 20 years and many others who have gone on to become multi-unit owners. We believe in the Pho Hoa and Jazen Tea brands and what they can bring for our franchisees."

The startup cost for a standalone Pho Hoa location ranges from $226.1K to $436.7K and $340.6K to $635.4K for locations that are co-branded with Jazen Tea. For more information about franchising opportunities with Pho Hoa Noodle Soup and Jazen Tea, visit PhoHoa.com/franchising/.

About Pho Hoa and Jazen Tea

Founded in 1983, Pho Hoa Noodle Soup now operates in 6 countries internationally, and continues to offer delicious and healthy pho noodle soup at an affordable price. As one of the largest Vietnamese Fast-Casual dining chains in the world, quality and consistency remain the company's top priorities and have been the driving force behind their success as a franchise.

Jazen Tea was founded in San Jose, California in 2012 and has since expanded to 20 locations in the U.S. and Canada. The company specializes in creating fresh fruit and boba teas, made with real fruit and high quality tea leaves. Jazen Tea was recently featured by Franchise Gator as one of the industry's Top Emerging Franchises.

Media Inquiries

Kan Simon

Franchise Development Consultant

949-680-8638

kansimon@aureflam.com

Related Links

Franchising Information

SOURCE Pho Hoa and Jazen Tea

Related Links

https://phohoa.com

