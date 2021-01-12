Jazwares Appoints Laura Zebersky As President

SUNRISE, Fla., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazwares, a global leader in toys and licensing, today announced the promotion of Laura Zebersky to president. A 15-year veteran of the toy industry, Laura most recently held the title of chief commercial officer, where she oversaw Jazwares' global licensing, marketing, and sales efforts. Judd Zebersky will remain as chief executive officer, and they will continue to drive forward the success of the company together.

Laura Zebersky helped catapult Jazwares' growth by driving global licensing, marketing, retail expansion and exponential sales. In 2017, she was a recipient of the prestigious Women In Toys Wonder Women Award, honoring top female executives, thought leaders, entrepreneurs and other changemakers within the toy, licensing, and entertainment industries.

Judd Zebersky, CEO, Jazwares, said, "Laura is the most amazing business and life partner anyone could ask for. Her understanding of the toy industry and business savvy is unmatched. Partnering with Laura, now as president, the future success and possibilities for Jazwares are boundless."

Jazwares has also announced the promotion of several management executives across the company. Kelly Deen has been promoted to senior vice president of marketing and is credited for transforming the marketing and campaign strategy within the company. Deen joined Jazwares in 2019, bringing her experience and passion for the toy and entertainment category, and has led the team to drive tremendous results despite the challenges of the past year. Previously, Deen led marketing and intelligence at tech startup, Magic Leap, and consumer marketing at Cartoon Network.

Additionally, Gerhard Runken has been promoted to senior vice president of brand for Jazwares' boy brands and Kellytoy brands, including Squishmallows®, Micro Machines, and Pokémon, among others. Runken was previously the vice president of marketing and brand at Wicked Cool Toys prior to the acquisition in October 2019.

As Jazwares celebrates continued growth in Europe, Jonny Taylor has been promoted to senior vice president, Europe. Previously the managing director, UK and Nordics, Taylor established the UK office in 2012 and has managed the German office since February 2020. In his new role, Taylor will continue to support development in these markets, while also focusing on growth in other key territories.

Jazwares, a subsidiary of Alleghany Capital Corporation, is a global leader in consumer products including toys, plush, action figures, collectibles and musical instruments. Jazwares' portfolio includes a variety of dynamic, wholly-owned and licensed brands like preschool powerhouses Blippi, Cabbage Patch Kids®, CoComelon and Peppa Pig, unstoppable action and gaming brands like Fortnite, Halo®, Micro Machines, Nerf, Pokémon and Roblox, leading lifestyle and entertainment brands like All Elite Wrestling™ (AEW), BLACKPINK, Blinger®, UFC®, musical property First Act™, and beloved plush Squishmallows®, just to name a few. With over 20 years of design, development, and manufacturing expertise, Jazwares is an award-winning company with a progressive focus on identifying new trends and transforming them into high-quality products for consumers of all ages.

Jazwares, which is headquartered in Sunrise, FL, has offices around the world and sells in over 100 countries. Since its inception in 1997, Jazwares continues to grow through the development of new products and the strategic acquisitions of companies like First Act™, Russ Berrie™, Zag Toys™, Wicked Cool Toys™ and Kellytoy®. For more information about Jazwares, please visit www.jazwares.com .

