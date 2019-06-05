Jazwares collaborates with Sony Pictures Consumer Products for a musical toy line celebrating Vivo with songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda

SUNRISE, Fla., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global toy company Jazwares announced its collaboration with Sony Pictures Consumer Products as the master toy licensee for Vivo, the highly anticipated animated musical movie featuring 11 songs written by Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda, coming to theaters November 2020.

Jazwares is a leading toy manufacturer and the category leader in real musical instruments scaled for kids through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Act. Passionate about bringing music to children through product and its JazwaresCares philanthropic initiatives, Sony Pictures Consumer Products cited Jazwares as the natural fit in bringing Vivo's musical adventure to life.

"We couldn't imagine a better fit for Vivo than Jazwares. Their love for music and ability to create great products will allow fans to bring the magic of Vivo home," said Jamie Stevens, Executive Vice President, Sony Pictures Consumer Products.

Jazwares' toy line will hit shelves in Fall 2020 at retailers around the world featuring figures, playsets, plush, and a line of First Act musical instruments.

"Finding a property as committed to the importance of music in a child's life as we are is a special, connected experience for us. Our line will bring to life Vivo's journey from Havana to sunny South Florida! Consumers can look forward to products that bring lush settings and vibrant characters to life incorporating music every step of the way," says Laura Zebersky, chief commercial officer at Jazwares.

Vivo is set to debut in US theaters on November 6, 2020.

About Jazwares

Jazwares, a subsidiary of Alleghany Capital Corporation, is a global leader in consumer products including toys, plush, collectibles, musical instruments, and consumer electronics. With over 20 years of design, development, and manufacturing expertise, Jazwares is an award-winning company with a progressive focus on identifying new trends and transforming them into high-quality products for consumers of all ages. Jazwares, which is headquartered in Sunrise, FL, has offices around the world and sells in over 100 countries. Jazwares' mission is to entertain through the creation of innovative product. The company's portfolio features a variety of dynamic, wholly-owned brands along with leading global licenses, and includes acquisitions First Act™, Russ Berrie™, Applause™, and Zag Toys™. For more information about Jazwares, please visit www.jazwares.com.

About Vivo

Vivo, the first-ever musical from Sony Pictures Animation, is an epic adventure featuring all-new songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda, the genius behind the musical "Hamilton."

About Sony Pictures Consumer Products

Sony Pictures Consumer Products (SPCP) is the licensing and merchandising division of Sony Pictures' Motion Picture Group and Sony Pictures Television for Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE), which is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Corporation. SPE's global operations encompass motion picture production, acquisition, and distribution; television production, acquisition, and distribution; television networks; digital content creation and distribution; operation of studio facilities; and development of new entertainment products, services and technologies. SPE's Motion Picture Group production organizations include Columbia Pictures, Screen Gems, TriStar Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation, Stage 6 Films, AFFIRM Films, and Sony Pictures Classics. For additional information, visit http://www.sonypictures.com/corp/divisions.html.

