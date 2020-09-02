Jazwares Debuts First Toy Line For CoComelon, The #1 YouTube Channel For Kids And Preschoolers

The CoComelon line from Jazwares includes a wide array of categories, such as plush, vehicles, figurines, and role play. The toy line features characters and items familiar to millions of young fans, including:

Musical Yellow School Bus ($14.99) : Bring your child's favorite CoComelon nursery rhymes to life with the CoComelon Musical Yellow School Bus! The free-wheeling motion puts your child in control of this fun and detailed vehicle. The CoComelon Musical Yellow School Bus comes with a figure of JJ, a popular character from the educational CoComelon YouTube series, and has room for 6 of your favorite CoComelon friends. Press on the grill of the bus and listen as "Wheels on the Bus" plays for you and your child to sing along to!

Features: 1 Yellow School Bus & 1 JJ Figure

Features: 1 JJ Plush & 1 Teddy Pillow Plush

Features: Musical Checkup Case & 4 Accessories

Features: 6, 3" articulated figures

Features: 4 Freewheeling Vehicles to choose from.

"CoComelon has captivated millions of families around the world with its relatable, entertaining and educational programming. We're excited to bring families new ways to play and learn together with their favorite characters this holiday season," said Andy Yeatman, Head of the Americas, Moonbug.

CoComelon's beautiful 3D animation and toe-tapping songs create a colorful world that centers on the everyday experiences of young children, and millions of kids laugh, dance, sing, and play along each day. In addition to helping preschoolers learn letters, numbers, animal sounds, colors, and more, the upbeat videos gently impart positive, prosocial life lessons, providing parents with an opportunity to teach and play with their children as they watch together.

"CoComelon has quickly become one of the most parent / child co-viewed brands in the world, and joyful preschoolers will be thrilled to celebrate this beloved content in toy form," said Jeremy Padawer, EVP/Partner at Jazwares. "As a result of this significant viewership, combined with quality, musical content focused on little JJ, his family and friends, we are already seeing incredible demand for CoComelon."

About Jazwares

Jazwares, a subsidiary of Alleghany Capital Corporation, is a global leader in consumer products including toys, plush, action figures, collectibles and musical instruments. Jazwares' portfolio includes a variety of dynamic, wholly-owned and licensed brands like preschool powerhouses Blippi, Cabbage Patch Kids®, CoComelon and Peppa Pig, unstoppable action and gaming brands like Fortnite, Halo®, Micro Machines, Nerf, Pokémon and Roblox, leading lifestyle and entertainment brands like All Elite Wrestling™ (AEW), BLACKPINK, Blinger®, UFC®, musical property First Act™, and beloved plush Hug-A-Pet and Squishmallows®, just to name a few. With over 20 years of design, development, and manufacturing expertise, Jazwares is an award-winning company with a progressive focus on identifying new trends and transforming them into high-quality products for consumers of all ages.

Jazwares, which is headquartered in Sunrise, FL, has offices around the world and sells in over 100 countries. Since its inception in 1997, Jazwares continues to grow through the development of new products and the strategic acquisitions of companies like First Act™, Russ Berrie™, Zag Toys™, Wicked Cool Toys™ and Kellytoy®. For more information about Jazwares, please visit www.jazwares.com.

About Moonbug

Moonbug is an award-winning global entertainment company providing values-based educational programming for children. Its popular kids lineup includes global sensations CoComelon, Blippi, Little Baby Bum, My Magic Pet Morphle, Supa Strikas, Go Buster, Playtime with Twinkle, Gecko's Garage, ARPO and many more which are available in 26 languages.

In just two years, it has become a kids programming powerhouse with a library of more than 550 hours of content, which is distributed on more than 100 platforms globally, including YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Joyn, Sky and Roku. In May of 2020, Tubular Labs named Moonbug one of the leading digital kids' entertainment companies in the world based on the total number of minutes watched worldwide.

