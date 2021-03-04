Jazwares Extends Wildly Popular Squishmallows® Brand With The Launch Of Squishville™

SUNRISE, Fla., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazwares, a global leader in toys and licensing, along with Kellytoy, a subsidiary of Jazwares, is building on its hugely successful plush brand Squishmallows® with the launch of an all-new colorful and squishy brand extension called Squishville™. Select items are available now at Amazon and Hot Topic, with additional rollout at Claire's this month, Walmart in April and Target in June, the addictively squeezable Squishville plush expand the globally beloved Squishmallows universe, turning playtime into the squish-venture of a lifetime. Due to high demand, Jazwares is working with retailers to replenish stock so more fans and parents can access the products. Squishville is also available now across major retailers in the UK including Argos, Asda, Tesco, The Entertainer and Smyths.

The launch of Squishville comes at a time when the popularity of Squishmallows is at an all-time high. Since their debut in 2017, more than 73 million of the loveable, delightful Squishmallows have found a home with toy lovers and collectors of all ages and have quickly grown into a TikTok toy sensation with more than one billion organic video views on #squishmallows (and related) video tags. Last year, Squishmallows was named one of Good Housekeeping's Top Toys of 2020 and its Gordon the Shark was Google's second-most searched gift for kids .

The extensive line of 2" mini-collectible plush characters, imaginative range of environments, playsets, vehicles, and related accessories will allow children to play along with their squish squad like never before. Kids will be able to squish and squeeze their characters in a variety of small spaces and fun places throughout the line. With their soft texture, and adorable personalities, everybody squishes in and no matter how tight the space, there's always a way to squeeze in more fun! Over 150 characters in this new 2" scale will be available by the end of the year, including unique minis to fuel collectability, along with a huge assortment of new characters. Jazwares will market the toy line through its global distribution channels across mass market, gift, specialty and toy retailers and supermarkets.

Laura Zebersky, president of Jazwares said, "As momentum around the Squishmallows brand continues to thrive, we are thrilled to take this globally adored line to a whole new level with the release of Squishville. Squeezable and stylish with big personalities, fans will love these must-have additions which allow consumers to 'Squad Up' and 'Squish In' with their favorite Squishmallows."

The Squishville products available at launch feature mini collectible plush, vehicles, and playsets including:

Squishville Mystery Mini-Squishmallow with Fashion Item: 24 styles to collect ( $4.99 MSRP)

MSRP) Squishville Mini-Squishmallow with Vehicle (Planes, Cars and Carriages): 12 assorted varieties ( $6.99 MSRP)

MSRP) Squishville Mini-Squishmallow 4-Pack: 3 assorted varieties ( $9.99 MSRP)

MSRP) Squishville Mystery Mini-Squishmallow 6-Pack: 3 assorted varieties ( $14.99 MSRP)

MSRP) Squishville Mini-Squishmallow 2 Pack with Fashion : 4 styles to collect ( $7.99 MSRP)

MSRP) Squishville Accessory Set Assortment: 5 styles to collect ( $12.99 MSRP)

MSRP) Squishville Play Scene Assortment: 2 styles to collect ( $17.99 MSRP)

MSRP) Squishville Fifi's Cottage: 2 styles ( $29.99 MSRP)

Additional products to build out the Squishville world will debut throughout the year.

About Jazwares

Jazwares, a subsidiary of Alleghany Capital Corporation, is a global leader in consumer products including toys, plush, action figures, collectibles and musical instruments. Jazwares' portfolio includes a variety of dynamic, wholly-owned and licensed brands like preschool powerhouses Blippi, Cabbage Patch Kids®, CoComelon and Peppa Pig, unstoppable action and gaming brands like Fortnite, Halo®, Micro Machines, Nerf, Pokémon and Roblox, leading lifestyle and entertainment brands like All Elite Wrestling™ (AEW), BLACKPINK, Blinger®, GlamCrush™, UFC®, musical property First Act™, and beloved plush Hug-A-Pet and Squishmallows®, just to name a few. With over 20 years of design, development, and manufacturing expertise, Jazwares is an award-winning company with a progressive focus on identifying new trends and transforming them into high-quality products for consumers of all ages.

Jazwares, which is headquartered in Sunrise, FL, has offices around the world and sells in over 100 countries. Since its inception in 1997, Jazwares continues to grow through the development of new products and the strategic acquisitions of companies like First Act™, Russ Berrie™, Zag Toys™, Wicked Cool Toys™ and Kellytoy®. For more information about Jazwares, please visit www.jazwares.com .

Contact: Rachael Lobeck, [email protected]

SOURCE Jazwares

