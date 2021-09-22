Jazwares Launches Music-Centric Toy Line On Amazon Inspired By Amazon Original Animated Series Do, Re & Mi From Gaumont

The delightful world of Do the owl, Re the hummingbird, and Mi the blue jay is brought to life through Jazwares' Do, Re & Mi toy line, which encourages friendship, fun, and adventure, all while exploring the unifying power of music. Huggable plush, colorful figures, interactive playsets, and vibrant musical instruments will strike a chord with preschoolers everywhere.

"From the soft character plush to the interactive piano mat, not only are these exciting toys important for improving fine motor skills, and creativity, but they also cultivate a love and appreciation for music," said Laura Zebersky, President of Jazwares. "We are excited to bring the musical adventures from the Do, Re & Mi series to life through our new preschool line."

The new Do, Re & Mi product line includes:

Do, Re & Mi House Playset : Let's all go exploring Do's House in the Do, Re & Mi Playset, the adorable playset that features melodies and phrases from Do, Re & M i! Discover all three floors of Do's house with the manual basket elevator, sliding down to the bottom when you're done!

: Let's all go exploring Do's House in the Playset, the adorable playset that features melodies and phrases from i! Discover all three floors of Do's house with the manual basket elevator, sliding down to the bottom when you're done! 'Mi' the Blue Jay Singing & Light Up 10" Plush : Level up your child's love for Mi, the Blue Jay, with this 10-inch deluxe feature plush toy! Illuminate the stage with Mi as the little bird plays along to its light up guitar.

: Level up your child's love for Mi, the Blue Jay, with this 10-inch deluxe feature plush toy! Illuminate the stage with Mi as the little bird plays along to its light up guitar. 'Do' the Owl, 'Re' the Hummingbird Plush, and 'Mi' the Blue Jay 8" Plush with Sounds : Bring the musical trio of Do, Re & Mi to life with these character-inspired plush toys. Collect all three snuggly toys, which feature sounds and voices from the series characters themselves! Each sold separately.

: Bring the musical trio of to life with these character-inspired plush toys. Collect all three snuggly toys, which feature sounds and voices from the series characters themselves! Each sold separately. Do, Re & Mi Musical Guitar, 23.5-inch : The Do, Re & Mi Musical Guitar is perfectly sized with your child in mind! Press the button on the front face of the guitar to play 'Do, Re & Mi Theme Song.' The sturdy nylon strings make this the perfect introduction to guitars for your child. Sing and strum along!

: The Musical Guitar is perfectly sized with your child in mind! Press the button on the front face of the guitar to play 'Do, Re & Mi Theme Song.' The sturdy nylon strings make this the perfect introduction to guitars for your child. Sing and strum along! Do, Re & Mi Musical Piano Mat, 48-inch : The Do, Re & Mi inspired piano mat features eight built-in songs so fans can play along to their favorite tunes. Each of the eight keys plays a different melody so they can explore new sounds and make their own music.

The inspired piano mat features eight built-in songs so fans can play along to their favorite tunes. Each of the eight keys plays a different melody so they can explore new sounds and make their own music. Do, Re & Mi 3-Inch Figures 5-Pack: The Do, Re & Mi multipack features five 3-inch figures that your little ones can play with to recreate their favorite scenes at home. Collect all of the playful figures from the town of Beebopsburgh and watch the musical adventures with your favorite birdies by your side.

Watch the new Amazon Original animated series Do, Re & Mi, available now on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide, as well as Amazon Kids+ in the U.S., Canada, UK, Germany, and Japan. Also launching in the world of Do, Re & Mi is a book (The Mysterious Beat), a mobile game (coming later this fall), and a teacher and family guide—all of which are meant to help inspire a love and appreciation for music from an early age. For more information on the Do, Re & Mi toy line, please visit www.jazwares.com and to shop the collection visit amazon.com/shopdoremi.

About Jazwares

Jazwares, a subsidiary of Alleghany Capital Corporation, is a global leader in consumer products including toys, plush, action figures, collectibles, musical instruments, and recently expanding into the costumes and pets category. Jazwares' portfolio includes a variety of dynamic, wholly-owned and licensed brands like preschool powerhouses Blippi, Cabbage Patch Kids®, CoComelon and Dino Ranch, unstoppable action and gaming brands like Fortnite, Halo®, Micro Machines, Nerf, Pokémon and Roblox, leading lifestyle and entertainment brands like All Elite Wrestling™ (AEW), BLACKPINK, Blinger®, Marvel and UFC®, musical property First Act™, and beloved plush Squishmallows®, Petooties™ Pets and Russ Berrie™, just to name a few. With over 20 years of design, development, and manufacturing expertise, Jazwares is an award-winning company with a progressive focus on identifying new trends and transforming them into high-quality products for consumers of all ages.

Jazwares, which is headquartered in Sunrise, FL, has offices around the world and sells in over 100 countries. Since its inception in 1997, Jazwares continues to grow through the development of new products and the strategic acquisitions of companies like First Act™, Russ Berrie™, Zag Toys™, Wicked Cool Toys™ and Kellytoy®. For more information about Jazwares, please visit www.jazwares.com.

About Do, Re & Mi

Do, Re & Mi is an Amazon Original animated series for preschoolers that centers on the musical adventures of three best birdie buddies voiced by Kristen Bell, Jackie Tohn, and Luke Youngblood. Featuring delightful adventures and toe-tapping original songs spanning multiple genres, the series takes little ones on a journey where they will discover new sounds and melodies, move to the beat, and see how music helps solve every problem!

Executive produced by Bell, Tohn, Michael Scharf, and Ivan Askwith, Do, Re & Mi is a production of Amazon Studios and Gaumont for Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Kids+.

About Gaumont

Formed in France in 1895, Gaumont is the first film company in the world, celebrating 125 years of history and innovation. With offices in Paris, Los Angeles, London, Köln and Berlin, Gaumont remains an industry leader, producing and distributing high-quality TV programming and films. Specializing in producing local stories with global appeal, Gaumont's current slate includes talent-driven, diverse, and distinctive titles across multiple languages for the world's leading global streaming platforms and channels:

For Netflix, the flagship series launching season 6 in 2021, Narcos, F is for Family 5th season and in production, High in the Clouds, the animated feature developed together with Paul McCartney, Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles based on the comic books by Stan Sakai, Barbarians season 2, the period epic drama set in Germany, the global hit with 2 seasons currently available, Arsène Lupin, directed by Louis Leterrier and starring Omar Sy in France. For Amazon Prime Video U.S., Do Re & Mi with Kristen Bell, El Presidente co-created by Armando Bo and Pablo Larraín in Latin America, 2nd season and, the action thriller Totems in France. For Apple TV+ based on the Zen Shorts book series of Jon. J. Muth and winner of the prestigious Peabody award and a Daytime Emmy award, Stillwater. Gaumont co-produces and distributes around ten films a year in theaters. The film library encompasses over 1400 titles from prestigious directors such as Louis Malle, Jean-Luc Godard, and more recently, Toledano and Nakache for The Intouchables, the highest-grossing French-language movie to date with over $450 million in revenue to date. www.gaumonttelevision.com

