Jazwares Named Global Master Toy Partner For The Smurfs

Created by Pierre Culliford (known as Peyo), The Smurfs first appeared in 1958 as a comic strip running in the Belgian magazine, Spirou. The brand quickly became a runaway success, and in the decades since, The Smurfs have permeated every aspect of pop culture, evolving into one of the world's most beloved family brands. Jazwares' Smurfs toy line will include plush, figures, and playsets featuring the eternally young, little blue imps and their mushroom village that fans of the classic franchise will immediately recognize.

"The Smurfs is an evergreen franchise with a rich history and timeless values that has ignited children's curiosity and creativity for decades," said Laura Zebersky, Chief Commercial Officer at Jazwares. "We are looking forward to working with IMPS to create a toy line that appeals to today's kids while also capturing the nostalgia that other generations feel for the brand."

Véronique Culliford, President & Founder of IMPS / Lafig and daughter of Peyo, added, "I am extremely proud of this beautiful partnership with Jazwares. It is a family company like ours that advocates for the same human values. I'm sure that with their legendary creativity, many beautiful toys will invade the world to the joy of young and old children."

About Jazwares

Jazwares, a subsidiary of Alleghany Capital Corporation, is a global leader in consumer products including toys, plush, action figures, collectibles and musical instruments. Jazwares' portfolio includes a variety of dynamic, wholly-owned and licensed brands like preschool powerhouses Blippi, Cabbage Patch Kids®, CoComelon and Peppa Pig, unstoppable action and gaming brands like Fortnite, Halo®, Micro Machines, Nerf, Pokémon and Roblox, leading lifestyle and entertainment brands like All Elite Wrestling™ (AEW), BLACKPINK, Blinger®, UFC®, musical property First Act™, and beloved plush Hug-A-Pet and Squishmallows®, just to name a few. With over 20 years of design, development, and manufacturing expertise, Jazwares is an award-winning company with a progressive focus on identifying new trends and transforming them into high-quality products for consumers of all ages.

Jazwares, which is headquartered in Sunrise, FL, has offices around the world and sells in over 100 countries. Since its inception in 1997, Jazwares continues to grow through the development of new products and the strategic acquisitions of companies like First Act™, Russ Berrie™, Zag Toys™, Wicked Cool Toys™ and Kellytoy®. For more information about Jazwares, please visit www.jazwares.com .

About IMPS / Lafig (International Merchandising Promotions & Services) - THE SMURFS

IMPS, is the official licensors of the little blue-skinned characters 'The Smurfs'. Over the years, IMPS (since 1984) have worked in close collaboration with their agents worldwide to develop successful licensed merchandising programs, retail- and co-branded promotions, publishing activities, broadcasting deals, theme parks, family entertainment centers, live shows, video games, online games, and Smurf music that have secured the everlasting success of the Smurfs.

IMPS is run by Véronique Culliford, the daughter of Pierre Culliford, the creator of The Smurfs, who is better known under his pseudonym Peyo.

Contact: Rachael Lobeck, [email protected]

SOURCE Jazwares

Related Links

http://www.jazwares.com

