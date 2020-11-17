Jazwares Tapped To Produce Toy Line For Upcoming Animated Series Do, Re & Mi From Amazon Studios And Gaumont

SUNRISE, Fla., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kids toys are about to hit a high note! Jazwares, a global leader in play, will be creating a toy line inspired by Amazon Studios and Gaumont's Do, Re & Mi, an upcoming animated series for preschoolers that follows the musical adventures of three best birdie buddies and features the voice talents of Kristen Bell, Jackie Tohn, and more. The toys, which will feature the loveable characters from the show will also be themed around Do, Re & Mi's key pillars of friendship, fun and adventure, and the power of music. The Do, Re & Mi toy line is set to hit retail in conjunction with the series in 2021.

Jazwares' Do, Re & Mi toy line will include plush, musical instruments, figures, and playsets geared towards preschoolers ages 2 to 5. The lineup will feature beloved characters, settings, and music that little ones will recognize from the show. The personalities of the three main characters will come through in the toy line including the inventive brain of Do the owl; the busy and energetic personality of Re the hummingbird; and the loving and outgoing demeanor of Mi the blue jay.

"Do, Re & Mi is sure to enthrall little ones and it's the kind of high quality, enriching content that lends itself well to preschool toys," said Laura Zebersky, Chief Commercial Officer at Jazwares. "We are looking forward to working with Gaumont and Amazon Studios on developing the line so that it captures the magic of this highly anticipated animated series."

"We're excited to work with Jazwares to further expand the musical world of Do, Re & Mi," said Nicolas Atlan, President, Gaumont U.S. "It's thrilling to see how Amazon Studios has approached Do, Re & Mi, elevating it beyond our expectations. We look forward to offering parents and children the ability to discover and appreciate the power of music, in a fun and meaningful way through the engaging storytelling of the series and beyond the screen by making their own music through play with the exciting toy line Jazwares will bring to the market."

Do, Re & Mi is a production of Amazon Studios and Gaumont for Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Kids+. The series is executive produced by Bell and Tohn, along with Michael Scharf and Ivan Askwith.

About Jazwares

Jazwares, a subsidiary of Alleghany Capital Corporation, is a global leader in consumer products including toys, plush, action figures, collectibles and musical instruments. Jazwares' portfolio includes a variety of dynamic, wholly-owned and licensed brands like preschool powerhouses Blippi, Cabbage Patch Kids®, CoComelon and Peppa Pig, unstoppable action and gaming brands like Fortnite, Halo®, Micro Machines, Nerf, Pokémon and Roblox, leading lifestyle and entertainment brands like All Elite Wrestling™ (AEW), BLACKPINK, Blinger®, UFC®, musical property First Act™, and beloved plush Hug-A-Pet and Squishmallows®, just to name a few. With over 20 years of design, development, and manufacturing expertise, Jazwares is an award-winning company with a progressive focus on identifying new trends and transforming them into high-quality products for consumers of all ages.

Jazwares, which is headquartered in Sunrise, FL, has offices around the world and sells in over 100 countries. Since its inception in 1997, Jazwares continues to grow through the development of new products and the strategic acquisitions of companies like First Act™, Russ Berrie™, Zag Toys™, Wicked Cool Toys™ and Kellytoy®. For more information about Jazwares, please visit www.jazwares.com .

About Gaumont

Formed in France in 1895, Gaumont is the first film company in the world, celebrating 125 years of history and innovation. With offices in Paris, Los Angeles, London, and Berlin, Gaumont remains an industry leader, producing and distributing high-quality TV programming and films.

Specializing in producing local stories with global appeal, Gaumont's current slate includes talent-driven, diverse, and distinctive titles across multiple languages for the world's leading global streaming platforms and channels:

For Netflix, the flagship series Narcos in its 6th season, F is for Family in its 5th season, High in the Clouds, the animated feature developed together with Paul McCartney, Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles based on the comic books by Stan Sakai, The Barbarians, the period epic drama set in Germany and Arsène Lupin, directed by Louis Leterrier and starring Omar Sy in France.

For Amazon Prime Video US, Do Re & Mi with Kristen Bell, El Presidente co-created by Armando Bo and Pablo Larraín in Latin America and the action thriller Operations Totems in France.

For Apple TV+ based on the Zen Shorts book series of Jon. J. Muth, Stillwater.

Gaumont co-produces and distributes around ten films a year in theaters. The film library encompasses over 1400 titles from prestigious directors such as Louis Malle, Jean-Luc Godard, and more recently, Toledano and Nakache for The Intouchables, the highest-grossing French-language movie to date with over $450 million in revenue to date.

About Amazon Studios

Amazon Studios is the home for talent, creating and producing original films and television series for a global audience. Original series all premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, which is available in over 240 countries and territories. Recent hit Amazon Original series include the Emmy Award-winning comedies Fleabag, created by and starring Emmy Award-winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel from Emmy Award-winners Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, as well as the action thriller drama Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan starring John Krasinski, the irreverent superhero series The Boys, Upload from Greg Daniels, Jordan Peele's Hunters starring Al Pacino and Logan Lerman; and fantasy drama Carnival Row starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne; Amazon Originals also include culturally relevant and buzzed about content such as Rihanna's Savage X Fenty music and fashion event, Donald Glover's Guava Island and Chasing Happiness, a documentary about pop superstars the Jonas Brothers.

In film, Amazon Studios produces and acquires original movies for theatrical release and exclusively for Amazon Prime Video. In 2017, Amazon Studios became the first streaming service to win Oscars for Manchester by the Sea and The Salesman. Amazon Studios' recent releases include Troop Zero starring Viola Davis, Alison Janney, and Jim Gaffigan; Tom Harper's The Aeronauts starring Felicity Jones and Eddie Redmayne; Scott Z. Burns' The Report starring Adam Driver and Annette Bening; Honey Boy from director Alma Har'el based on a script written by Shia LaBeouf; Benedict Andrews' Seberg starring Kristen Stewart; and the Academy Award nominated Les Misérables from director Ladj Ly.

