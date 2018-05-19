Jazz Artist Bob Holz on Jazziz Summer CD and Recording with Mike Stern!

On June 12th Jazziz Magazine will feature Bob's tune, Jammim Man on their Summer CD. The tune is off Bob's most recent album on MVD Audio, Visions: Coast To Coast Connection, which was released last February and climbed to #17 on the JazzWeek radio airplay charts. The song features an amazing drum performance by Bob Holz and epic performance contributions by Grammy winners Stanley Clarke (bass) and Randy Brecker (trumpet). Rounding out the lineup was bass legend and Bob Holz's band mate, Ralphe Armstrong, Austrian guitar wizard Alex Machacek, Italian sax phenom Ada Rovatti and Los Angeles based session great Billy Steinway on keyboards.

Jazziz will also review the album in their July issue and spotlight it in the unveiling of their new website in July as well.

On June 22nd, Holz will be performing with his touring band, Bob Holz and A Vision Forward featuring Ralphe Armstrong and Jamie Glaser at Bert's Entertainment Complex in Detroit, MI.

This is a unique opportunity to see a rising star in the jazz fusion world who is garnering heavy radio airplay and review accolades internationally. Don't miss this free concert in Detroit this June!

Holz made his name playing with the late guitar genius Larry Coryell, with whom he recorded two albums and played numerous concerts. Bassist Ralphe Armstrong cut his teeth with John McLaughlin's Mahavishnu Orchestra and went on to play with Frank Zappa, Miles Davis, Jean Luc Ponty and Aretha Franklin. Guitarist Jamie Glaser also currently plays part time with Jean Luc Ponty in the Anderson- Ponty band which features former Yes vocalist Jon Anderson. Glaser has also played with Chick Corea, Manhattan Transfer and Bryan Adams.

On June 26th, Holz will once again go into the studio to begin his next album due out Spring 2019. Joining Bob will be Grammy nominated and international jazz fusion guitar giant, Mike Stern. They will enter Bunker Studios in Brooklyn, NY accompanied by Ralphe Armstrong on bass and Billy Steinway on keyboards. Trumpeter Randy Brecker will record his parts in August due to a heavy touring schedule. The session will be devoted to recording four new Holz /Steinway tunes and will be engineered by Grammy nominated and Platinum recording engineer, Dennis Moody. Mike Stern previously appeared on Holz's first album, A Vision Forward which was released in 2016.

In mid July, Holz will enter the studio in Los Angeles to finish his next album. This time he will be working directly out of engineer Dennis Moody's studio. Bob will be recording for the first time with saxophone virtuoso, Brandon Fields (George Benson, Ray Charles, Tower Of Power).

MVD Audio recording artist, Bob Holz is managed by Roy Holland Productions and is produced by Rob Stathis. Holz endorses Canopus drums and Paiste cymbals.

