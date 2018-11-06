Jazz Artist Bob Holz Releasing Album With Mike Stern

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz artist Bob Holz will release a new album, "Silverthorne" featuring Mike Stern and Randy Brecker on MVD Audio. Holz got his start playing nationally with guitar great Larry Coryell. Holz and Coryell recorded two albums together. Bob previously recorded with Mike Stern and Randy Brecker on his first album, A Vision Forward in 2015. Holz recorded with bassist Stanley Clarke on his most recent release, Visions: Coast to Coast Connection. Other musicians joining Holz on Silverthorne are bassist Ralphe Armstrong (Mahavishnu Orchestra), Alex Acuna (Weather Report), Brandon Fields (The Rippingtons), Jamie Glaser (Jean Luc Ponty), Ada Rovatti, Billy Steinway, Alex Machacek and Andrew Ford. The album features ten new originals by the Los Angeles based drummer and will be released on February 8, 2019. The release comes off a busy run for Holz which included a show in Los Angeles at Catalina Jazz Club with legendary fusion guitarist Dean Brown. Jazziz Magazine will feature a track off Silverthorne in the Winter edition due out in December. The album was recorded and mixed by Dennis Moody and produced by Rob Stathis. Silverthorne is Bob's fourth album for MVD Audio. Bob Holz is presently managed by Eric Cohen of EC Music Agency and is signed to MVD Entertainment Group. http://www.bobholzband.com



