Jazz Expands Executive Team to Support Hyper-growth and Drive Complete Overhaul of Enterprise DLP Experience

Company appoints six senior leaders as organizations abandon legacy DLP in favor of comprehensive coverage, contextual intelligence, and control over sensitive data across AI-powered environments

BOSTON, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz, the AI DLP that doesn't suck, today announced the appointment of six senior leaders to build out the company's management layer and drive its mission of empowering organizations to take back control of their data. The series of strong, vice president and C-level hires is the latest growth-accelerating move from Jazz, following its $61 million total funding, stealth emergence in March and Best DLP Platform Cybersecurity Star Award win.

McKinsey reports that 71% of organizations use generative AI in at least one function, while 72% see cybersecurity as a major risk to broader adoption…and for good reason. As AI moves sensitive data across applications, agents, and teams at breakneck speed, most data security programs are still powered by now-useless, old-school DLP tools built for a different era, before AI and SaaS sprawl, creating massive coverage gaps.

"Enterprises are drowning in alerts and starving for answers, yet traditional DLP has failed for over two decades. Legacy tools generate endless noise but leave teams guessing about what's happening with their sensitive data. We built Jazz to change that," said Ido Livneh, CEO and co-founder, Jazz. "Our AI DLP platform delivers context, deep visibility, clarity, and actionable answers, not more dashboards to babysit. These senior hires strengthen our ability to innovate faster, scale smarter and help organizations keep up with their data in the AI era."

The senior hires and promotions, which will report into the C-suite, head up their dedicated departments, and support Jazz's hyper-growth, include:

Sean Robinson , VP, Sales: 12 years of sales expertise across early-stage and publicly-traded cybersecurity startups, from Halcyon to Palo Alto Networks

12 years of sales expertise across early-stage and publicly-traded cybersecurity startups, from Halcyon to Palo Alto Networks Rickie Goyal , VP, Revenue Operations: More than 20 years in sales and revenue operations, including as VP of RevOps at data security company Cyberhaven

More than 20 years in sales and revenue operations, including as VP of RevOps at data security company Cyberhaven Michael Calev , promoted to COO: Eight years at Perception Point, most recently as VP of Strategy & Corporate Development, where he played a key role in the company's acquisition by Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT); previously in investment banking at Morgan Stanley and M&A consulting at KPMG; IDF Unit 8200 alum

, Eight years at Perception Point, most recently as VP of Strategy & Corporate Development, where he played a key role in the company's acquisition by Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT); previously in investment banking at Morgan Stanley and M&A consulting at KPMG; IDF Unit 8200 alum Danielle Guetta , promoted to VP, Marketing: 10+ years of marketing experience in high-growth tech and security startups; former director, product marketing at Astrix Security

10+ years of marketing experience in high-growth tech and security startups; former director, product marketing at Astrix Security Shani Nago , VP, HR: ~20 years of experience; most recently led the people function at Axonius

~20 years of experience; most recently led the people function at Axonius Lior Magram, VP, Research and Development: IDF Unit 81 alum; most recently served as unit's group lead for cybersecurity embedded research

These leaders have joined or have been promoted during a breakout year for Jazz. Since its official launch, the company made a memorable RSA Conference debut, winning the 2026 CrowdStrike, AWS and NVIDIA Cybersecurity Startup Accelerator from a pool of nearly 1,000 applicants. In June, Jazz also won Best Pitch at the Team8 CISO Village Choice Awards, based on dozens of votes from CISOs at global enterprises and some of the world's most complex security organizations. It was also just named Best Data Leakage Prevention (DLP) Platform at The Hacker News Cybersecurity Stars Awards 2026.

Now, Jazz is inviting security leaders to leave outdated, noisy DLP behind with its "DLP Sucks" campaign. The movement brings together security professionals who believe it's time for something better, with a digital graffiti wall to vent and content that calls out everything that's broken about legacy DLP, all while imagining what comes next.

Combined with the early commercial success of and strong demand for its AI DLP platform, the momentum underscores Jazz's emergence as a disruptive new voice in cybersecurity and a leading force in the reinvention of data security for the AI era.

About Jazz

Jazz is the company remastering Data Loss Prevention (DLP) from first principles with a new model, combining a forensic endpoint agent for total visibility with an Agentic Investigator that deeply understands context and intent. It delivers clear, pre-investigated answers instead of alerts. Learn more at jazz.security.

MEDIA CONTACT

Alyssa Pallotti Tech PR for Jazz

[email protected]

+447397686566

SOURCE Jazz