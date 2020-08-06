Jazz Icon Charlie Parker's Centennial Celebration "Bird 100" Continues

"The centennial of Charlie Parker is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to celebrate his life, legacy and art form with the world. We are thrilled to honor Bird's transformative musical impact on past, present and future generations," said Jeff Jampol , CEO of JAM, Inc. , the manager of the Estate of Charlie Parker.

This fall, Parker's longtime label Verve Records, in conjunction with UMe, the global catalog company of Universal Music Group, will offer an illuminating new perspective on a previously underexamined chapter of Parker's life with a new collection titled Bird In LA, featuring unreleased songs recorded during Bird's storied visits to Los Angeles in the mid '40s through the early '50s.

"Few artists have made such an impact on the music of an era as Charlie Parker did in shaping the sounds of the 20th century. We are honored to be entrusted with his legacy as we continue to offer fans quality reissues of his remarkable work and explore new platforms for new fans to discover and appreciate his artistry," said Bruce Resnikoff, President & CEO, UMe.

"Charlie Parker is one of the enduring icons of Verve Records. He is a peerless artist and his legacy is far-reaching. We are proud to celebrate his centennial with many different initiatives – from a graphic novel and incredible reissues, to new videos and live events – so that everyone can be reminded of the greatness of Bird," said Jamie Krents, EVP of Verve/Impulse!

In conjunction with Bird In LA, Z2 Comics (Gorillaz, Grateful Dead, The Doors) will release the graphic novel, "Chasin' The Bird: Charlie Parker In California," which chronicles the story of Bird's time in Los Angeles starting in December 1945, where Bird and Dizzy Gillespie brought frenetic sounds of bebop from the East Coast jazz underground to the West Coast for a two-month residency at Billy Berg's Hollywood jazz club. This marked the beginning of a tumultuous two year-stint for Bird, bumming around LA, showing up at jam sessions, crashing on people's couches, causing havoc in public places, and recording some of his most groundbreaking tracks such as, "A Night in Tunisia" and "Ornithology," as well as "Relaxin' At Camarillo," inspired by the end of his time in SoCal at the Camarillo State Mental Hospital. The novel explores Bird's relationship with the characters and events he encountered during his time in L.A., including recording some of his signature songs with Dial Records founder Ross Russell, a brief but influential stay at the home of famed jazz photographer William Claxton, a party for the ages at the ranch home of artist Jirayr Zorthian, and others who found themselves in the orbit of the jazz genius. Beautifully told by Dave Chisholm, colored by DreamWorks Animation Director Peter Markowski and featuring a foreword by Hall of Fame basketball legend and cultural icon, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, "Chasin' the Bird," named for Parker's 1947 standard, adapts one of the sunnier, albeit darker chapters in the life of Bird. The graphic novel is available for pre-order now directly through the Z2 webstore, as either a standard or a deluxe edition, with two tracks to be announced on a Flexidisc in the standard version and an accompanying 45" LP for the deluxe version when purchased exclusively via the store. Early reviews have been nothing short of glowing with Comic Bookcase hailing it as "One of the best graphic novels of the year."

Bird In LA and "Chasin' The Bird" will be the subject of a virtual panel hosted by the GRAMMY Museum ® in Los Angeles in October. More details will be forthcoming.





ABOUT CHARLIE PARKER:

If jazz history can be divided into two epochs — danceable swing and improvisational bebop — then Charlie Parker is the fault line. During his brief but remarkable career, the alto saxophonist nicknamed "Bird" gave jazz lightning tempos, mind-bending chord substitutions, and previously unexplored harmonic depth, paving the way for hard bop, free jazz, fusion and everything after. Miles Davis summed up his accomplishments: "You can tell the history of jazz in four words. Louis Armstrong. Charlie Parker." Parker, who died in 1955 at only 34, was a meteoric musician that burned bright and much too quick. But his legacy more than lives on; it's jazz scripture. Jack Kerouac called him "as important as Beethoven." Four of his recordings were inducted into the GRAMMY Hall of Fame including albums Charlie Parker With Strings and Jazz At Massey Hall and the songs "Ornithology" and "Billie's Bounce." In 1974, he was awarded a posthumous GRAMMY for Best Performance By A Soloist for "First Recordings." In 1988, the Clint Eastwood-directed biopic "Bird" brought his story to the silver screen. The U.S. Postal Service issued a commemorative stamp in his honor in 1995. The Parker composition "Koko" was included in the National Recorded Registry in 2002, declaring the song as "culturally, historically, or aesthetically important, and/or inform(s) or reflect(s) life in the United States." Although his life and career were short, the New Yorker has praised Parker as "one of the wonders of twentieth-century music" and the New York Times deemed him "matchless" and a "bebop exemplar." Parker's popularity continues to grow as the world celebrates the 100th birthday in 2020.

ABOUT VERVE RECORDS:

Founded in 1956 by impresario Norman Granz in order to create a fair and just label home for Ella Fitzgerald, Verve Records has become home to some of the most pioneering acts in music, including Ella, Billie Holiday, Nina Simone, The Velvet Underground, Frank Zappa, Dizzy Gillespie, Charlie Parker, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Oscar Peterson, Sarah Vaughn, and more. Today, the label continues this rich legacy with artists such as Jon Batiste, Bettye LaVette, Diana Krall, Harry Connick, Jr., Joey Alexander, and more.

ABOUT UMe:

Universal Music Enterprises (UMe) is the centralized U.S. catalog and special markets entity for UMG. Working in tandem with all of the company's record labels, UMe provides a frontline approach to catalog management, a concentration of resources, opportunities in new technologies and an emphasis on strategic marketing initiatives to engage all types of consumers across multiple entry points and platforms.

ABOUT JAMPOL ARTIST MANAGEMENT:

Jampol Artist Management, Inc., which has been an effective and discerning steward for such legends as The Doors, Janis Joplin, Ramones, Charlie Parker, Jim Morrison, John Lee Hooker, Johnny Ramone, The Mamas & the Papas and Jefferson Airplane, utilizes all available platforms to connect fans new and old with their clients and provide new avenues for discovery and exploration. JAM Inc.'s work on behalf of its legacy clients includes feature and documentary films; worldwide retail apparel and licensing campaigns; powerful uses in film, TV and other media; innovative use of social media; stage productions, museum exhibitions, books and more.

SOURCE Verve/UMe