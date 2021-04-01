Jazz In The Gardens Announces March 2022 Music Festival

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Miami Gardens has announced Jazz in the Gardens (JITG), its popular 2-day jazz and R&B music festival, will return in March 2022 to the world-class Hard Rock Stadium. In 2020 the City was forced to cancel the festival just days before its scheduled dates to protect its attendees against the COVID-19 virus. The festival will not occur in 2021 as a result of the ongoing challenges of the pandemic.

"We are disappointed about the cancellation of the 15th anniversary of the festival, however, safety remains the highest priority for the City of Miami Gardens. It is prudent for us to get COVID-19 under control in order to plan a safe and successful staging of Jazz in the Gardens for everyone to enjoy. I look forward to celebrating with all our patrons, vendors and our sponsors when we return in 2022," said Miami Gardens Mayor Rodney Harris.

Since 2006, Jazz in the Gardens has enjoyed unprecedented growth, being hailed as "the fastest growing music festival in the country." In 2022 fans can expect to once again experience the ultimate festival event, featuring the best artists from the R&B, soul, jazz, hip-hop, and funk genres.

Over the years, Jazz in the Gardens has featured top performances by an extraordinary mix of national artists which have included the likes of Lionel Richie, Mary J. Blige, Earth Wind & Fire, Kenny G., The Roots, Robin Thicke, Brandy, Maxwell, Babyface, Jill Scott, Herbie Hancock and scores more who have graced the stage. Each year JITG also supports emerging artists, giving local musicians the opportunity to share the stage with the best musical artists in the world.

Jazz in the Gardens is more than just music, and usually features a host of ancillary events rounding out the JITG experience, including the Women's Impact Luncheon, an action-packed day celebrating women, curated to inspire women to live centered, active, fulfilled and balanced lives. Adding to the excitement of the overall JITG experience, is the array of exotic cuisine in the popular food court teeming with delicious offerings and attendees can also indulge in a unique shopping experience in a marketplace buzzing with authentic cultural merchandise.

Exact dates of Jazz in the Gardens to be announced. For information www.jazzinthegardens.com

About The City of Miami Gardens

The City of Miami Gardens celebrated its 17th anniversary in 2020 since its incorporation. With a population of approximately 113,000, it is the third largest City in Miami-Dade County. Miami Gardens is a solid professional community of unique diversity. It is the largest predominantly African-American municipality in Florida and boasts thousands of Caribbean and Hispanic Residents. The City is the home of the Hard Rock Stadium, the Miami Dolphins football team, the University of Miami Hurricanes football team, the Orange Bowl football game, the 2020 Super Bowl and the Miami Tennis Open. It is the future home of the Miami Dolphins training facility. The City has demonstrated steady growth in the areas of community and economic development, and has gained a reputation for being a premier destination in South Florida. Miami Gardens is a 2020 All-America City.

www.miamigardens-fl.gov

