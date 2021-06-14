Jazz Pharmaceuticals and Leading Cancer Organizations Collaborate to Launch First and Only Digital Hub Focused Exclusively on Emotional, Social and Physical Health Needs of Small Cell Lung Cancer Community

DUBLIN, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced the launch of Nothing Small About It (www.nothingsmallaboutit.com), an online program developed with consultation from leading cancer organizations CancerCare, GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer, Lung Cancer Foundation of America and LUNGevity Foundation. Nothing Small About It is the first digital hub for U.S. audiences dedicated solely to small cell lung cancer (SCLC) patients and caregivers, and it provides user-friendly content that puts real people and their stories at the center of the experience, enabling those living with SCLC to become informed advocates in their health and well-being.

"Our research found that people living with small cell lung cancer and their caregivers tend to feel lost within the broader lung cancer community, and they often experience feelings of stigma, fear and hopelessness due to the devastating nature of the disease," said Abizer Gaslightwala, vice president, head of U.S. hematology and oncology at Jazz Pharmaceuticals. "This insight led us to collaborate with leading cancer organizations to create a resource that accounts for the full emotional needs of those living with SCLC and their loved ones. That's why we developed Nothing Small About It – to humanize the challenges that come at each stage of diagnosis by elevating awareness of patient and caregiver experiences so that in turn, we may demonstrate empathy and enhance feelings of self-worth for those living with the disease – both patients and caregivers alike."

Nothing Small About It takes a user-friendly approach to SCLC awareness by arming patients and caregivers with information to manage SCLC at each stage of diagnosis, while also creating connections to trusted resources available in the broader cancer community. Through the development and evolution of Nothing Small About It, Jazz aims to deliver more personalized support across the continuum of SCLC care while inspiring patients and caregivers to take an active role in their health and well-being.

"As rapid and exciting advances come forward for treating small cell lung cancer, we will work with our partners to put forth substantial resources towards the goal of helping to ensure patients and their caregivers are identified and engaged in a consistent and meaningful way," said Laurie Fenton Ambrose, co-founder, president and CEO of GO2 Foundation. "The various types of support and services will be tailored to best meet people where they are, and Nothing Small About It is an excellent example of a collaborative initiative that can help stakeholders meet our common goal of supporting the SCLC community."

Nothing Small About It greets viewers with an emotionally resonant video titled 'More Than 10 Minutes,' which enables SCLC patients and their loved ones to hear how others have coped with a diagnosis, news of progression and other challenges along the way. Viewers then have the opportunity for an interactive experience that will point them in the right direction for finding resources and support, no matter where they're at physically or mentally in their individual cancer journeys.

"The most helpful thing for me when I was diagnosed with small cell lung cancer 14 years ago was doing research and looking to connect with advocacy groups so I could educate myself about my diagnosis," said Montessa Lee, an advocate for people living with SCLC and a valued Nothing Small About It program participant. "I want other people going through small cell lung cancer to know that your life is not stopping here, and while you might have to go through a journey that may be rugged from time to time, you can get through it with the right support."

With unique content tailored to both patients and caregivers, Nothing Small About It allows users to dig deeper into topics such as how to build a support network, considerations to keep in mind when choosing a treatment plan, and tips for maintaining emotional and physical wellness, among many others.

Nothing Small About It is available to U.S. patients and caregivers who are interested in learning more about SCLC and how to find support. Visit www.nothingsmallaboutit.com to get started.

About Small Cell Lung Cancer

In the U.S., appromixately 13 percent of lung cancers are small cell. Approximately 30,000 to 35,000 new cases of small cell lung cancer (SCLC) are reported in the U.S. each year.1,2 The risk for developing SCLC is much higher among current or former tobacco smokers; however, SCLC can also be caused by exposure to secondhand smoke, asbestos, some inhaled chemicals, radiation and air pollution. People with a family history of lung cancer may also be at a higher risk, too.3 SCLC is the most aggressive form of lung cancer and it tends to spread quickly to other parts of the body including the brain, liver and bone.4,5 A large percentage of SCLC patients on treatment briefly achieve a response, although the cancer often returns and is usually more aggressive and resistant to regimens that were previously effective.2

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) is a global biopharmaceutical company whose purpose is to innovate to transform the lives of patients and their families. We are dedicated to developing life-changing medicines for people with serious diseases – often with limited or no therapeutic options. We have a diverse portfolio of marketed medicines and novel product candidates, from early- to late-stage development, in neuroscience and oncology. We actively explore new options for patients including novel compounds, small molecules and biologics, and through cannabinoid science and innovative delivery technologies. Jazz is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and has employees around the globe, serving patients in nearly 75 countries. For more information, please visit www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com and follow @JazzPharma on Twitter.

About GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer

Founded by patients and survivors, GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer transforms survivorship as the world's leading organization dedicated to saving, extending, and improving the lives of those vulnerable, at risk, and diagnosed with lung cancer. The GO2 Foundation serves and listens to those living with and at risk for lung cancer to reduce stigma, improve quality of life and increase survival. They empower its community by helping people navigate the paths of early detection, diagnosis and treatment. Insights allow the GO2 Foundation to improve care, amplify awareness, drive advocacy and lead research with the vision of tripling the number of survivors in the next decade. For more information, visit https://go2foundation.org.

Media Contact:

Jacqueline Kirby

Vice President, Corporate Affairs

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc

[email protected]

Ireland, +353 1 697 2141

U.S. +1 215 867 4910

Investor Contact:

Andrea N. Flynn, Ph.D.

Vice President, Head, Investor Relations

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc

[email protected]

Ireland, +353 1 634 3211

References:

American Cancer Society. Key statistics for lung cancer. https://www.cancer.org/cancer/lung-cancer/about/key-statistics.html. Updated January 12, 2021 . Accessed June 11, 2021 . National Organization for Rare Diseases. Small cell lung cancer. https://rarediseases.org/rare-diseases/small-cell-lung-cancer/. Updated 2019. Accessed June 11, 2021 . American Cancer Society.Small cell lung cancer causes, risk factors, and prevention. https://www.cancer.org/content/dam/CRC/PDF/Public/8709.00.pdf. Updated May 16, 2016 . Accessed June 11, 2021 . American Cancer Society. What is lung cancer? https://www.cancer.org/cancer/lung-cancer/about/what-is.html. Updated October 1, 2019 . Accessed June 11, 2021 . American Cancer Society. Small cell lung cancer stages. https://www.cancer.org/cancer/lung-cancer/detection-diagnosis-staging/staging-sclc.html. Updated October 1, 2019 . Accessed June 11, 2021 .

SOURCE Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc

Related Links

http://www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com

