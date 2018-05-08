Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

"The first quarter was highlighted by strong revenue growth, cash flow generation and execution across the organization that led to significant progress toward our 2018 goals," said Bruce Cozadd, chairman and chief executive officer of Jazz Pharmaceuticals. "The recent submission of our supplemental NDA for Xyrem for pediatric narcolepsy patients and FDA acceptance of our NDA for solriamfetol for excessive sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or OSA result from our focused investment in advancing our promising R&D pipeline. Over the next 18 months, we look forward to fueling our portfolio with innovative product candidates and delivering on multiple regulatory milestones and product launches."

GAAP net income for the first quarter of 2018 was $46.0 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, compared to $86.5 million, or $1.41 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2017.

Adjusted net income for the first quarter of 2018 was $182.4 million, or $2.98 per diluted share, compared to $141.2 million, or $2.31 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2017. Reconciliations of applicable GAAP reported to non-GAAP adjusted information are included at the end of this press release.

Financial Highlights



Three Months Ended

March 31,



(In thousands, except per share amounts and percentages) 2018

2017

Change Total revenues $ 444,613



$ 376,053



18 % GAAP net income $ 45,991



$ 86,511



(47) % Adjusted net income $ 182,371



$ 141,222



29 % GAAP EPS $ 0.75



$ 1.41



(47) % Adjusted EPS $ 2.98



$ 2.31



29 %

Total Revenues



Three Months Ended

March 31, (In thousands) 2018

2017 Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) oral solution $ 316,777



$ 272,326

Erwinaze® / Erwinase® (asparaginase Erwinia chrysanthemi) 50,627



51,388

Defitelio® (defibrotide sodium) / defibrotide 35,061



35,900

Vyxeos® (daunorubicin and cytarabine) liposome for injection 26,228



—

Prialt® (ziconotide) intrathecal infusion 6,126



7,717

Other 6,028



6,347

Product sales, net 440,847



373,678

Royalties and contract revenues 3,766



2,375

Total revenues $ 444,613



$ 376,053



Total revenues increased 18% in the first quarter of 2018 compared to the same period in 2017 due to an increase in net product sales of Xyrem and the launch of Vyxeos.

Xyrem net product sales increased 16% in the first quarter of 2018 compared to the same period in 2017.

Erwinaze/Erwinase net product sales in the first quarter were consistent with the same period in 2017. The company is currently experiencing supply disruptions and expects that there may be further supply challenges during 2018.

Defitelio/defibrotide net product sales in the first quarter of 2018 were consistent with the same period in 2017. The company continues to expect inter-quarter variability in Defitelio net sales given that veno-occlusive disease is an ultra-rare disease.

Vyxeos net product sales were $26.2 million in the first quarter of 2018. Vyxeos launched in the U.S. in August 2017.

Operating Expenses



Three Months Ended

March 31, (In thousands, except percentages) 2018

2017 GAAP:





Cost of product sales $ 33,919



$ 25,065

Gross margin 92.3 %

93.3 % Selling, general and administrative $ 207,213



$ 144,255

% of total revenues 46.6 %

38.4 % Research and development $ 62,667



$ 44,928

% of total revenues 14.1 %

11.9 %



Three Months Ended

March 31, (In thousands, except percentages) 2018

2017 Non-GAAP adjusted:





Cost of product sales $ 32,225



$ 23,819

Gross margin 92.7 %

93.6 % Selling, general and administrative $ 131,979



$ 118,450

% of total revenues 29.7 %

31.5 % Research and development $ 47,292



$ 40,786

% of total revenues 10.6 %

10.8 %

Operating expenses changed over the prior year period primarily due to the following:

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses increased in the first quarter of 2018 compared to the same period in 2017 on a GAAP and on a non-GAAP adjusted basis due to higher expenses resulting from expansion of the company's business, including expenses supporting the potential EU launch of Vyxeos and U.S. launch of solriamfetol. SG&A expenses in the first quarter of 2018 on a GAAP basis also included an estimated loss contingency of $57.0 million related to an ongoing U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation of our support of 501(c)(3) organizations that provide financial assistance to Medicare patients. In April 2018 , the company reached an agreement in principle with the DOJ on a proposal for a civil settlement of potential claims relating to the investigation, subject to negotiation of a definitive settlement agreement and other contingencies.

related to an ongoing U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation of our support of 501(c)(3) organizations that provide financial assistance to Medicare patients. In , the company reached an agreement in principle with the DOJ on a proposal for a civil settlement of potential claims relating to the investigation, subject to negotiation of a definitive settlement agreement and other contingencies. Research and development (R&D) expenses increased in the first quarter of 2018 compared to the same period in 2017 on a GAAP and on a non-GAAP adjusted basis due to an increase in expenses related to the company's ongoing pre-clinical and clinical development programs and regulatory activities. R&D expenses in the first quarter of 2018 on a GAAP basis also included milestone payments of $11.0 million related to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) acceptance for filing of the company's New Drug Application (NDA) for solriamfetol.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2018, cash, cash equivalents and investments were $708.2 million, and the outstanding principal balance of the company's long-term debt was $1.8 billion. During the first quarter of 2018, we generated $162.4 million of cash from operations, used $34.5 million to repurchase approximately 238,000 ordinary shares under the company's share repurchase program at an average cost of $145.34 per ordinary share and made milestone payments totaling $11.0 million.

Recent Developments

In March 2018, the FDA accepted for filing with standard review the company's NDA seeking marketing approval for solriamfetol, an investigational medicine for the treatment of excessive sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date for an FDA decision is December 20, 2018.

In April 2018, the company entered into an agreement with Spark Therapeutics, Inc. to purchase a rare pediatric disease priority review voucher (PRV) for $110 million that will allow the company to accelerate the review process by the FDA for one of its future regulatory submissions.

In April 2018, the company submitted a supplemental NDA to the FDA seeking marketing approval for Xyrem in the treatment of pediatric narcolepsy patients with cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness.

2018 Financial Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals is updating its full year 2018 financial guidance as follows (in millions, except per share amounts and percentages):

Revenues* $1,880-$1,930 Total net product sales* $1,865-$1,910 -Xyrem net sales* $1,320-$1,350 -Erwinaze/Erwinase net sales $190-$220 -Defitelio/defibrotide net sales $145-$165 -Vyxeos net sales $130-$155 GAAP gross margin % 93% Non-GAAP adjusted gross margin %1,5 93% GAAP SG&A expenses* $660-$699 Non-GAAP adjusted SG&A expenses2,5 $525-$555 GAAP R&D expenses* $232-$255 Non-GAAP adjusted R&D expenses3,5 $205-$225 GAAP effective tax rate 18%-21% Non-GAAP adjusted effective tax rate4,5 17%-19% GAAP net income per diluted share* $6.60-$7.70 Non-GAAP adjusted net income per diluted share*5 $12.75-$13.25

________________________________ * Updated May 8, 2018 1. Excludes $6-$9 million of share-based compensation expense from estimated GAAP gross margin. 2. Excludes $78-$87 million of share-based compensation expense and $57 million of estimated loss contingency from estimated GAAP SG&A expenses. 3. Excludes $16-$19 million of share-based compensation expense and $11 million of milestone payments from estimated GAAP R&D expenses. 4. Excludes the income tax effect of adjustments between GAAP reported and non-GAAP adjusted net income. 5. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below. Reconciliations of non-GAAP adjusted guidance measures are included above and in the table titled "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Adjusted 2018 Net Income Guidance" at the end of this press release.

JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

2017 Revenues:





Product sales, net $ 440,847



$ 373,678

Royalties and contract revenues 3,766



2,375

Total revenues 444,613



376,053

Operating expenses:





Cost of product sales (excluding amortization of intangible assets) 33,919



25,065

Selling, general and administrative 207,213



144,255

Research and development 62,667



44,928

Intangible asset amortization 53,007



25,665

Total operating expenses 356,806



239,913

Income from operations 87,807



136,140

Interest expense, net (20,605)



(18,844)

Foreign exchange loss (1,728)



(1,464)

Income before income tax provision and equity in loss of investees 65,474



115,832

Income tax provision 19,146



29,160

Equity in loss of investees 337



161

Net income $ 45,991



$ 86,511









Net income per ordinary share:





Basic $ 0.77



$ 1.44

Diluted $ 0.75



$ 1.41

Weighted-average ordinary shares used in per share calculations - basic 59,928



59,880

Weighted-average ordinary shares used in per share calculations - diluted 61,178



61,178



JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited)

















March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 453,169



$ 386,035

Investments 255,000



215,000

Accounts receivable, net of allowances 281,424



224,129

Inventories 46,384



43,245

Prepaid expenses 27,476



23,182

Other current assets 62,868



76,686

Total current assets 1,126,321



968,277

Property, plant and equipment, net 178,920



170,080

Intangible assets, net 2,953,146



2,979,127

Goodwill 960,509



947,537

Deferred tax assets, net 38,103



34,559

Deferred financing costs 7,144



7,673

Other non-current assets 22,985



16,419

Total assets $ 5,287,128



$ 5,123,672

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 46,933



$ 24,368

Accrued liabilities 240,544



198,779

Current portion of long-term debt 45,117



40,605

Income taxes payable 36,048



21,577

Deferred revenue 6,977



8,618

Total current liabilities 375,619



293,947

Deferred revenue, non-current 13,641



16,115

Long-term debt, less current portion 1,537,044



1,540,433

Deferred tax liabilities, net 382,072



383,472

Other non-current liabilities 192,181



176,608

Total shareholders' equity 2,786,571



2,713,097

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,287,128



$ 5,123,672



JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SUMMARY OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

2017 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 162,359



$ 164,540

Net cash used in investing activities (47,149)



(3,574)

Net cash used in financing activities (47,575)



(181,674)

Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (501)



1,740

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $ 67,134



$ (18,968)



JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

2017 GAAP reported net income $ 45,991



$ 86,511

Intangible asset amortization 53,007



25,665

Share-based compensation expense 24,303



25,193

Estimated loss contingency 57,000



—

Upfront and milestone payments 11,000



—

Expenses related to certain legal proceedings —



6,000

Non-cash interest expense 10,617



5,615

Income tax effect (19,547)



(7,762)

Non-GAAP adjusted net income $ 182,371



$ 141,222









GAAP reported net income per diluted share $ 0.75



$ 1.41

Non-GAAP adjusted net income per diluted share $ 2.98



$ 2.31

Weighted-average ordinary shares used in diluted per share calculations 61,178



61,178



JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION CERTAIN LINE ITEMS AND OTHER INFORMATION (In thousands, except per share amounts and percentages) (Unaudited)

















































Three Months Ended

March 31, 2018

March 31, 2017

GAAP

Reported

Adjustments

Non-GAAP

Adjusted

GAAP

Reported

Adjustments

Non-GAAP

Adjusted Total revenues $ 444,613



$ —



$ 444,613



$ 376,053



$ —



$ 376,053

Cost of product sales (excluding amortization of intangible assets) 33,919



(1,694)

(a) 32,225



25,065



(1,246)

(a) 23,819

Selling, general and administrative 207,213



(75,234)

(b) 131,979



144,255



(25,805)

(b) 118,450

Research and development 62,667



(15,375)

(c) 47,292



44,928



(4,142)

(c) 40,786

Intangible asset amortization 53,007



(53,007)



—



25,665



(25,665)



—

Interest expense, net 20,605



(10,617)

(d) 9,988



18,844



(5,615)

(d) 13,229

Foreign exchange loss 1,728



—



1,728



1,464



—



1,464

Income before income tax provision and equity in loss of investees 65,474



155,927

(e) 221,401



115,832



62,473

(e) 178,305

Income tax provision 19,146



19,547

(f) 38,693



29,160



7,762

(f) 36,922

Effective tax rate (g) 29.2 %





17.5 %

25.2 %





20.7 % Equity in loss of investees 337



—



337



161



—



161

Net income $ 45,991



$ 136,380

(h) $ 182,371



$ 86,511



$ 54,711

(h) $ 141,222

Net income per diluted share $ 0.75







$ 2.98



$ 1.41







$ 2.31



________________________________ Explanation of Adjustments and Certain Line Items (in thousands):

(a) Share-based compensation expense of $1,694 and $1,246 for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. (b) Share-based compensation expense of $18,234 and $19,805, estimated loss contingency of $57,000 and $0 and expenses related to certain legal proceedings of $0 and $6,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. (c) Upfront and milestone payments of $11,000 and $0 and share-based compensation expense of $4,375 and $4,142 for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. (d) Non-cash interest expense associated with debt discount and debt issuance costs for the respective three-month period. (e) Sum of adjustments (a) through (d) plus the adjustment for intangible asset amortization for the respective three-month period. (f) Income tax effect of adjustments between GAAP reported and non-GAAP adjusted net income for the respective three-month period. (g) Income tax provision divided by income before income tax provision and equity in loss of investees for the respective three-month period. (h) Net of adjustments (e) and (f) for the respective three-month period.

JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED 2018 NET INCOME GUIDANCE (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



GAAP net income $405 - $470 Intangible asset amortization 200 - 220 Share-based compensation expense 100 - 115 Estimated loss contingency 57 Milestone payments 11 Non-cash interest expense 40 - 50 Income tax effect of adjustments (60) - (75) Non-GAAP adjusted net income $780 - $815



GAAP net income per diluted share $6.60-$7.70 Non-GAAP adjusted net income per diluted share $12.75-$13.25



Weighted-average ordinary shares used in per share calculations 61

