Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Affirms 2023 Financial Guidance

Focus on commercial execution drove 1Q23 total revenues of $892.8 million

Continued adoption of Xywav®; net product sales increased 49% 1Q23 compared to 1Q22

Confident in blockbuster potential of Epidiolex®; net product sales increased 20% 1Q23 compared to 1Q22

Strong Rylaze® demand drove 58% increase in net product sales 1Q23 compared to 1Q22

Enhanced pipeline positioned to deliver at least three late-stage data readouts by the end of 2024

DUBLIN, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2023, affirmed 2023 financial guidance and provided business updates.

"This quarter, we once again delivered strong commercial results, advanced our efforts to unlock the tremendous potential of our pipeline and built on our record of driving operational excellence. On the commercial front, key products launched over the past several years are demonstrating impressive and durable performance with Xywav annualizing at more than $1 billion and our oncology therapeutic area approaching $1 billion in annual revenue, driven by Rylaze and Zepzelca®. Adoption of low-sodium Xywav continues to grow across both narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia (IH), and we expect Xywav to remain the oxybate of choice in 2023. We remain confident in the blockbuster potential of Epidiolex/Epidyolex® and its significant additional growth opportunities, and we look forward to continued strong in-person engagement with customers globally," said Bruce Cozadd, chairman and chief executive officer of Jazz Pharmaceuticals. "Our strong execution and robust pipeline position us well to achieve Vision 2025 and create meaningful value for our shareholders."

"Our enhanced pipeline is positioned to deliver at least three late-stage data readouts by the end of 2024, including JZP150 in post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), suvecaltamide in essential tremor (ET) and zanidatamab in first-line gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma (1L GEA)," said Rob Iannone, M.D., M.S.C.E., executive vice president, global head of research and development of Jazz Pharmaceuticals. "These late-stage trials are exploring new therapies with the potential to transform the lives of patients affected by diseases where substantial unmet medical need remains."

Key Highlights

Continued confidence that low-sodium Xywav will remain the oxybate of choice in 2023; already annualizing at more than $1 billion .

will remain the oxybate of choice in 2023; already annualizing at more than . Epidiolex/Epidyolex continues to grow year-over-year with an expanding global prescriber base.

continues to grow year-over-year with an expanding global prescriber base. Strong Rylaze demand drove net product sales of $85.9 million in 1Q23.

demand drove net product sales of in 1Q23. Pipeline positioned to deliver at least three late-stage data readouts by the end of 2024, including JZP150 in PTSD, suvecaltamide in ET and zanidatamab in 1L GEA.

The Company will host a KOL investor webcast to review the HERIZON-BTC-01 trial data, which will be presented at the 2023 ASCO Annual Meeting.

1Q23 total revenues increased 10% to $892.8 million compared to 1Q22.

compared to 1Q22. On track to achieve full year revenue expectations; full year financial guidance affirmed.

Business Updates

Key Commercial Products

Oxybate (Xywav and Xyrem®):

Total revenues for the combined oxybate business, including royalties from a high-sodium oxybate authorized generic (AG) in 1Q23, increased 6% to $458.0 million in 1Q23 compared to the same period in 2022.

in 1Q23 compared to the same period in 2022. Average active Jazz oxybate patients on therapy was approximately 17,400 in 1Q23, an increase of 5% compared to the same period in 2022.

Xywav (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) oral solution:

Xywav net product sales increased 49% to $277.8 million in 1Q23 compared to the same period in 2022.

net product sales increased 49% to in 1Q23 compared to the same period in 2022. Xywav is the Company's largest product by net product sales, annualizing at more than $1 billion , as a result of continued adoption in both narcolepsy and IH.

is the Company's largest product by net product sales, annualizing at more than , as a result of continued adoption in both narcolepsy and IH. There were approximately 11,050 active Xywav patients exiting 1Q23.

Xywav for Narcolepsy:

There were approximately 9,050 narcolepsy patients taking Xywav exiting 1Q23.

exiting 1Q23. The benefits of reducing sodium intake resonate with patients and prescribers as the large majority of new-to-oxybate narcolepsy patients continue to be prescribed Xywav .

. FDA continues to recognize seven years of Orphan Drug Exclusivity (ODE), through July 2027 , for Xywav in narcolepsy. FDA published its summary of clinical superiority findings stating that " Xywav is clinically superior to Xyrem by means of greater safety because Xywav provides a greatly reduced chronic sodium burden compared to Xyrem ." Further, FDA stated that "the differences in the sodium content of the two products at the recommended doses will be clinically meaningful in reducing cardiovascular morbidity in a substantial proportion of patients for whom the drug is indicated." For clarity, the authorized generics of Xyrem contain the exact same drug product as branded Xyrem .

, for in narcolepsy. FDA published its summary of clinical superiority findings stating that " is clinically superior to by means of greater safety because provides a greatly reduced chronic sodium burden compared to ." Further, FDA stated that "the differences in the sodium content of the two products at the recommended doses will be clinically meaningful in reducing cardiovascular morbidity in a substantial proportion of patients for whom the drug is indicated." For clarity, the authorized generics of contain the exact same drug product as branded . FDA has also recognized that the difference in sodium content between Xywav and Lumryz is likely to be clinically meaningful in all patients with narcolepsy and that Xywav is safer than Lumryz in all such patients. Lumryz is a branded, fixed-dose, high-sodium oxybate that has the same sodium content as Xyrem .

and Lumryz is likely to be clinically meaningful in all patients with narcolepsy and that is safer than Lumryz in all such patients. Lumryz is a branded, fixed-dose, high-sodium oxybate that has the same sodium content as . Xywav is the only approved oxybate therapy that does not carry a warning and precaution related to high sodium intake.

Xywav for Idiopathic Hypersomnia (IH):

There were approximately 2,000 IH patients taking Xywav exiting 1Q23.

exiting 1Q23. Recent Jazz survey of sleep specialists indicates 70% anticipate increasing their prescribing of Xywav for IH over the next six months.

for IH over the next six months. Xywav is the first and only treatment approved by FDA to treat the full condition of IH.

is the first and only treatment approved by FDA to treat the full condition of IH. FDA recognized ODE for IH extending regulatory exclusivity to August 2028 .

Xyrem (sodium oxybate) oral solution:

Xyrem net product sales decreased 28% to $178.1 million in 1Q23 compared to the same period in 2022, reflecting the continued adoption of Xywav by patients with narcolepsy and the launch of a high-sodium oxybate AG in January 2023 .

net product sales decreased 28% to in 1Q23 compared to the same period in 2022, reflecting the continued adoption of by patients with narcolepsy and the launch of a high-sodium oxybate AG in . Royalties from high-sodium oxybate AG were $2.1 million in 1Q23. Due to the royalty structures within the AG agreements, we expect the royalties from AG to be significantly higher in the second half of 2023 relative to the first half.

Epidiolex/Epidyolex (cannabidiol):

Epidiolex/Epidyolex net product sales increased 20% to $188.9 million in 1Q23 compared to the same period in 2022.

net product sales increased 20% to in 1Q23 compared to the same period in 2022. A pivotal Phase 3 trial of Epidyolex for Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and tuberous sclerosis complex in Japan is enrolling patients.

for Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and tuberous sclerosis complex in is enrolling patients. Epidiolex/Epidyolex global prescriber base is increasing with multiple launches expected outside of the U.S. this year.

global prescriber base is increasing with multiple launches expected outside of the U.S. this year. Additional Epidiolex growth opportunities underscored by BECOME survey's caregiver reported outcomes beyond seizure control, and compelling data for use of Epidiolex in combination with clobazam.

growth opportunities underscored by BECOME survey's caregiver reported outcomes beyond seizure control, and compelling data for use of in combination with clobazam. Epidyolex is launched and reimbursed in all five key European markets: United Kingdom , Germany , Italy , Spain and France .

Rylaze (asparaginase erwinia chrysanthemi (recombinant)-rywn):

Rylaze net product sales increased 58% to $85.9 million in 1Q23 compared to the same period in 2022.

net product sales increased 58% to in 1Q23 compared to the same period in 2022. Continued strong demand for Rylaze reflects the significant unmet patient need for a high-quality, reliable supply of Erwinia asparaginase for patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

reflects the significant unmet patient need for a high-quality, reliable supply of asparaginase for patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. In May 2022 , the Company completed the Marketing Authorization Application submission to European Medicines Agency for a Monday/Wednesday/Friday dosing schedule and intramuscular and intravenous administration for JZP458 (approved as Rylaze in the U.S.) with potential for approval in 2023.

, the Company completed the Marketing Authorization Application submission to European Medicines Agency for a Monday/Wednesday/Friday dosing schedule and intramuscular and intravenous administration for JZP458 (approved as in the U.S.) with potential for approval in 2023. The Company is also continuing to evaluate patient need in other geographies.

Zepzelca (lurbinectedin):

Zepzelca net product sales increased 13% to $67.2 million in 1Q23 compared to the same period in 2022.

net product sales increased 13% to in 1Q23 compared to the same period in 2022. Zepzelca is the treatment of choice in second-line (2L) small cell lung cancer (SCLC) setting.

is the treatment of choice in second-line (2L) small cell lung cancer (SCLC) setting. Zepzelca development program highlights:

development program highlights: The EMERGE-201 Phase 2 basket trial evaluating Zepzelca as monotherapy in select relapsed/refractory solid tumors is ongoing.

as monotherapy in select relapsed/refractory solid tumors is ongoing.

Phase 3 trial in partnership with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche) to evaluate 1L use of Zepzelca in combination with Tecentriq ® (atezolizumab), compared to Tecentriq alone, as maintenance therapy in patients with extensive-stage SCLC after induction chemotherapy is ongoing. The Company expects complete enrollment in the trial by the end of 2023.

in combination with Tecentriq (atezolizumab), compared to Tecentriq alone, as maintenance therapy in patients with extensive-stage SCLC after induction chemotherapy is ongoing. The Company expects complete enrollment in the trial by the end of 2023.

The Company's partner, PharmaMar, is conducting the Phase 3 confirmatory trial, LAGOON, in 2L SCLC. If positive, this trial could confirm the benefit of Zepzelca in the treatment of SCLC when patients progress following 1L treatment with a platinum-based regimen.

Key Pipeline Highlights

Zanidatamab:

Zanidatamab is a bispecific antibody that can simultaneously bind two non-overlapping epitopes of HER2, known as biparatopic binding. This unique design results in multiple mechanisms of action including dual HER2 signal blockade, increased binding and removal of HER2 protein from the cell surface, and potent effector function leading to encouraging antitumor activity in patients.

Initial focus is in biliary tract cancers (BTC) and GEA with potential to transform the current standard of care in multiple HER2-expressing cancers.

Positive top-line data from the pivotal HERIZON-BTC-01 clinical trial has the potential to support regulatory submissions for zanidatamab as a monotherapy in patients with previously treated HER2-amplifed and expressing BTC.

Data from the HERIZON-BTC-01 clinical trial will be presented at the 2023 ASCO Annual Meeting on Friday, June 2, 2023 ; the Company will host an investor webcast with Dr. Shubham Pant, M.D., MBBS, Professor in the Department of Gastrointestinal Medical Oncology with a joint appointment in the Department of the Investigational Cancer Therapeutics at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, to review the BTC data.

; the Company will host an investor webcast with Dr. Shubham Pant, M.D., MBBS, Professor in the Department of Gastrointestinal Medical Oncology with a joint appointment in the Department of the Investigational Cancer Therapeutics at The MD Anderson Cancer Center, to review the BTC data. In January 2023 , the Company and Zymeworks announced the first overall survival data of 84% at 18 months from a Phase 2 trial of zanidatamab in combination with chemotherapy in 1L patients with HER2-expressing metastatic GEA.

, the Company and Zymeworks announced the first overall survival data of 84% at 18 months from a Phase 2 trial of zanidatamab in combination with chemotherapy in 1L patients with HER2-expressing metastatic GEA. The pivotal trial, HERIZON-GEA-01, evaluating zanidatamab in 1L GEA is ongoing and top-line data are expected in 2024.

JZP150:

JZP150, a selective fatty acid amide hydrolase, or FAAH, inhibitor, is in clinical development for the potential treatment of PTSD.

Patient enrollment is ongoing in a Phase 2 trial and top-line data readout is anticipated in late 2023.

The Company received Fast Track Designation for JZP150 development in PTSD from FDA, underscoring the significant unmet medical needs of patients.

Suvecaltamide (JZP385):

Suvecaltamide, a highly selective and state dependent modulator of T-type calcium channels, is in clinical development for the treatment of ET and Parkinson's disease tremor.

Patient enrollment is ongoing in the Phase 2b ET trial and top-line data readout is anticipated in 1H24.

ET trial and top-line data readout is anticipated in 1H24. A Phase 2 trial in patients with Parkinson's disease tremor is ongoing.

JZP441:

JZP441, is a potent, highly selective oral orexin-2 receptor agonist designed to activate orexin signaling with the potential to be applicable in the treatment of narcolepsy, IH and other sleep disorders.

A Phase 1 development program to evaluate safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of JZP441 in sleep-deprived healthy volunteers is ongoing.

The Company expects initial proof of concept in healthy volunteers in 2023.

JZP815:

A Phase 1 trial evaluating JZP815 in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors with MAPK pathway alterations is ongoing.

The pan-RAF inhibitor program is part of a novel class of next-generation precision oncology therapies that has the potential to benefit cancer patients with high unmet needs in multiple different solid tumors.

JZP898:

JZP898 is an engineered IFNα cytokine pro-drug that is activated specifically within the tumor microenvironment where it can stimulate IFNα receptors on cancer-fighting immune effector cells.

The Company expects to file an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for JZP898 in the U.S. this year.

Financial Highlights



Three Months Ended

March 31, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2023

2022 Total revenues $ 892,812

$ 813,721 GAAP net income $ 69,420

$ 1,647 Non-GAAP adjusted net income $ 285,261

$ 261,934 GAAP earnings per share $ 1.04

$ 0.03 Non-GAAP adjusted EPS $ 3.95

$ 3.73

GAAP net income for 1Q23 was $69.4 million, or $1.04 per diluted share, compared to $1.6 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, for 1Q22.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income for 1Q23 was $285.3 million, or $3.95 per diluted share, compared to $261.9 million, or $3.73 per diluted share, for 1Q22.

Reconciliations of applicable GAAP reported to non-GAAP adjusted information are included at the end of this press release.

Total Revenues



Three Months Ended

March 31, (In thousands) 2023

2022 Xywav $ 277,761

$ 186,080 Xyrem 178,130

247,497 Total Oxybate 455,891

433,577 Epidiolex/Epidyolex 188,909

157,893 Sativex 7,098

4,742 Sunosi1 —

15,878 Total Neuroscience 651,898

612,090 Rylaze 85,927

54,220 Zepzelca 67,181

59,338 Defitelio/defibrotide 39,079

49,489 Vyxeos 36,700

33,757 Total Oncology 228,887

196,804 Other 3,434

943 Product sales, net 884,219

809,837 High-sodium oxybate AG royalty revenue 2,096

— Other royalty and contract revenues 6,497

3,884 Total revenues $ 892,812

$ 813,721

___________________________ (1) Divestiture of Sunosi U.S. was completed in May 2022.

Total revenues increased 10% in 1Q23 compared to the same period in 2022.

Total neuroscience revenue, including high-sodium oxybate AG royalty revenue, was $654.0 million in 1Q23 compared to $612.1 million in 1Q22. Neuroscience net product sales in 1Q23 increased 7% to $651.9 million compared to the same period in 2022 primarily driven by increased Xywav and Epidiolex/Epidyolex net product sales, partially offset by the decline in Xyrem revenues, reflecting the continued strong adoption of Xywav by patients with narcolepsy and the launch of a high-sodium oxybate AG in January 2023 . High-sodium oxybate AG royalty revenue relates to royalty revenue received from Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc on net sales of a high-sodium oxybate AG product.

in 1Q23 compared to in 1Q22. Neuroscience net product sales in 1Q23 increased 7% to compared to the same period in 2022 primarily driven by increased and net product sales, partially offset by the decline in revenues, reflecting the continued strong adoption of by patients with narcolepsy and the launch of a high-sodium oxybate AG in . High-sodium oxybate AG royalty revenue relates to royalty revenue received from Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc on net sales of a high-sodium oxybate AG product. Oncology net product sales in 1Q23 increased 16% to $228.9 million compared to the same period in 2022 primarily driven by the continued growth in Rylaze product sales, which increased 58% to $86.0 million .

Operating Expenses and Effective Tax Rate



Three Months Ended

March 31, (In thousands, except percentages) 2023

2022 GAAP:





Cost of product sales $ 128,644

$ 115,284 Gross margin 85.5 %

85.8 % Selling, general and administrative $ 297,917

$ 308,813 % of total revenues 33.4 %

38.0 % Research and development $ 189,410

$ 129,981 % of total revenues 21.2 %

16.0 % Income tax expense (benefit)1 $ (15,324)

$ 536 Effective tax rate 1 (27.8) %

8.5 %

__________________________ 1. The GAAP income tax benefit for 1Q23 increased as a result of the mix of pre-tax income and losses across tax jurisdictions, and increases in our patent box and foreign derived intangible income benefits.



Three Months Ended

March 31, (In thousands, except percentages) 2023

2022 Non-GAAP adjusted:





Cost of product sales $ 64,728

$ 48,206 Gross margin 92.7 %

94.0 % Selling, general and administrative $ 260,515

$ 258,701 % of total revenues 29.2 %

31.8 % Research and development $ 173,918

$ 116,459 % of total revenues 19.5 %

14.3 % Income tax expense $ 40,197

$ 55,223 Effective tax rate 12.3 %

17.2 %

Changes in operating expenses in 1Q23 over the prior year period are primarily due to the following:

Cost of product sales increased in 1Q23 compared to the same period in 2022, on a GAAP and on a non-GAAP adjusted basis, primarily due to changes in product mix.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses, on a GAAP basis, decreased in 1Q23 compared to the same period in 2022 primarily due to transaction and integration expenses related to the acquisition of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (GW) and Sunosi ® (solriamfetol) related spend incurred in 1Q22, partially offset by increased investment in our priority programs. SG&A expenses, on a non-GAAP adjusted basis, were in line with the same period in 2022.

(solriamfetol) related spend incurred in 1Q22, partially offset by increased investment in our priority programs. SG&A expenses, on a non-GAAP adjusted basis, were in line with the same period in 2022. Research and development (R&D) expenses increased in 1Q23 compared to the same period in 2022, on a GAAP and on a non-GAAP adjusted basis, primarily due to the inclusion of costs related to clinical programs for zanidatamab, as well as JZP815, JZP898 and JZP441, offset by a decrease in costs related to JZP458.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were $1.2 billion, and the outstanding principal balance of the Company's long-term debt was $5.8 billion. In addition, the Company had undrawn borrowing capacity under a revolving credit facility of $500 million. For the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company generated $320.7 million of cash from operations which is an increase of $111.7 million as compared to the same period in 2022, reflecting strong business performance and continued financial discipline.

2023 Financial Guidance

The Company is affirming its full year 2023 financial guidance as follows:

(In millions)

Guidance Revenues

$3,675 - $3,875 –Neuroscience (includes royalties from high-sodium oxybate AG)

$2,675 - $2,825 –Oncology

$950 - $1,050

(In millions, except per share amounts and percentages) GAAP

Non-GAAP Gross margin % 89 %

93%1,6 SG&A expenses $1,197 - $1,277

$1,045 - $1,1052,6 SG&A expenses as % of total revenues 31% - 35%

27% - 30% R&D expenses $739 - $797

$675 - $7253,6 R&D expenses as % of total revenues 19% - 22%

17% - 20% Effective tax rate (32)% - (8)%

9% - 11%4,6 Net income $410 - $560

$1,240 - $1,3106 Net income per diluted share5 $5.90 - $7.90

$16.90 - $17.856 Weighted-average ordinary shares used in per share calculations5 75

75

___________________________ 1. Excludes $135-$155 million of amortization of acquisition-related inventory fair value step-up and $14-$16 million of share-based compensation expense. 2. Excludes $152-$172 million of share-based compensation expense. 3. Excludes $64-$72 million of share-based compensation expense. 4. Excludes 41%-19% from the GAAP effective tax rate of (32%)-(8%) relating to the income tax effect of adjustments between GAAP net income and non-GAAP adjusted net income, resulting in a non-GAAP adjusted effective tax rate of 9%-11%. 5. Diluted EPS calculations for 2023 include 9 million shares related to the assumed conversion of the Exchangeable Senior Notes and the associated interest expense add-back to net income of $28 million and $25 million, on a GAAP and on a non-GAAP adjusted basis, respectively, under the "if converted" method. 6. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below. Reconciliations of non-GAAP adjusted guidance measures are included above and, in the table titled "Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Adjusted 2023 Net Income Guidance" at the end of this press release.





Conference Call Details

Jazz Pharmaceuticals will host an investor conference call and live audio webcast today at 4:30 p.m. ET (9:30 p.m. IST) to provide a business and financial update and discuss its 2023 first quarter results.

Interested parties may register for the call in advance here or via the Investors section of the Jazz Pharmaceuticals website at www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com. To ensure a timely connection, it is recommended that participants register at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled webcast.

A replay of the webcast will be available via the Investors section of the Jazz Pharmaceuticals website at www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com.

JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2023

2022 Revenues:





Product sales, net $ 884,219

$ 809,837 Royalties and contract revenues 8,593

3,884 Total revenues 892,812

813,721 Operating expenses:





Cost of product sales (excluding amortization of acquired developed technologies) 128,644

115,284 Selling, general and administrative 297,917

308,813 Research and development 189,410

129,981 Intangible asset amortization 149,786

172,094 Acquired in-process research and development 1,000

— Total operating expenses 766,757

726,172 Income from operations 126,055

87,549 Interest expense, net (74,147)

(70,684) Foreign exchange gain (loss) 3,193

(10,540) Income before income tax expense (benefit) and equity in loss of investees 55,101

6,325 Income tax expense (benefit) (15,324)

536 Equity in loss of investees 1,005

4,142 Net income $ 69,420

$ 1,647







Net income per ordinary share:





Basic $ 1.09

$ 0.03 Diluted $ 1.04

$ 0.03 Weighted-average ordinary shares used in per share calculations - basic 63,494

61,865 Weighted-average ordinary shares used in per share calculations - diluted 73,771

62,907

JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,167,911

$ 881,482 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 623,938

651,493 Inventories 674,778

714,061 Prepaid expenses 72,779

91,912 Other current assets 245,244

267,192 Total current assets 2,784,650

2,606,140 Property, plant and equipment, net 227,552

228,050 Operating lease assets 75,538

73,326 Intangible assets, net 5,764,209

5,794,437 Goodwill 1,723,444

1,692,662 Deferred tax assets, net 399,097

376,247 Deferred financing costs 8,559

9,254 Other non-current assets 64,076

55,139 Total assets $ 11,047,125

$ 10,835,255 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 125,454

$ 90,758 Accrued liabilities 712,349

803,255 Current portion of long-term debt 31,000

31,000 Income taxes payable 40,095

7,717 Deferred revenue 4

463 Total current liabilities 908,902

933,193 Long-term debt, less current portion 5,689,662

5,693,341 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 72,095

71,838 Deferred tax liabilities, net 932,247

944,337 Other non-current liabilities 109,178

106,812 Total shareholders' equity 3,335,041

3,085,734 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 11,047,125

$ 10,835,255

JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC

SUMMARY OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2023

2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 320,708

$ 208,979 Net cash used in investing activities (4,822)

(37,292) Net cash used in provided by financing activities (29,788)

(270,811) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 331

(1,489) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $ 286,429

$ (100,613)

JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2023

2022 GAAP reported net income $ 69,420

$ 1,647 Intangible asset amortization 149,786

172,094 Acquisition accounting inventory fair value step-up 60,458

63,943 Share-based compensation expense 56,352

47,629 Non-cash interest expense1 4,766

12,168 Transaction and integration related expenses2 —

11,130 Costs related to disposal of a business3 —

8,010 Income tax effect of above adjustments (55,521)

(54,687) Non-GAAP adjusted net income $ 285,261

$ 261,934







GAAP reported net income per diluted share4 $ 1.04

$ 0.03 Non-GAAP adjusted net income per diluted share4 $ 3.95

$ 3.73 Weighted-average ordinary shares used in diluted per share calculations - GAAP 73,771

62,907 Weighted-average ordinary shares used in diluted per share calculations - non-GAAP 73,771

71,950

________________________________________________ Explanation of Adjustments and Certain Line Items: 1. Non-cash interest expense associated with debt issuance costs. 2. Transaction and integration expenses related to the acquisition of GW. 3. Costs related to disposal of Sunosi to Axsome and associated restructuring. 4. Diluted EPS was calculated using the "if-converted" method in relation to the Exchangeable Senior Notes. GAAP reported net income per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2023 includes 9.0 million shares related to the assumed conversion of the Exchangeable Senior Notes and the associated interest expense add-back to GAAP net income of $7.0 million. There was no impact on GAAP reported net income per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2022, as the Exchangeable Senior Notes were anti-dilutive. Non-GAAP adjusted net income per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and the three months ended March 31, 2022 include 9.0 million shares related to the assumed conversion of the Exchangeable Senior Notes and the associated interest expense add-back to adjusted net income of $6.3 million.

JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION

CERTAIN LINE ITEMS - FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2023 and 2022

(In thousands, except percentages)

(Unaudited)



Three months ended March 31, 2023

Cost of

product

sales

Gross

margin

Selling,

general and

administrative

Research

and

development

Intangible

asset

amortization

Acquired

IPR&D

Interest

expense,

net

Income tax

expense

(benefit)

Effective

tax rate(1) GAAP Reported $ 128,644

85.5 %

$ 297,917

$ 189,410

$ 149,786

$ 1,000

$ 74,147

$ (15,324)

(27.8) % Non-GAAP Adjustments:

































Intangible asset

amortization —

—

—

—

(149,786)

—

—

—

— Share-based

compensation expense (3,458)

0.4

(37,402)

(15,492)

—

—

—

—

— Acquisition accounting

inventory fair value step-up (60,458)

6.8

—

—

—

—

—

—

— Non-cash interest

expense —

—

—

—

—

—

(4,766)

—

— Income tax effect of

above adjustments —

—

—

—

—

—

—

55,521

40.1 Total of non-GAAP

adjustments (63,916)

7.2

(37,402)

(15,492)

(149,786)

—

(4,766)

55,521

40.1 Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 64,728

92.7 %

$ 260,515

$ 173,918

$ —

$ 1,000

$ 69,381

$ 40,197

12.3 %



Three months ended March 31, 2022

Cost of

product

sales

Gross

margin

Selling, general

and

administrative

Research and

development

Intangible

asset

amortization

Interest

expense, net

Income tax

expense

Effective

tax rate(1) GAAP Reported $ 115,284

85.8 %

$ 308,813

$ 129,981

$ 172,094

$ 70,684

$ 536

8.5 % Non-GAAP Adjustments:





























Intangible asset amortization —

—

—

—

(172,094)

—

—

— Share-based compensation

expense (2,816)

0.3

(32,514)

(12,299)

—

—

—

— Costs related to the disposal of a

business —

—

(8,010)

—

—

—

—

— Transaction and integration

related costs (319)

—

(9,588)

(1,223)

—

—

—

— Non-cash interest expense —

—

—

—

—

(12,168)

—

— Acquisition accounting

inventory fair value step-up (63,943)

7.9

—

—

—

—

—

— Income tax effect of above

adjustments —

—

—

—

—

—

54,687

8.7 Total of non-GAAP

adjustments (67,078)

8.2

(50,112)

(13,522)

(172,094)

(12,168)

54,687

8.7 Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 48,206

94.0 %

$ 258,701

$ 116,459

$ —

$ 58,516

$ 55,223

17.2 %

__________________________ (1) The GAAP effective tax rates were derived from the income tax benefit, which increased as a result of the mix of pre-tax income and losses across tax jurisdictions, and increases in our patent box and foreign derived intangible income benefits.

JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED 2023 NET INCOME GUIDANCE

(In millions, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

GAAP net income $410 - $560 Intangible asset amortization 555 - 595 Acquisition accounting inventory fair value step-up 135 - 155 Share-based compensation expense 230 - 260 Non-cash interest expense 20 - 30 Income tax effect of above adjustments (190) - (210) Non-GAAP adjusted net income $1,240 - $1,310



GAAP net income per diluted share $5.90 - $7.90 Non-GAAP adjusted net income per diluted share $16.90 - $17.85



Weighted-average ordinary shares used in per share calculations - GAAP and non-GAAP 75

