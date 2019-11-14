Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences

DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced that the company will webcast its corporate presentations at three upcoming investor conferences.

Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference in London, UK on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 10:40 a.m. GMT / 5:40 a.m. EST . Daniel Swisher , president and chief operating officer, will provide an overview of the company and a business and financial update.

on at / . , president and chief operating officer, will provide an overview of the company and a business and financial update. Piper Jaffray 31 st Annual Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. EST / 1:00 p.m. GMT . Bruce Cozadd , chairman and chief executive officer, will provide an overview of the company and a business and financial update.

31 Annual Healthcare Conference in on at / . , chairman and chief executive officer, will provide an overview of the company and a business and financial update. Evercore ISI 2nd Annual HealthCONx Conference in Boston, MA on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. EST / 1:00 p.m. GMT . Bruce Cozadd , chairman and chief executive officer, will provide an overview of the company and a business and financial update.

A live audio webcast of each presentation may be accessed from the Investors section of the Jazz Pharmaceuticals website at www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com. Please connect to the website prior to the start of each presentation to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be necessary to listen to the webcast.

An archive of each webcast will be available for at least one week following each presentation on the Investors section of the company's website at www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ), a global biopharmaceutical company, is dedicated to developing life-changing medicines for people with limited or no options. As a leader in sleep medicine and with a growing hematology/oncology portfolio, Jazz has a diverse portfolio of products and product candidates in development, and is focused on transforming biopharmaceutical discoveries into novel medicines. Jazz Pharmaceuticals markets Sunosi® (solriamfetol), Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) oral solution, Defitelio® (defibrotide sodium), Erwinaze® (asparaginase Erwinia chrysanthemi) and Vyxeos® (daunorubicin and cytarabine) liposome for injection in the U.S. and markets Defitelio® (defibrotide), Erwinase® and Vyxeos® liposomal 44 mg/100 mg powder for concentrate for solution for infusion in countries outside the U.S. For country-specific product information, please visit www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com/medicines. For more information, please visit www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com and follow us on Twitter at @JazzPharma.

