Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

Bank of America Merrill Lynch Healthcare Conference in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. PDT / 4:00 p.m. IST . Dan Swisher , president and chief operating officer, will provide an overview of the company and a business and financial update.

RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference in New York on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. EDT / 2:00 p.m. IST . Matt Young , executive vice president and chief financial officer, will provide an overview of the company and a business and financial update.

A live audio webcast of each presentation may be accessed from the Investors section of the Jazz Pharmaceuticals website at www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com. Please connect to the website prior to the start of each presentation to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be necessary to listen to the webcast.

An archive of each webcast will be available for at least one week following each presentation on the Investors section of the company's website at www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ), a global biopharmaceutical company, is dedicated to developing life-changing medicines for people with limited or no options. As a leader in sleep medicine and with a growing hematology/oncology portfolio, Jazz has a diverse portfolio of products and product candidates in development, and is focused on transforming biopharmaceutical discoveries into novel medicines. Jazz Pharmaceuticals markets Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) oral solution, Erwinaze® (asparaginase Erwinia chrysanthemi), Defitelio® (defibrotide sodium) and Vyxeos® (daunorubicin and cytarabine) liposome for injection in the U.S. and markets Erwinase®, Defitelio® (defibrotide) and Vyxeos® 44 mg/100 mg powder for concentrate for solution for infusion in countries outside the U.S. For country-specific product information, please visit www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com/medicines. For more information, please visit www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com and follow us on Twitter at @JazzPharma.

