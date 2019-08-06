Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2019 and updated 2019 financial guidance.

"2019 has been notable for significant execution and accomplishments across all aspects of our business, including strong financial results, the U.S. launch of Sunosi and further expansion and diversification of our development pipeline through internal and acquired R&D programs," said Bruce Cozadd, chairman and chief executive officer of Jazz Pharmaceuticals. "In the second half of the year, we are focused on continuing to deliver innovative therapies to patients and value to shareholders by preparing to file an NDA for JZP-258, our novel oxybate product candidate, advancing our R&D programs and planning for the potential approval of solriamfetol in the EU."

"We look forward to initiating multiple Vyxeos studies and to working with the Children's Oncology Group to initiate a pivotal Phase 2/3 study this year for JZP-458, our recombinant crisantaspase product candidate for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia," said Robert Iannone, M.D., M.S.C.E., executive vice president, research and development, of Jazz Pharmaceuticals. "With the addition of the pan-RAF inhibitor program and our exosome therapeutics collaboration, we continue to grow and diversify our R&D pipeline."

Financial Highlights









































Three Months Ended

June 30,





Six Months Ended

June 30,



(In thousands, except per share amounts and percentages) 2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change Total revenues $ 534,133



$ 500,479



7%

$ 1,042,319



$ 945,092



10% GAAP net income $ 261,898



$ 92,321



184%

$ 347,099



$ 138,312



151% Adjusted net income $ 232,537



$ 214,636



8%

$ 445,710



$ 397,007



12% GAAP EPS $ 4.56



$ 1.50



204%

$ 6.01



$ 2.26



166% Adjusted EPS $ 4.05



$ 3.49



16%

$ 7.72



$ 6.48



19%

GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $261.9 million, or $4.56 per diluted share, compared to $92.3 million, or $1.50 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $232.5 million, or $4.05 per diluted share, compared to $214.6 million, or $3.49 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2018. Reconciliations of applicable GAAP reported to non-GAAP adjusted information are included at the end of this press release.

In the second quarter of 2019, the company recorded a one-time tax benefit of $112.3 million, or $1.96 per diluted share, on a GAAP basis, resulting from an intra-entity intellectual property asset transfer. This tax benefit has been excluded from adjusted net income and the related per share measures for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019. In the second quarter of 2018, GAAP net income included an impairment charge of $42.9 million resulting from the company's sale of its rights related to Prialt® (ziconotide) intrathecal infusion.

Corporate Updates

In July 2019, the company launched Sunosi™ (solriamfetol) in the U.S. after receiving a schedule IV designation from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA). Sunosi is the first and only dual-acting dopamine and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor approved to improve wakefulness in adult patients with excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) associated with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

The company today announced the appointment of Neena M. Patil as General Counsel. Ms. Patil will oversee all legal matters for the company. Ms. Patil has been practicing law for nearly 20 years and was most recently Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. Prior to Abeona, Ms. Patil was Vice President for Legal Affairs, Associate General Counsel and Assistant Corporate Secretary at Novo Nordisk and held various positions at other global pharmaceutical companies. Ms. Patil received a JD from the University of Michigan Law School, a Masters in Health Services Administration from the University of Michigan School of Public Health and an undergraduate Bachelor of Arts degree from Georgetown University.

Key Regulatory/R&D Updates

In June 2019, the Children's Oncology Group (COG) presented positive Phase 1/2 Vyxeos data at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting in children and young adults with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Overall response rate1 was 81.1%, with 70% of patients achieving best response after cycle 1 with Vyxeos and the percent of patients who achieved minimal residual disease (MRD) negative status was 75% post-cycle 1 and 84% overall. Given the robust overall response rate, the company intends to discuss the data and its plans for regulatory submissions with health authorities.

In June 2019, Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. announced that Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare approved the marketing authorization of Defitelio® injection 200mg (defibrotide sodium) for the treatment of sinusoidal obstruction syndrome/hepatic veno-occlusive disease.

In July 2019, the company acquired Redx Pharma plc's (Redx) pan-RAF inhibitor program for the potential treatment of RAF and RAS mutant tumors. Under the terms of the agreement, the company made an upfront payment of $3.5 million. Redx is eligible to receive up to $203 million in development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments from the company, and incremental tiered mid-single digit royalties, based on any future net sales.

In August 2019, the company announced positive results of a Phase 1 study for JZP-458, its recombinant crisantaspase product candidate, and plans to initiate a single-arm, pivotal Phase 2/3 study. JZP-458 is being evaluated as a potential treatment option for patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL)/lymphoblastic lymphoma (LBL) who have had hypersensitivity to E. coli- based asparaginase products.

1 Comprised of complete remission + complete remission with incomplete platelet recovery + complete remission with incomplete hematologic recovery (CR+CRp+CRi).

Select 2019 Milestones





Programs

2019 Milestones* Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) oral solution ✔ Launched for the treatment of cataplexy or EDS in pediatric narcolepsy in March JZP-258 ✔ Announced positive top-line results from the Phase 3 narcolepsy study in March

✔ Received Orphan Drug Designation from FDA for the idiopathic hypersomnia indication

• Top-line results from the Phase 3 narcolepsy study to be presented at the World Sleep Congress meeting in September

• NDA submission as early as year-end Sunosi™ (solriamfetol) ✔ Received FDA approval for EDS in narcolepsy or OSA in March

✔ Received DEA scheduling decision in June

✔ Launched in the U.S. in July

✔ Identified EDS associated with Major Depressive Disorder as a new area of interest

• Obtain EU approval for EDS in narcolepsy or OSA as early as year-end Vyxeos® (daunorubicin and cytarabine) liposome for injection ✔ Positive data presented by COG in children and young adults with relapsed/refractory AML at ASCO in June

✔ Activated sites for Phase 1 attenuated dose finding study of Vyxeos in higher risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) through MD Anderson collaboration

✔ Activated sites for Phase 1b study of low intensity therapy of Vyxeos in combination with venetoclax in first-line, unfit AML

✔ Activated sites for Phase 3 study in adult patients with newly diagnosed standard- and high-risk AML through the AML Study Group, a cooperative group

✔ Activated sites for Phase 2 study in patients with high-risk MDS through the European Myelodysplastic Syndromes Cooperative Group

• Potential interim combination data results from studies conducted through MD Anderson collaboration

• Activate sites for Phase 3 study in newly diagnosed pediatric patients with AML (COG)

• Activate sites for Phase 2 study in newly diagnosed, fit, older adults with high-risk AML

• Activate sites for Phase 2 study in a broader age range of adults with high-risk AML Defitelio® (defibrotide sodium) / defibrotide ✔ Positive results from DEFIFrance study presented at European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplant meeting in March

✔ Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. received marketing authorization for Defitelio in Japan in June

• Provide an update regarding the timing of the interim analysis in the prevention of hepatic veno-occlusive disease (VOD) study

• Complete enrollment in prevention of acute graft-vs-host disease Phase 2 study

• Activate sites for exploratory Phase 2 study in chimeric antigen receptor t-cell therapy associated neurotoxicity

• Activate sites for Phase 2 study in transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy JZP-458 • Activate sites for single-arm, pivotal Phase 2/3 clinical study later this year in ALL/LBL CombiPlex® • Continue Investigational New Drug enabling activities for one solid tumor combination and progress exploratory activities for other hematology/oncology candidates



* Milestones denoted as ✔ have been completed; all other milestones are planned or expected in 2019 unless otherwise noted.

Total Revenues

































Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30, (In thousands) 2019

2018

2019

2018 Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) oral solution $ 413,212



$ 356,008



$ 781,529



$ 672,785

Erwinaze® / Erwinase® (asparaginase Erwinia chrysanthemi) 27,622



58,713



88,521



109,340

Defitelio® (defibrotide sodium) / defibrotide 46,055



40,498



87,555



75,559

Vyxeos® (daunorubicin and cytarabine) liposome for injection 31,362



27,951



60,305



54,179

Other 5,172



12,925



8,844



25,079

Product sales, net 523,423



496,095



1,026,754



936,942

Royalties and contract revenues 10,710



4,384



15,565



8,150

Total revenues $ 534,133



$ 500,479



$ 1,042,319



$ 945,092



Total revenues increased 7% in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018.

Xyrem net product sales increased 16% in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018.

Erwinaze/Erwinase net product sales decreased 53% in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018 due to ongoing quality and supply issues at the sole manufacturer resulting in minimal supply during the quarter. The company anticipates inter-quarter variability in Erwinaze net sales due to expected supply disruptions during the second half of 2019.

Defitelio/defibrotide net product sales increased 14% in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018 primarily due to an increase in volumes. The second quarter included a shipment to Nippon Shinyaku following the recent approval of Defitelio in Japan. The company continues to expect inter-quarter variability in Defitelio net sales.

Vyxeos net product sales increased 12% in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018 primarily due to the ongoing EU launch. The company continues to implement its intensive education and outreach initiatives while advancing a broad development program to support potential expanded uses of Vyxeos.

Operating Expenses

























Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30, (In thousands, except percentages) 2019

2018

2019

2018 GAAP:













Cost of product sales $ 27,676

$ 34,714

$ 61,182

$ 68,633 Gross margin 94.7%

93.0%

94.0%

92.7% Selling, general and administrative $ 176,014

$ 158,579

$ 343,961

$ 365,792 % of total revenues 33.0%

31.7%

33.0%

38.7% Research and development $ 62,384

$ 56,132

$ 122,489

$ 118,799 % of total revenues 11.7%

11.2%

11.8%

12.6% Impairment charges $ —

$ 42,896

$ —

$ 42,896 Acquired in-process research and development $ 2,200

$ —

$ 58,200

$ — Income tax provision (benefit) $ (78,650)

$ 36,524

$ (49,534)

$ 55,670 Effective tax rate (42.7)%

28.2%

(16.5)%

28.6%



























Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30, (In thousands, except percentages) 2019

2018

2019

2018 Non-GAAP adjusted:













Cost of product sales $ 25,968

$ 32,911

$ 57,815

$ 65,136 Gross margin 95.0%

93.4%

94.4%

93.0% Selling, general and administrative $ 155,329

$ 137,706

$ 302,906

$ 269,685 % of total revenues 29.1%

27.5%

29.1%

28.5% Research and development $ 56,488

$ 51,423

$ 111,070

$ 98,715 % of total revenues 10.6%

10.3%

10.7%

10.4% Acquired in-process research and development $ 2,200

$ —

$ 2,200

$ — Income tax provision $ 52,027

$ 50,336

$ 104,741

$ 89,029 Effective tax rate 18.2%

19.0%

19.0%

18.3%

Operating expenses changed over the prior year period primarily due to the following:

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses increased in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018 on a GAAP and on a non-GAAP adjusted basis primarily due to higher expenses related to the U.S. launch of Sunosi and an increase in headcount and other expenses to support expansion of the business.

Research and development (R&D) expenses increased in the second quarter of 2019 on a GAAP and on a non-GAAP adjusted basis primarily due to expenses related to the company's pre-clinical and clinical development programs and its partner programs.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2019, cash, cash equivalents and investments were $882.7 million and the outstanding principal balance of the company's long-term debt was $1.8 billion. During the six months ended June 30, 2019, the company generated $351.1 million of cash from operations, used $171.1 million to repurchase shares, made an upfront payment of $56.0 million to Codiak BioSciences, Inc. under a collaboration agreement and made milestone payments totaling $25.5 million related to Sunosi.

In the six months ended June 30, 2019, the company repurchased approximately 1.3 million ordinary shares under the company's share repurchase program at an average cost of $131.17 per ordinary share. As of June 30, 2019, the remaining amount authorized for share repurchases was $208.0 million.

2019 Financial Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals is updating its full year 2019 financial guidance as follows (in millions, except per share amounts and percentages):







Revenues*,1 $2,070 - $2,150 Total net product sales*,1 $2,055 - $2,125 -Xyrem net sales* $1,550 - $1,590 -Erwinaze/Erwinase net sales $160 - $195 -Defitelio/defibrotide net sales $155 - $180 -Vyxeos net sales $120 - $150 GAAP gross margin % 94% Non-GAAP adjusted gross margin %2,6 94% GAAP SG&A expenses $702 - $740 Non-GAAP adjusted SG&A expenses3,6 $620 - $650 GAAP R&D expenses* $257 - $303 GAAP Acquired in-process research and development expenses* $62 Non-GAAP adjusted R&D expenses4,6 $235 - $265 GAAP effective tax rate* 0% - 3% Non-GAAP adjusted effective tax rate5,6 17% - 19% GAAP net income per diluted share* $9.40 - $10.75 Non-GAAP adjusted net income per diluted share6 $14.30 - $15.00

____________________________

* Updated August 6, 2019.



1. Includes minimal net sales contribution from Sunosi in the U.S. 2. Excludes $6-$8 million of share-based compensation expense from estimated GAAP gross margin. 3. Excludes $82-$90 million of share-based compensation expense from estimated GAAP SG&A expenses. 4. Excludes $22-$27 million of share-based compensation expense and $0-$11 million of milestone payments from estimated GAAP R&D expenses. 5. Excludes the income tax effect of adjustments between GAAP reported and non-GAAP adjusted net income and the income tax benefit related to an intra-entity intellectual property asset transfer. 6. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below. Reconciliations of non-GAAP adjusted guidance measures are included above and in the table titled "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Adjusted 2019 Net Income Guidance" at the end of this press release.

JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

































Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenues:













Product sales, net $ 523,423



$ 496,095



$ 1,026,754



$ 936,942

Royalties and contract revenues 10,710



4,384



15,565



8,150

Total revenues 534,133



500,479



1,042,319



945,092

Operating expenses:













Cost of product sales (excluding amortization of intangible assets) 27,676



34,714



61,182



68,633

Selling, general and administrative 176,014



158,579



343,961



365,792

Research and development 62,384



56,132



122,489



118,799

Intangible asset amortization 61,576



54,959



118,461



107,966

Impairment charges —



42,896



—



42,896

Acquired in-process research and development 2,200



—



58,200



—

Total operating expenses 329,850



347,280



704,293



704,086

Income from operations 204,283



153,199



338,026



241,006

Interest expense, net (18,234)



(19,646)



(36,156)



(40,251)

Foreign exchange loss (1,933)



(2,697)



(2,544)



(4,425)

Loss on extinguishment and modification of debt —



(1,425)



—



(1,425)

Income before income tax provision (benefit) and equity in loss of investees 184,116



129,431



299,326



194,905

Income tax provision (benefit) (78,650)



36,524



(49,534)



55,670

Equity in loss of investees 868



586



1,761



923

Net income $ 261,898



$ 92,321



$ 347,099



$ 138,312

















Net income per ordinary share:













Basic $ 4.62



$ 1.53



$ 6.09



$ 2.30

Diluted $ 4.56



$ 1.50



$ 6.01



$ 2.26

Weighted-average ordinary shares used in per share calculations - basic 56,707



60,177



56,955



60,053

Weighted-average ordinary shares used in per share calculations - diluted 57,427



61,438



57,753



61,309



JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited)

















June 30,

2019

December 31,

2018 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 637,739



$ 309,622

Investments 245,000



515,000

Accounts receivable, net of allowances 311,249



263,838

Inventories 68,999



52,956

Prepaid expenses 31,712



25,017

Other current assets 75,367



67,572

Total current assets 1,370,066



1,234,005

Property, plant and equipment, net 127,183



200,358

Operating lease assets 144,746



—

Intangible assets, net 2,687,941



2,731,334

Goodwill 924,990



927,630

Deferred tax assets, net 184,383



57,879

Deferred financing costs 8,517



9,589

Other non-current assets 40,835



42,696

Total assets $ 5,488,661



$ 5,203,491

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 82,222



$ 40,602

Accrued liabilities 218,751



264,887

Current portion of long-term debt 33,387



33,387

Income taxes payable 30,413



1,197

Deferred revenue 4,720



5,414

Total current liabilities 369,493



345,487

Deferred revenue, non-current 7,221



9,581

Long-term debt, less current portion 1,567,842



1,563,025

Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 156,289



—

Deferred tax liabilities, net 283,669



309,097

Other non-current liabilities 120,713



218,879

Total shareholders' equity 2,983,434



2,757,422

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,488,661



$ 5,203,491



JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SUMMARY OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)

















Six Months Ended

June 30,

2019

2018 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 351,100



$ 359,333

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 163,414



(242,733)

Net cash used in financing activities (186,502)



(18,702)

Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 105



1,148

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents $ 328,117



$ 99,046



JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

































Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 GAAP reported net income $ 261,898



$ 92,321



$ 347,099



$ 138,312

Intangible asset amortization 61,576



54,959



118,461



107,966

Share-based compensation expense 28,289



26,312



55,841



50,615

Loss contingency —



—



—



57,000

Impairment charges and disposal costs —



43,969



—



43,969

Upfront and milestone payments —



—



56,000



11,000

Non-cash interest expense 11,451



10,887



22,584



21,504

Income tax effect of above adjustments (18,403)



(13,812)



(42,001)



(33,359)

Income tax benefit related to intra-entity intellectual property asset transfer (112,274)



—



(112,274)



—

Non-GAAP adjusted net income $ 232,537



$ 214,636



$ 445,710



$ 397,007

















GAAP reported net income per diluted share $ 4.56



$ 1.50



$ 6.01



$ 2.26

Non-GAAP adjusted net income per diluted share $ 4.05



$ 3.49



$ 7.72



$ 6.48

Weighted-average ordinary shares used in diluted per share calculations 57,427



61,438



57,753



61,309



JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION CERTAIN LINE ITEMS AND OTHER INFORMATION (In thousands, except per share amounts and percentages) (Unaudited)









































Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

GAAP

Reported

Adjustments

Non-GAAP

Adjusted

GAAP

Reported

Adjustments

Non-GAAP

Adjusted Total revenues $ 534,133

$ —



$ 534,133

$ 500,479

$ —



$ 500,479 Cost of product sales (excluding amortization of intangible assets) 27,676

(1,708)

(a) 25,968

34,714

(1,803)

(a) 32,911 Selling, general and administrative 176,014

(20,685)

(b) 155,329

158,579

(20,873)

(b) 137,706 Research and development 62,384

(5,896)

(c) 56,488

56,132

(4,709)

(c) 51,423 Intangible asset amortization 61,576

(61,576)



—

54,959

(54,959)



— Acquired in-process research and development 2,200

—



2,200

—

—



— Impairment charges —

—



—

42,896

(42,896)



— Interest expense, net 18,234

(11,451)

(d) 6,783

19,646

(10,887)

(d) 8,759 Foreign exchange loss 1,933

—



1,933

2,697

—



2,697 Loss on extinguishment and modification of debt —

—



—

1,425

—



1,425 Income before income tax provision (benefit) and equity in loss of investees 184,116

101,316

(e) 285,432

129,431

136,127

(e) 265,558 Income tax provision (benefit) (78,650)

130,677

(f) 52,027

36,524

13,812

(f) 50,336 Effective tax rate (g) (42.7)%





18.2%

28.2%





19.0% Equity in loss of investees 868

—



868

586

—



586 Net income $ 261,898

$ (29,361)

(h) $ 232,537

$ 92,321

$ 122,315

(h) $ 214,636 Net income per diluted share $ 4.56





$ 4.05

$ 1.50





$ 3.49