Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

DUBLIN, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2018 and updated financial guidance for 2018.

"We delivered strong top-line and bottom-line growth in the third quarter and recently achieved two significant regulatory milestones, with the receipt of marketing authorization for Vyxeos in the EU and FDA approval of Xyrem for pediatric narcolepsy patients," said Bruce Cozadd, chairman and chief executive officer of Jazz Pharmaceuticals. "In the U.S., we are reinforcing Vyxeos as essential therapy for secondary AML with increased education and outreach programs to address the complex and evolving marketplace for AML. As we approach year end, we are also focused on our remaining 2018 corporate goals, including our planned solriamfetol EU regulatory submission and expected FDA approval of solriamfetol."

GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2018 was $149.3 million, or $2.41 per diluted share, compared to $63.5 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2017.

Adjusted net income for the third quarter of 2018 was $221.7 million, or $3.58 per diluted share, compared to $197.6 million, or $3.22 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2017. Reconciliations of applicable GAAP reported to non-GAAP adjusted information are included at the end of this press release.

Financial Highlights Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (In thousands, except per share amounts and percentages) 2018 2017 Change 2018 2017 Change Total revenues $ 469,373 $ 411,855 14 % $ 1,414,465 $ 1,182,294 20 % GAAP net income $ 149,316 $ 63,526 135 % $ 287,628 $ 255,641 13 % Adjusted net income $ 221,655 $ 197,649 12 % $ 618,662 $ 496,225 25 % GAAP EPS $ 2.41 $ 1.03 134 % $ 4.68 $ 4.17 12 % Adjusted EPS $ 3.58 $ 3.22 11 % $ 10.06 $ 8.09 24 %

Total Revenues Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) oral solution $ 357,251 $ 303,870 $ 1,030,036 $ 874,222 Erwinaze® / Erwinase® (asparaginase Erwinia chrysanthemi) 41,134 49,173 150,474 149,585 Defitelio® (defibrotide sodium) / defibrotide 36,177 31,213 111,736 97,351 Vyxeos® (daunorubicin and cytarabine) liposome for injection 21,038 9,719 75,217 9,719 Prialt® (ziconotide) intrathecal infusion 5,792 7,930 20,839 21,303 Other 3,805 6,066 13,837 19,124 Product sales, net 465,197 407,971 1,402,139 1,171,304 Royalties and contract revenues 4,176 3,884 12,326 10,990 Total revenues $ 469,373 $ 411,855 $ 1,414,465 $ 1,182,294

Total revenues increased 14% in the third quarter of 2018 compared to the same period in 2017 due to the contribution of strong sales from Xyrem and Defitelio and the inclusion of a full quarter of Vyxeos sales.

Xyrem net product sales increased 18% in the third quarter of 2018 compared to the same period in 2017.

Erwinaze/Erwinase net product sales decreased 16% in the third quarter of 2018 compared to the same period in 2017. Ongoing supply challenges at the manufacturer, Porton Biopharma Limited, continue to negatively impact the company's ability to provide patients with this important component of the treatment regimen for acute lymphoblastic leukemia. There is currently a global supply outage of Erwinaze, and the company expects further supply disruptions during the fourth quarter and into 2019.

Defitelio/defibrotide net product sales increased 16% in the third quarter of 2018 compared to the same period in 2017. The company continues to expect inter-quarter variability in Defitelio net sales given that hepatic veno-occlusive disease (VOD) is an ultra-rare disease.

Vyxeos net product sales were $21.0 million in the third quarter of 2018 compared to $9.7 million in the third quarter of 2017, which reflected the first six weeks of sales post-launch in August 2017. The company is implementing initiatives focused on establishing Vyxeos as essential therapy for patients with secondary acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as the company addresses challenges to wider adoption in a complex and evolving AML market.

Operating Expenses Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands, except percentages) 2018 2017 2018 2017 GAAP: Cost of product sales $ 26,574 $ 31,203 $ 95,207 $ 84,940 Gross margin 94.3 % 92.4 % 93.2 % 92.7 % Selling, general and administrative $ 155,873 $ 124,523 $ 521,665 $ 401,106 % of total revenues 33.2 % 30.2 % 36.9 % 33.9 % Research and development $ 51,160 $ 47,362 $ 169,959 $ 132,447 % of total revenues 10.9 % 11.5 % 12.0 % 11.2 % Acquired in-process research and development $ — $ 75,000 $ — $ 77,000 Impairment charges $ — $ — $ 42,896 $ — Income tax provision $ 19,348 $ 1,239 $ 75,018 $ 65,914 Effective tax rate 11.4 % 1.9 % 20.6 % 20.5 % Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands, except percentages) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Non-GAAP adjusted: Cost of product sales $ 25,049 $ 29,630 $ 90,185 $ 80,594 Gross margin 94.6 % 92.7 % 93.6 % 93.1 % Selling, general and administrative $ 136,895 $ 103,620 $ 406,580 $ 333,524 % of total revenues 29.2 % 25.2 % 28.7 % 28.2 % Research and development $ 46,560 $ 42,712 $ 145,275 $ 118,796 % of total revenues 9.9 % 10.4 % 10.3 % 10.0 % Income tax provision $ 30,266 $ 24,410 $ 119,295 $ 104,307 Effective tax rate 12.0 % 11.0 % 16.1 % 17.4 %

Operating expenses changed over the prior year period primarily due to the following:

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses increased in the third quarter of 2018 compared to the same period in 2017 on a GAAP and on a non-GAAP adjusted basis due to higher expenses resulting from the expansion of the company's business, including the rolling launch of Vyxeos in the EU and pre-launch activities for solriamfetol in anticipation of U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval.

in the EU and pre-launch activities for solriamfetol in anticipation of U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval. Research and development (R&D) expenses increased in the third quarter of 2018 compared to the same period in 2017 on a GAAP and on a non-GAAP adjusted basis due to an increase in expenses related to the company's pre-clinical and clinical development programs and regulatory activities, including an increase in headcount to support these activities.

Acquired in-process research and development expense in the third quarter of 2017 related to an upfront payment of $75.0 million in connection with a collaboration and option agreement with ImmunoGen, Inc.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2018, cash, cash equivalents and investments were $1.1 billion and the outstanding principal balance of the company's long-term debt was $1.8 billion. During the nine months ended September 30, 2018, the company generated $574.6 million of cash from operations, received a $50.0 million upfront payment for the sale of its rights to Prialt, purchased a priority review voucher for $110.0 million and used $77.0 million to repurchase approximately 500,000 ordinary shares under the company's share repurchase program at an average cost of $154.03 per ordinary share. As of September 30, 2018, the remaining amount authorized under the share repurchase program was $106 million. In November 2018, the company's board of directors increased the share repurchase program by $320 million.

Recent Developments

In August 2018, the company initiated the EU rolling launch of Vyxeos® 44 mg/100 mg powder for concentrate for solution for infusion for the treatment of adults with newly diagnosed, therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia (t-AML) or AML with myelodysplasia-related changes (AML-MRC), following EU approval on August 23, 2018.

In September 2018, the company completed the sale of its rights to Prialt to TerSera Therapeutics LLC for a total purchase price of $80.0 million, of which the company received $50.0 million at closing and, subject to certain conditions, is scheduled to receive $15.0 million at the end of 2019 and $15.0 million at the end of 2020.

In September 2018, Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. announced that Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare granted orphan drug designation to defibrotide sodium for the treatment of hepatic VOD following hematopoietic stem-cell transplantation, and, in October 2018, Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. submitted a new drug application (NDA) in Japan.

In October 2018, the company announced the settlement of patent litigation against Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC related to its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) to market a generic version of Xyrem. This represents settlement of all outstanding patent litigation related to Xyrem.

In October 2018, the company received FDA approval of its supplemental NDA for Xyrem to treat cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in pediatric narcolepsy patients and plans to launch in the first half of 2019.

2018 Financial Guidance Jazz Pharmaceuticals is updating its full year 2018 financial guidance as follows (in millions, except per share amounts and percentages): Revenues $1,860 - $1,900 Total net product sales $1,845 - $1,880 -Xyrem net sales $1,385 - $1,400 -Erwinaze/Erwinase net sales $165 - $175 -Defitelio/defibrotide net sales $145 - $165 -Vyxeos net sales $95 - $110 GAAP gross margin % 93% Non-GAAP adjusted gross margin %1,5 93% GAAP SG&A expenses $671 - $694 Non-GAAP adjusted SG&A expenses2,5 $540 - $555 GAAP R&D expenses $223 - $241 Non-GAAP adjusted R&D expenses3,5 $195 - $210 GAAP effective tax rate 19% - 22% Non-GAAP adjusted effective tax rate4,5 16% - 18% GAAP net income per diluted share $5.70 - $6.90 Non-GAAP adjusted net income per diluted share5 $12.75 - $13.25

1. Excludes $4-$8 million of share-based compensation expense from estimated GAAP gross margin. 2. Excludes $74-$82 million of share-based compensation expense and $57 million of estimated loss contingency from estimated GAAP SG&A expenses. 3. Excludes $17-$20 million of share-based compensation expense and $11 million of milestone payments from estimated GAAP R&D expenses. 4. Excludes the income tax effect of adjustments between GAAP reported and non-GAAP adjusted net income. 5. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below. Reconciliations of non-GAAP adjusted guidance measures are included above and in the table titled "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Adjusted 2018 Net Income Guidance" at the end of this press release.

Conference Call Details

Jazz Pharmaceuticals will host an investor conference call and live audio webcast today at 4:30 p.m. EST (9:30 p.m. GMT) to provide a business and financial update and discuss its 2018 third quarter results. The live webcast may be accessed from the Investors section of the company's website at www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com. Please connect to the website prior to the start of the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be necessary. Investors may participate in the conference call by dialing +1 855 353 7924 in the U.S., or +1 503 343 6056 outside the U.S., and entering passcode 8048589.

A replay of the conference call will be available through November 13, 2018 by dialing +1 855 859 2056 in the U.S., or +1 404 537 3406 outside the U.S., and entering passcode 8048589. An archived version of the webcast will be available for at least one week in the Investors section of the company's website at www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) is an international biopharmaceutical company focused on improving patients' lives by identifying, developing and commercializing meaningful products that address unmet medical needs. The company has a diverse portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. In these areas, Jazz Pharmaceuticals markets Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) oral solution, Erwinaze® (asparaginase Erwinia chrysanthemi), Defitelio® (defibrotide sodium) and Vyxeos® (daunorubicin and cytarabine) liposome for injection in the U.S. and markets Erwinase®, Defitelio® (defibrotide) and Vyxeos® 44 mg/100 mg powder for concentrate for solution for infusion in countries outside the U.S. For country-specific product information, please visit www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com/products. For more information, please visit www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com and follow us on Twitter at @JazzPharma.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Jazz Pharmaceuticals' financial results and guidance presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the company uses certain non-GAAP (also referred to as adjusted or non-GAAP adjusted) financial measures in this press release and the accompanying tables. In particular, the company presents non-GAAP adjusted net income (and the related per share measure) and its line item components, as well as certain non-GAAP adjusted financial measures derived therefrom, including non-GAAP adjusted gross margin percentage and non-GAAP adjusted effective tax rate. Non-GAAP adjusted net income (and the related per share measure) and its line item components exclude from reported GAAP net income (and the related per share measure) and its line item components certain items, as detailed in the reconciliation tables that follow, and in the case of non-GAAP adjusted net income (and the related per share measure), adjust for the income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments. In this regard, the components of non-GAAP adjusted net income, including non-GAAP cost of product sales, non-GAAP SG&A expenses and non-GAAP R&D expenses, are income statement line items prepared on the same basis as, and therefore components of, the overall non-GAAP adjusted net income measure.

The company believes that each of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplementary information to, and facilitates additional analysis by, investors and analysts. In particular, the company believes that each of these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with the company's financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP, can enhance investors' and analysts' ability to meaningfully compare the company's results from period to period and to its forward-looking guidance, and to identify operating trends in the company's business. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are regularly used by investors and analysts to model and track the company's financial performance. Jazz Pharmaceuticals' management also regularly uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate the company's business and to make operating decisions, and compensation of executives is based in part on certain of these non-GAAP financial measures. Because these non-GAAP financial measures are important internal measurements for Jazz Pharmaceuticals' management, the company also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors and analysts since these measures allow for greater transparency with respect to key financial metrics the company uses in assessing its own operating performance and making operating decisions.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures; should be read in conjunction with the company's condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP; have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP; and are not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. In addition, from time to time in the future there may be other items that the company may exclude for purposes of its non-GAAP financial measures; and the company has ceased, and may in the future cease, to exclude items that it has historically excluded for purposes of its non-GAAP financial measures. Likewise, the company may determine to modify the nature of its adjustments to arrive at its non-GAAP financial measures. Because of the non-standardized definitions of non-GAAP financial measures, the non-GAAP financial measures as used by Jazz Pharmaceuticals in this press release and the accompanying tables have limits in their usefulness to investors and may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be directly comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to Jazz Pharmaceuticals' future financial and operating results, including its 2018 financial guidance, the company's 2018 corporate goals, including the planned EU regulatory submission for and expected FDA approval of solriamfetol, increasing educational and outreach initiatives to reinforce Vyxeos as essential therapy in secondary AML, the company's plans to launch Xyrem for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in pediatric narcolepsy patients and the timing thereof, the company's expectations for future Erwinaze supply disruptions and inter-quarter variability in Defitelio net sales, and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are based on the company's current plans, objectives, estimates, expectations and intentions and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with: maintaining or increasing sales of and revenue from Xyrem; effectively commercializing the company's other products and product candidates; the time-consuming and uncertain regulatory approval process, including the risk that the company's regulatory submissions, including the solriamfetol NDA, may not be approved by applicable regulatory authorities in a timely manner or at all; protecting and enhancing the company's intellectual property rights, including potential future challenges to the company's intellectual property around Xyrem; delays or problems in the supply or manufacture of the company's products and product candidates; complying with applicable U.S. and non-U.S. regulatory requirements; government investigations and other actions, including the risk that the company may not ultimately reach a final settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice to resolve an investigation relating to the company's support of 501(c)(3) organizations that provide financial assistance to Medicare patients; obtaining and maintaining appropriate pricing and reimbursement for the company's products; pharmaceutical product development and the uncertainty of clinical success, including risks related to failure or delays in initiating or completing clinical trials; identifying and acquiring, in-licensing or developing additional products or product candidates, financing these transactions and successfully integrating acquired businesses; the ability to achieve expected future financial performance and results and the uncertainty of future tax and other provisions and estimates; and other risks and uncertainties affecting the company, including those described from time to time under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc's Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports (Commission File No. 001-33500), including the company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 and future filings and reports by the company, including the company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. Other risks and uncertainties of which the company is not currently aware may also affect the company's forward-looking statements and may cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements herein are made only as of the date hereof or as of the dates indicated in the forward-looking statements, even if they are subsequently made available by the company on its website or otherwise. The company undertakes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information, future events, changes in its expectations or other circumstances that exist after the date as of which the forward-looking statements were made.

JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenues: Product sales, net $ 465,197 $ 407,971 $ 1,402,139 $ 1,171,304 Royalties and contract revenues 4,176 3,884 12,326 10,990 Total revenues 469,373 411,855 1,414,465 1,182,294 Operating expenses: Cost of product sales (excluding amortization of intangible assets) 26,574 31,203 95,207 84,940 Selling, general and administrative 155,873 124,523 521,665 401,106 Research and development 51,160 47,362 169,959 132,447 Intangible asset amortization 46,989 47,313 154,955 99,164 Impairment charges — — 42,896 — Acquired in-process research and development — 75,000 — 77,000 Total operating expenses 280,596 325,401 984,682 794,657 Income from operations 188,777 86,454 429,783 387,637 Interest expense, net (18,920) (19,192) (59,171) (56,330) Foreign exchange loss (756) (2,224) (5,181) (9,115) Loss on extinguishment and modification of debt — — (1,425) — Income before income tax provision and equity in loss of investees 169,101 65,038 364,006 322,192 Income tax provision 19,348 1,239 75,018 65,914 Equity in loss of investees 437 273 1,360 637 Net income $ 149,316 $ 63,526 $ 287,628 $ 255,641 Net income per ordinary share: Basic $ 2.47 $ 1.06 $ 4.78 $ 4.26 Diluted $ 2.41 $ 1.03 $ 4.68 $ 4.17 Weighted-average ordinary shares used in per share calculations - basic 60,476 60,108 60,196 60,030 Weighted-average ordinary shares used in per share calculations - diluted 61,857 61,436 61,493 61,360

JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 499,018 $ 386,035 Investments 565,000 215,000 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 279,437 224,129 Inventories 43,435 43,245 Prepaid expenses 23,189 23,182 Other current assets 54,310 76,686 Total current assets 1,464,389 968,277 Property, plant and equipment, net 198,053 170,080 Intangible assets, net 2,787,281 2,979,127 Goodwill 932,422 947,537 Deferred tax assets, net 37,582 34,559 Deferred financing costs 10,058 7,673 Other non-current assets 56,003 16,419 Total assets $ 5,485,788 $ 5,123,672 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 37,373 $ 24,368 Accrued liabilities 257,453 198,779 Current portion of long-term debt 33,387 40,605 Income taxes payable 7,139 21,577 Deferred revenue 5,935 8,618 Total current liabilities 341,287 293,947 Deferred revenue, non-current 10,934 16,115 Long-term debt, less current portion 1,560,582 1,540,433 Deferred tax liabilities, net 337,021 383,472 Other non-current liabilities 208,647 176,608 Total shareholders' equity 3,027,317 2,713,097 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,485,788 $ 5,123,672

JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SUMMARY OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 574,558 $ 488,528 Net cash used in investing activities (428,229) (237,072) Net cash used in financing activities (32,674) (369,127) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (672) 4,323 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $ 112,983 $ (113,348)

JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 GAAP reported net income $ 149,316 $ 63,526 $ 287,628 $ 255,641 Intangible asset amortization 46,989 47,313 154,955 99,164 Share-based compensation expense 25,103 27,126 75,718 79,579 Estimated loss contingency — — 57,000 — Impairment charges and disposal costs — — 43,969 — Upfront and milestone payments — 75,000 11,000 75,000 Expenses related to certain legal proceedings — — — 6,000 Non-cash interest expense 11,165 7,855 32,669 19,234 Income tax effect of above adjustments (13,786) (23,171) (47,145) (38,393) U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act impact 2,868 — 2,868 — Non-GAAP adjusted net income $ 221,655 $ 197,649 $ 618,662 $ 496,225 GAAP reported net income per diluted share $ 2.41 $ 1.03 $ 4.68 $ 4.17 Non-GAAP adjusted net income per diluted share $ 3.58 $ 3.22 $ 10.06 $ 8.09 Weighted-average ordinary shares used in diluted per share calculations 61,857 61,436 61,493 61,360

JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION CERTAIN LINE ITEMS AND OTHER INFORMATION (In thousands, except per share amounts and percentages) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 GAAP

Reported Adjustments Non-GAAP

Adjusted GAAP

Reported Adjustments Non-GAAP

Adjusted Total revenues $ 469,373 $ — $ 469,373 $ 411,855 $ — $ 411,855 Cost of product sales (excluding amortization of intangible assets) 26,574 (1,525) (a) 25,049 31,203 (1,573) (a) 29,630 Selling, general and administrative 155,873 (18,978) (b) 136,895 124,523 (20,903) (b) 103,620 Research and development 51,160 (4,600) (c) 46,560 47,362 (4,650) (c) 42,712 Intangible asset amortization 46,989 (46,989) — 47,313 (47,313) — Acquired in-process research and development — — — 75,000 (75,000) — Interest expense, net 18,920 (11,165) (d) 7,755 19,192 (7,855) (d) 11,337 Foreign exchange loss 756 — 756 2,224 — 2,224 Income before income tax provision and equity in loss of investees 169,101 83,257 (e) 252,358 65,038 157,294 (e) 222,332 Income tax provision 19,348 10,918 (f) 30,266 1,239 23,171 (f) 24,410 Effective tax rate (g) 11.4 % 12.0 % 1.9 % 11.0 % Equity in loss of investees 437 — 437 273 — 273 Net income $ 149,316 $ 72,339 (h) $ 221,655 $ 63,526 $ 134,123 (h) $ 197,649 Net income per diluted share $ 2.41 $ 3.58 $ 1.03 $ 3.22

JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION CERTAIN LINE ITEMS AND OTHER INFORMATION (In thousands, except per share amounts and percentages) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 GAAP

Reported Adjustments Non-GAAP

Adjusted GAAP

Reported Adjustments Non-GAAP

Adjusted Total revenues $ 1,414,465 $ — $ 1,414,465 $ 1,182,294 $ — $ 1,182,294 Cost of product sales (excluding amortization of intangible assets) 95,207 (5,022) (i) 90,185 84,940 (4,346) (i) 80,594 Selling, general and administrative 521,665 (115,085) (j) 406,580 401,106 (67,582) (j) 333,524 Research and development 169,959 (24,684) (k) 145,275 132,447 (13,651) (k) 118,796 Intangible asset amortization 154,955 (154,955) — 99,164 (99,164) — Impairment charges 42,896 (42,896) — — — — Acquired in-process research and development — — — 77,000 (75,000) 2,000 Interest expense, net 59,171 (32,669) (d) 26,502 56,330 (19,234) (d) 37,096 Foreign exchange loss 5,181 — 5,181 9,115 — 9,115 Loss on extinguishment and modification of debt 1,425 — 1,425 — — — Income before income tax provision and equity in loss of investees 364,006 375,311 (l) 739,317 322,192 278,977 (l) 601,169 Income tax provision 75,018 44,277 (m) 119,295 65,914 38,393 (m) 104,307 Effective tax rate (g) 20.6 % 16.1 % 20.5 % 17.4 % Equity in loss of investees 1,360 — 1,360 637 — 637 Net income $ 287,628 $ 331,034 (n) $ 618,662 $ 255,641 $ 240,584 (n) $ 496,225 Net income per diluted share $ 4.68 $ 10.06 $ 4.17 $ 8.09

Explanation of Adjustments and Certain Line Items (in thousands): (a) Share-based compensation expense of $1,525 and $1,573 for the three months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively. (b) Share-based compensation expense of $18,978 and $20,903 for the three months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively. (c) Share-based compensation expense of $4,600 and $4,650 for the three months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively. (d) Non-cash interest expense associated with debt discount and debt issuance costs for the respective three-month period. (e) Sum of adjustments (a) through (d) plus the adjustments for intangible asset amortization and acquired in-process research and development, as applicable, for the respective three-month period. (f) Income tax adjustments related to the income tax effect of adjustments between GAAP reported and non-GAAP adjusted net income of $13,786 and $23,171 offset by the impact of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of $2,868 and $0 for the three months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively. (g) Income tax provision divided by income before income tax provision and equity in loss of investees for the respective three- and nine-month periods. (h) Net of adjustments (e) and (f) for the respective three-month period. (i) Share-based compensation expense of $5,022 and $4,346 for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively. (j) Share-based compensation expense of $57,012 and $61,582, estimated loss contingency of $57,000 and $0, disposal costs of $1,073 and $0 and expenses related to certain legal proceedings of $0 and $6,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively. (k) Share-based compensation expense of $13,684 and $13,651 and upfront and milestone payments of $11,000 and $0 for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively. (l) Sum of adjustments (i), (j), (k) and (d) plus the adjustments for intangible asset amortization, impairment charges and acquired in-process research and development, as applicable, for the respective nine-month period. (m) Income tax adjustments related to the income tax effect of adjustments between GAAP reported and non-GAAP adjusted net income of $47,145 and $38,393 offset by the impact of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of $2,868 and $0 for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively. (n) Net of adjustments (l) and (m) for the respective nine-month period.

JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED 2018 NET INCOME GUIDANCE (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) GAAP net income* $350 - $420 Intangible asset amortization 200 - 220 Share-based compensation expense 95 - 110 Estimated loss contingency 57 Impairment charges and disposal costs 44 Milestone payments 11 Non-cash interest expense 40 - 50 Income tax effect of above adjustments* (55) - (65) U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act impact* 3 Non-GAAP adjusted net income $780 - $815 GAAP net income per diluted share $5.70 - $6.90 Non-GAAP adjusted net income per diluted share $12.75 - $13.25 Weighted-average ordinary shares used in per share calculations 62 * Updated November 6, 2018.

SOURCE Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc

Related Links

http://www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com

