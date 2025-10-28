Jazz Pharmaceuticals Appoints Ted W. Love, M.D., to its Board of Directors

Dr. Love, a biopharmaceutical industry veteran, brings extensive executive leadership and board experience with proven success in creating shareholder value

DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced that Ted W. Love, M.D., has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors, effective December 1, 2025. Dr. Love brings more than 30 years of expertise in drug development and global commercialization to the Company's Board.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ted to the Board," said Renee Gala, president and CEO, Jazz Pharmaceuticals. "His proven success in the biopharmaceutical industry and track record driving scientific innovation, commercial success and shareholder value will complement the capabilities of our existing Board as we deliver on our future growth strategy and deepen our commitment to innovating for patients."

Dr. Love was the President and Chief Executive Officer of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. from 2014 until its acquisition by Pfizer in 2023, where he led the company from a startup into a global commercial business with a pipeline of innovative therapies. Previous leadership experience also has included Executive Vice President, Research and Development and Technical Operations at Onyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and President and Chief Executive Officer/Chairman of Nuvelo, Inc. He started his biotech career at Genentech, Inc, holding several management positions. Dr. Love received a B.A. degree in molecular biology from Haverford College and his medical degree from Yale Medical School. He completed a residency in internal medicine and a fellowship in cardiology at the Massachusetts General Hospital.

Dr. Love currently serves on the board of directors of Gilead Sciences, Royalty Pharma plc, and Structure Therapeutics Inc. As the Immediate Past Chair of the BIO Board of Directors, Dr. Love also brings deep expertise on biopharmaceutical public policy matters surrounding scientific innovation and patient access.

"I am impressed by the strength of Jazz's current business and future potential to support more patients with unmet medical needs," said Dr. Love. "I am excited to be joining Jazz at this pivotal moment for the Company, and to work with my colleagues on the Board and the management team to deliver on the Company's growth strategy and create sustained value for our shareholders, patients and employees."

Dr. Love's appointment reflects Jazz's ongoing focus on Board renewal with six of the Company's directors appointed in the past five years.

Additionally, Kenneth O'Keefe has informed the Company of his intention to retire from the Jazz Board, effective December 1, 2025.

"In addition to welcoming Ted to our Board, I want to thank Ken for his service to Jazz and his incredible leadership over the years," said Bruce Cozadd, chairperson, Jazz Pharmaceuticals. "Ken has been a valued member of the Jazz Board during our journey from a small single product organization to a global biopharma company, contributing deep and thoughtful business and financial expertise as we grew and diversified our business. We have been grateful for his dedication and partnership and wish him well as he transitions off the Board."

Mr. O'Keefe has served on the Jazz board since 2004, including as a valued member of the audit committee (which he chaired from 2012 to 2014). Mr. O'Keefe served as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of BPOC, LLC, a healthcare private equity firm he co-founded. He serves on the boards of several privately-held healthcare companies.

